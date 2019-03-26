Superblooms for superblazing

Photo courtesy of Select CBD Select CBD disposable vape pen

Every time spring rolls around, it’s like we’re inundated with everything bloom-related. I can’t help of think of this scathingly sarcastic line from Meryl Streep’s character in The Devil Wears Prada: “Florals, for spring? Groundbreaking!”

But after San Diego’s rainy winter—not to mention the Polar Vortex that took over the rest of the country—I find myself clamoring for signs of life just as much as the next person. Floral cocktails? I gladly wrote an article about it for another publication. Superbloom? I made sure to pass through Lake Elsinore on the way home from a desert trip last week.

And when I found myself wanting to spark a joint this past weekend, a friend passed me one laced with dried lavender. He told me that while he was a teenager, he and his friends used to hike San Diego’s canyons and often threw lavender buds into the bowl. The habit stuck.

Adding substances and flavors to cannabis is one of the oldest tricks in the book. Whether it’s to spice up the high (anyone who grew up during the ’90s or early ’00s knows the rumors about PCP-laced bud) or just to add a pleasing, aromatic or gustatory element. Still, it only makes sense to mix and match natural materials.

My boyfriend, who is Native American and a member of one of the local bands of Kumeyaay tribes, also reminded me that native ceremonial pipes contained far more than just tobacco. Local native pipes were commonly made with tar collected from present-day San Diego County beaches and shell beads arranged in detailed patterns. Indigenous sage varieties and other herbs were often been added to the mix.

Modern-day smoking techniques continue to adapt. Some, like vaping, utilize essential oils to achieve the same pleasant goals. I’ve been using Select CBD’s disposable, teal-colored vape pens for over a year. The ingredients in Select’s pens are sourced from a variety of Oregon farms that are held to strict growing standards for both their hemp and other plants.

The oils come in flavors including lavender and cinnamon, which are intended to provide relaxation; lemon and grapefruit, which are supposed to revive; and spearmint and peppermint, which are meant to provide focus. Both the taste and the smell are heavily redolent of the chosen flavor, so folks should only indulge if a particular scent and taste appeal to them.

I was curious as to whether or not vaping essential oils are any better or worse for health than smoking or vaping cannabis. The team at Select told me that everything in their product is plant-based and heated to a temperature of around 300-345 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the length of the draw. The smoke point for fractionated coconut oil (the base oil for the pens) is considered to be 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so they aim to hit the sweet spot for perfect vaporization. Select also dilutes their oils quite a bit. Fractionated coconut oil, CBD oils and essential oils make up less than three-percent of the overall formulation.

The National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (which, incredibly, is an organization that exists) says that essential oil blends should shoot for between one and five-percent of the overall oil cocktail and that vaporization doesn’t pose any significant known health risks that vaping or smoking don’t already provide.

As for the DIY variety, I know plenty of people who splash essential oils into their bowls and joints. However, I would caution that adding oils should be left to only those who know how to properly blend. So for those who won’t make it out to the Superbloom this year, just spark one in a joint instead.