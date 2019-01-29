The lost art of the perfect joint

× Expand Lowell Smokes

It was during my sophomore year of college that I discovered my dad was an absolute pro when it came to rolling joints.

One day, he gave me a baggie with two front row tickets to see Bob Dylan. Later, I realized the baggie also held two immaculate joints. Dad knew then what many of us weed smokers do: few things are as satisfying as sparking one up at an open-air live show on a balmy summer evening. I remember the joints pulling perfectly even though the weed inside wasn’t good. Suffice it to say that my dad is the best at rolling, even if he still smokes old white dude stoner schwag.

Thirteen years later, my dad is still one of just a few people I know who regularly rolls and smokes their own joints. Like cursive handwriting, pay phones and encyclopedias, smoking joints has become somewhat of a relic. The lost art of rolling one is even rarer, thanks to the introduction of less labor intensive consumption methods.

Even though joints are less common in today’s cannabis culture, enthusiasts know they are the cornerstone to enjoying cannabis, as they foster sharing and intimacy via saliva-drenched paper. There’s also a D.I.Y. sense of accomplishment that can’t be had via other ingestion mediums.

There are joints for every situation: the “movie joint,” which consists of two rolling papers (for length), premium flower and, perhaps, a showing of Pauly Shore’s In the Army Now. There’s also the “doorman joint,” proven to be a sufficient stand-in for a cash cover at many bars. There’s my favorite, the “post-coital joint,” which should be self-explanatory. There are so many others, too! The “pre-flight joint.” The “hiking joint.” The “pre-feast joint.” And so on.

Sure, all of those situations could be enhanced by a vape pen or a bowl, but smoking a joint is like taking the scenic route versus the freeway. It’s about the journey—the grinding, licking, laying out, twisting in between fingers, lighting, inhaling, exhaling and, finally, passing—a ritual that requires slowing down and appreciating.

There isn’t always time or space to roll one up, though, which is where pre-rolled joints come in. I like Lowell Herb Co. as all the flower used in their products is pesticide-free, greenhouse-cultivated and lab-tested, and their employees are paid living wages. Lowell Herb Co. also prioritizes hiring formerly incarcerated people with non-violent cannabis convictions.

All of this makes me so happy, that when a public relations representative for the company popped up to ask if I wanted to sample Lowell’s wares, my fingers Fred Flintstoned the fastest “yes” ever sent through the internet.

Mere days later, my apartment brimmed with upward of 30 perfectly rolled joints, including their newest release, Lowell’s Quicks. They’re cute, nugget-sized joints, ideal for any scenario where one just wants a quick lift. Smoking pre-rolls may take some of the ritualistic fun out of smoking joints, but that shareable element stays the same. If pre-rolls are what helps to keep joints relevant, I’m all for them. In the immortal words of Wooderson from Dazed and Confused, when someone asks readers if they have a joint, “It’d be a lot cooler if you did.”