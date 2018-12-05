The Cannabitch gift guide

× Expand Photo courtesy of Goldleaf Goldleaf tasting journal

O, hark! The first season of legal cannabis gift giving is here and, boy, is it a doozy, thanks to the sheer diversity of products released in the past year. Without a doubt, the most fun and fascinating aspect of reporting on cannabis since Jan. 1, 2018 has been sampling, learning about and—yes—laughing at the types of products makers have dreamed up and put to market. So, without further ado, here is what to give all the weed-loving someones during this holiday season. They range from functional to completely ridiculous.

The classy cannabis smoker will require only the finest products around, which is where the Cannador ($169-228) comes in. Made from either walnut or cherry wood, this weed humidor is outfitted with two glass jars, two keys, a lock and a drawer for any smoking accouterments. Several layers of wood and a beveled edge prevent smells from escaping.

Nerds, rejoice! Goldleaf, a company creating products catering to cannabis’ scientific side, recently released a line of journals ($14.99 each) geared toward the meticulous consumer who thrives on note-taking. The recreational tasting journal is just that: a thoughtfully designed repository for strain names, flavor notes and feeling notes that extends to both concentrates and edibles. The patient journal is geared toward those who need weed for medical purposes and it was developed with a team of doctors to serve as an aid in finding the right treatments.

Canndescent Gift Boxes are beautifully designed limited edition box sets from Canndescent ($300) are good for both aesthetes and beginners, and are available at Torrey Holistics. Each individually numbered orange box includes either two or five jars of proprietary cannabis flower, organic hempwick, rolling papers, crutches and matches.

× Expand Cannador

Ideal for someone who eats, sleeps, drinks and breathes cannabis, the Nuggy Hybrid ($44.95) is an extremely useful for obsessives of the devil’s lettuce. Clocking in at half a pound, this heat resistant, aluminum oxide-shelled, stainless steel smoking tool comes in blue and pink. It’s like a Swiss Army knife for stoners and includes a rotating selection of a pick, scraper, spoon, paddle, knife, as well as other smoking functions and can be used for both concentrates and flower. For those who are a bit more creative, it could also be useful with other drugs with a little stretch of the imagination.

Beautifully designed vape pens as potent as they are pretty, Eden Extracts’ Diamond line of pens ($50) are among my favorites because the burn technology most closely resembles smoking actual flower more than any pen I’ve ever used. Eden Extracts is based in Hayward, California, and its premium line of pens and accompanying oil cartridges are free of pesticides and impurities. Also available is a line of PAX Era-compatible pods for those who use the popular portable vape system.

Finally, Shine’s six-pack of 24-karat gold rolling papers, made with a hemp-blend base ($45), is perfect for the smoker concerned with Instagram likes above all else. A good rule for gift giving is to buy something luxurious that no reasonable person would buy for themselves. What fits the bill better than a joint made with pure gold?