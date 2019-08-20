T-breaks and breakups

× Expand Aleksandr Kurganov Cannabis leaf, marijuana isolated over white background Cannabis leaf, marijuana isolated over white background

I am currently going through a breakup and my relationship with my ex was heavily saturated in cannabis usage. While that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, I did leave our relationship mired in a fog in more ways than one. So I decided it was time to take a break from both men and weed.

Those of us who heavily use any kind of substance are likely familiar with the concept of a “tolerance break.” As the name suggests, it’s a more formal way of describing the practice of abstaining from a substance for a particular length of time. The goal is to lower one’s tolerance to the intoxicating or psychoactive substance (in this case, THC) so that it’s therapeutic and/or enjoyable again.

Tolerance breaks are particularly trendy in the cannabis community (where it’s sometimes referred to as a “t-break”). After all, cannabis users are prone to daily use, compared with other intoxicating substances, since most users can maintain a level of functionality while high on THC. Daily use makes it easy to quickly build up tolerance and after a few weeks of heavy use, a joint can serve as more of a holdover until the next one rather than something we’re consuming to unwind.

Switching methods—like moving from smoking flower to dabbing—provides a temporary fix, but even that dissipates quickly. Sometimes the only move is to quit altogether, even if it’s just for a few days. Scientific evidence supports this. Studies have found that cannabinoid receptors begin to downregulate THC as usage increases and higher doses are introduced. Basically, the body is saying, “Okay, so this is what is happening now. It’s a lot, but let’s normalize it.” Additional studies have shown that CB1 receptors begin to replenish after just a couple of days, so even a short break may be worth it. The general recommendation for breaks is at least two weeks and up to a month.

As it turns out, the suggestions for taking a break from THC closely resemble steps one must take in order to get over a breakup.

First things first: If embarking on a tolerance break, get rid of all the cannabis currently in possession. Nothing kills a good effort quite like temptation. Second, if stopping cold turkey proves to be too difficult, consider reducing intake over the course of a few days. If three bong loads a day is the routine, day one should start with two, and so on. Also, don’t replace with other substances, like alcohol.

Thirdly, prepare for physiological changes. Sleep may be interrupted, particularly if one is using cannabis as a sleep aid, so consider replacing with something else, such as melatonin. Appetite may go hawywire as well. During my break, I found myself hungry at strange times of the day and at others, I found I had lost my appetite altogether. Things became more normal after a few days.

Fourth, find something else to focus on. Maybe work provides an opportunity to take on another project. Perhaps a friend wants to catch up or the house needs a deep clean. For me, adding daily three-mile walks with my dog into my routine gave me a physical and mental outlet to focus on something different.

After about a week or so, I felt more clearheaded and calm, no doubt due to the passage of time along with the physical t-break. I’m back on weed at lower consumption levels and feeling good, though I’m definitely still on a break from dudes. Some tolerance breaks require longer recovery periods than others. Thankfully, I now have weed again to help with the other.