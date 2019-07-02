The CityBeat guide to flying with cannabis

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant A packaged joint from Alaska

It’s officially summer and if my text messages and DMs are any indication, people are gearing up for seasonal travel with one thing on their minds.

“Hi! Have you ever traveled internationally with cannabis?”

“Yo, do you fly with weed?”

“Hey Jackie—quick question. Do you think I can take my vape pen to Spain?”

In the last month alone, I have probably fielded a dozen or so requests for advice about traveling with cannabis. While I’d consider myself a seasoned pro when it comes to most cannabis laws, it was just a couple of weeks ago that I found myself crouched in a bathroom stall, feverishly googling tips for stashing joints in my carry-on before attempting to go through TSA. So, if anything, I understand how much confusion and misinformation is out there.

TSA has claimed that they are not looking for our weed. This is TSA’s official stance, which they originally wrote in, of all places, an Instagram post (modern life is weird).

“Let us be blunt,” the caption says, surely no pun intended. “TSA officers DO NOT search for marijuana or other illegal drugs. Our screening procedures are focused on security and detecting potential threats. But in the event a substance appears to be marijuana or a cannabis-infused product, we’re required by federal law to notify law enforcement. This includes items that are used for medicinal purposes.”

Good news: I made it back to San Diego with three whole joints stuffed to the brim with Alaskan weed! The bad news is I’ve never been stopped or caught, so I can’t definitively say what, if anything, security is looking for. Also, I’m a white chick. I get the benefit of the doubt in most scenarios. Take this advice with a serious grain of salt.

Edibles and topical salves are an obviously good place to start. I always remove the product from its original packing or peel off the labels, because why give it away so easily? Ziploc bags are good in a pinch, but I recommend springing for a smell-proof bag, like the one I am currently using from The Original Stash Bag. It’s not perfect, but it definitely helps to reduce the stank, so it’s worth it.

The next step up is to bring a vape pen. I’ve successfully traveled with a pen to several continents and on at least 50 flights in the last year two years alone. I generally advise people to take the cartridge off the battery and stow it in a toiletry bag, while keeping the battery in a separate part of the carry-on. But in practice, I’m lazy and I leave it fully assembled. Again, grain of salt.

I have also been known to use my vape in-flight, exhaling into a wet paper towel or a sweater or blanket when the lights are dimmed. I really don’t recommend this as it’s highly illegal and kind of a dick move—but, it does make flying better.

Flying with flower is the final frontier and one that I’ve only recently crossed myself. I realized I was being kind of a loser about it when my best friend’s mom said she stashed a bit in her carry-on on a trip to the Bahamas. I was impressed—the boomers are not only catching up to us younger folk, but they’re giving even fewer fucks than we are.

So, inspired by my favorite housewife-turned-renegade-pot-smuggler, I tried it. I removed the label, kept it in the individual plastic cases and threw it in my stash bag. I was flying from Alaska to Washington to California—in other words, all states where weed is recreationally legal. That doesn’t change the fact that it’s still not allowed on a plane, but it does lower the stakes. Nobody stopped me. I’d do it again.