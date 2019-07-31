The young faces of medical cannabis

× Expand All photos by Nichole Montanez Kennedee “Kennedee” from Face of Cannabis

Being a good journalist requires a good amount of skepticism. And when it comes to reporting on medical cannabis, Colorado artist and photojournalist Nichole Montanez possessed that in spades.

“In 2010 we passed a medical cannabis bill here in Colorado and I—just like a lot of other people—just thought it was an excuse for people to get high. I didn’t really believe in it,” Montanez says.

In 2013, Montanez found herself laid off from her local newspaper. That’s when a colleague suggested she write a freelance piece about the rise of medical cannabis in Colorado. Specifically, the story would focus on Charlotte Figi and her family. Charlotte began using CBD oil at age five to treat the devastating symptoms of Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy.

The youngest medical cannabis applicant in Colorado at the time, Charlotte had been suffering 300 grand mal seizures a day (think the violent kind that causes unconsciousness) and unable to walk, talk or eat. After starting experimental CBD oil treatment, she had only three or four seizures a month and began living life as a normal kid.

Montanez had followed the Figi’s story closely, particularly because her own niece, Hailey, was similarly afflicted with Dravet Syndrome.

“I figured even if I didn’t believe in it, other people seemed to find it interesting so maybe it was worth a story. I approached [the Figis] about a story and they agreed,” Montanez says. “I went to shoot photos at their house and almost immediately, I changed my mind about medical cannabis. Charlotte was eating food herself after previously being tube-fed. My niece could no longer feed herself and had recently had a feeding tube installed.”

× Expand Nichole Montanez Emily California “Emily” from Face of Cannabis

Still, Montanez’s story didn’t come out for another year. The Figis were reluctant to let Montanez publish due to the precarious nature of being public with a child who uses cannabis products, even for health reasons. When the Colorado Springs Gazette finally published the story in August 2013, Montanez was inspired to include portraits of other children whose families moved to Colorado for their compassionate stance on medical cannabis use for children.

Montanez thought it would be a quick project and that she would eventually move on to other topics. But over the years, families kept contacting her asking that their children be photographed and included. Cannabis activists in other states, like Georgia, for example, used images of the children to pass similar pediatric medical cannabis bills in their own legislatures. Eventually, Montanez compiled all of these images into an exhibit, which debuted in Colorado in 2014. The photo gallery is now called Face of Cannabis.

Rob and Allison Benavides, well known in San Diego for being medical cannabis activists due to their son’s seizure disorder, were one of the families photographed by Montanez. Earlier this year, they asked if she would show her 284 portraits at La Bodega Gallery in Barrio Logan (2196 Logan Ave.). She agreed and Face of Cannabis opens at the gallery on Aug. 3 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Throughout this process, Montanez tells me she had no idea she was documenting the rise of medical cannabis use and activism at such a pivotal time. Since she began photographing children, almost every state in the nation has seen shifts toward cannabis legalization. As far as anyone can tell, hers is the only project documenting this medical development.

“The children need to be kept at the forefront of this movement,” she says. “These kids kicked in the door and made sweeping changes. Now, as cannabis is becoming more mainstream and set to be a multi-billion dollar industry, I want to make sure that they don’t get lost and put back inside. They deserve more credit than that.”