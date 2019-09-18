Take a deep breath

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jetty Extracts Jetty Extracts cannabis oil cartridges

many people out there, the current vaping and pulmonary illness crisis has me confused and nervous. After digging around, it seems clear that it’s an issue of cheap additives and fillers added to poor quality e-cigarette juice and cannabis oil, which is only magnified by the lack of knowledge and regulation in both industries.

Does this mean everyone is going to have to toss out their brand new vape pens? Honestly, I wouldn’t blame someone for doing so, owing to the lack of available information in any official capacity. But not so fast.

One of the most important points to know is that there are two different industries in play here: the e-cigarette industry and the cannabis industry. Both experience draconian restrictions in some aspects of their respective sectors as well as a far-reaching lack of regulation in others, so pinning down one single source of the illness-causing vapes has proven difficult for both healthcare professionals as well as law enforcement. A stunning lack of research in the cannabis sector, thanks to prohibition, is also causing a lack of relative knowledge combined with general consumer confusion.

Because Cannabitch focuses solely on cannabis, I’m going to lay the e-cigarette discussion to rest now. The deaths from pulmonary illness have been mainly associated with vapes or e-cigarette products purchased off the street (a.k.a. the black market), although one death has been linked to vaping THC. So far, the only identifiable substance in multiple products cited in different cases has been vitamin E acetate--a filler and cutting agent that New York State, in particular, has formally warned consumers about. That said, law enforcement and healthcare officials across the country still have not pinned down the exact issue.

What can consumers do to protect themselves while enjoying vaping at the same time? First and foremost, would-be cannabis oil vapers need to do their own research. There are several companies that are producing high-quality cannabis oil vape cartridges using 100% cannabis oil, only. Unsurprisingly, these manufacturers are encouraging consumers to shop exclusively in the legal market, which in California means buying lab-tested dispensary-only products.

“We were the first vape company to not include any additional additives or fillers,” Jetty Extracts Channel Marketing Director Cameron Pittman said in an interview. “We [the company’s founders] started Jetty knowing that the only thing we wanted to smoke on was pure cannabis oil.”

“At Jetty Extracts, we go above and beyond the legal requirements for testing by screening our products three times for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, molds and other foreign contaminants,” he explained. “The first test is upon intake of the raw cannabis material, next at the finished oil stage and, lastly, a state compliance test in final packaging.”

The Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) acknowledges its limitations in a market heavily saturated with black market products.

“We take public safety extremely seriously when it comes to cannabis products out on the market,” a public relations representative for the BCC told me over email.

“That’s why we’ve been trying to educate consumers with our public awareness ‘Get #Weedwise campaign,” he said, referring to a social media hashtag campaign the BCC has implemented. “Prior to any health issues from vaping, the bureau was actively trying to warn consumers about the dangers of buying illegal products from unlicensed shops. Products that most likely have not gone through strict state testing for contaminants that can sicken the consumer.”

There are other limitations as can only be expected in such early days of legalized use.

“The BCC does not require testing for additives like tocopheryl-acetate, so many legal cannabis cartridges could be cut with harmful thinning additives. We encourage customers to educate themselves about ingredients in vape cartridges or pods,” Pittman says.

“They can do this by asking their local budtenders, reading the ingredients listed on the packaging and researching the brands they are interested in buying and talking to the representatives directly,” he details.

Lucas Stafford, who is the co-founder of Boxxboyz Distribution, a black market cannabis company based in San Diego County, outlines the various incentives for companies who have chosen to stay in the illegal trade. At the same time, it offers purchasing guidelines for consumers still interested in purchasing black market goods.

“The black market has both a positive and negative impact,” he told me on the phone. “It offers alternative herbal remedies that corporate entities don’t provide. It also allows customers to buy direct from farm and local manufacturers and avoid the 200% mark-up the retail stores put on product. It also creates more job opportunities,” he explains.

“The cons include quality control, cut product and lower overall market value, so even big companies start cutting their products in order to keep up,” he says. In other words: one likely gets what they pay for. Whether exploring the white or black market, the onus appears to overwhelmingly be on the consumer.

While alarming and unfortunate, the current vaping and lung illness crisis highlights important points to remember in any growing industry--particularly a high-stakes industry with significant health concerns and an already maligned public image. At the top of the list is consumer responsibility and education. Just because something is permitted doesn’t necessarily mean it is regulated or being watched at all. Too often, legislation is born in hindsight and in the wake of some kind of tragedy, especially in a new industry. Being a rational consumer requires education and knowledge, which is something that can’t always be provided by a government entity. Especially no entity that limited access to such knowledge for over 100 years.

Ultimately, consuming cannabis isn’t all that different from eating food. It’s nourishing, enjoyable, seemingly natural and inherently political. So, my advice in navigating the current vape controversy is to treat cannabis with the same care one would with feeding themselves: do the homework. Search for products using only 100% cannabis oil. And, when in doubt, ask how it’s made and what’s in it. If the answer isn’t easily and immediately provided, it’s safe to say it can be skipped.