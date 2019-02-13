The (other) C-word

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Marisa at San Diego Recreational Cannabis

"I have good news and bad news,” my friend Marisa said to me over the phone two months ago. She lives in Italy but visits her family in Point Loma twice a year and had just returned for Christmas. My heart sank, anticipating what was coming next.

“The cancer is back, which is obviously bad news,” she continued. “But I’ve decided to undergo treatment in San Diego! So I’ll be around for a while.”

In 2017, when she was just 37, Marisa was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a type of early-stage, non-invasive breast cancer. For treatment, she opted for a double mastectomy. Subsequent scans showed she had beaten her cancer but, unfortunately, the celebration lasted just a year.

In addition to the rounds of chemotherapy and radiation she had signed on for, Marisa wanted to explore using cannabis to manage side effects and supplement her treatment. She couldn’t think of anyone better than me, she said, to show her the ropes. I have never had cancer, and I am certainly not a doctor, but navigating the world of weed? That I can do.

At this point, Marisa had been to two San Diego dispensaries. The first was Torrey Holistics, which was suggested to her by her oncological nurse at UC San Diego. She liked Torrey Holistics for its one-on-one service and boutique feel. She also visited MedMen, but felt it was too corporate.

Besides that, Marisa has had limited experience with cannabis. So, she was understandably curious and nervous. Did she want to feel high or just manage her pain? Would she even like being high? What is the difference between Indica and Sativa? Where should she even start?

One morning, I picked her up and we drove to OutCo in El Cajon. I consider it the best medical dispensary in San Diego County for their high quality, in-house developed products, a thorough and knowledgeable sales team, and a fleet of on-staff scientists working behind the scenes. I was confident they would have what Marisa needed to manage her jaw and other bone pain, as well as her anxiety, lack of sleep and the hot flashes due to early onset menopause.

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Clockwise from top left: Select lavender CBD oil; District Edibles Indica Peach edibles; Plus sour blueberry THC gummies; Plus pineapple and coconut CBD gummies

But alas, maybe all this cannabis consumption of mine has affected my memory because it wasn’t until we walked into OutCo that I remembered one needs a medical cannabis recommendation from a licensed doctor to shop there. I am lazy and let my recommendation lapse sometime last year, and Marisa had no idea that such a thing even existed.

“She has cancer!” I awkwardly blurted out, hoping that would inspire them to skirt the law, which they obviously did not. I was proving to be a shitty guide.

Just as we were going to give up, one of OutCo’s budtenders offered to chat with us in the waiting room. What followed was a detailed examination of Marisa’s various symptoms and side effects, followed by a digest of the products the shop offers, which include tinctures, salves, sublingual tablets and much more. We walked out empty-handed but resolved to remedy our own medical statuses and return soon, as OutCo was clearly equipped to meaningfully help cancer patients.

No shopping trip is gratifying without actually purchasing something, so we went to San Diego Recreational Cannabis (SDRC) in Mission Valley, which has a wide selection and the line moves quickly. The SDRC budtender was friendly but not particularly well-versed in the use of cannabis as medicine, so I steered Marisa toward brands I could personally vouch for. I also urged her to buy edibles as they are a sure-fire way to guarantee she passes the fuck out come bedtime, bone pain be damned.

My friend settled on Select’s CBD oil, some 10-milligram Indica edibles made by District and two packages of Plus brand gummies—one filled with 5-milligram sour blueberry-flavored THC gummies and the other with 5-milligram pineapple coconut-flavored CBD gummies. Smoking and vaping are out of the question for Marisa since, well, smoking can cause cancer and she has certainly had enough of that.

“I can’t believe how many products are available,” Marisa marveled on our way out of the dispensary. “I feel lucky that I have access to this. It’s hard even to get CBD in Italy,” she added.

Even after our shopping spree, I couldn’t shake the feeling that she still had no idea what she was doing nor what products she really needed. Like most aspects of medicine, finding the correct treatment cocktail is a matter of trial and error—so it is with adding cannabis to the mix, especially for those who had never used before.

However, there remains a steep disconnect between mainstream medical practitioners and those who advocate for integrating products such as cannabis into treatment protocols. For example, though her doctors have signed off on her cannabis use, nobody had suggested she look into obtaining a medical cannabis recommendation, which would allow her to pay less tax, skip long lines and, in some cases, access better products. People shouldn’t have to rely on for-profit dispensaries and well-meaning stoner friends for medical advice even if they are as knowledgeable as yours truly.

I’m confident that Marisa will find more answers as time goes on. But for entirely successful and integrated treatment options, doctors and lawmakers need to start reading the room. It’s hard enough for patients to access the care they feel they need. Why make it any more difficult or murky for them than it already is?