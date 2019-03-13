TV stations just say no to cannabis commercials

× Expand Image courtesy of Lowell Herb Co. Lowell Smokes commercial

Cannabis companies are making a play for prime-time advertising spots. The first to try was Acreage Holdings, a medical cannabis company that currently operates in 11 states. They had their sights set on the Super Bowl, where a commercial would have been viewed alongside brands like Michelob, PepsiCo, Amazon, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Burger King and Procter & Gamble, among many others. Acreage’s ad didn’t promote any of its products—it served as a PSA about the benefits of medicinal cannabis. Nevertheless, CBS rejected it, telling the company that the ad was “not consistent with the network’s advertising policies.” CBS also told Vox that it does “not currently accept cannabis-related advertising.”

Cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, so CBS’s policy wasn’t a complete shock. It does, however, reek of hypocrisy, especially considering alcohol ads are on just about every television channel in existence. The same goes for pharmaceutical ads, which can be so convincing they even manage to make a cranky gal like me feel bad for old dudes who can’t get it up.

I’m of the firm belief that cannabis use is less harmful to individual people and society than alcohol and certain pharmaceuticals. My own experiences, however anecdotal, also seem to be backed up by some preliminary studies, so the hypocrisy in promoting and accepting ads from alcohol and pharma companies while shunning cannabis as an illicit drug is lame. And at a time when the stigma and criminality surrounding cannabis use is rightly being challenged, these policies are out of touch, at best.

No publicity is bad publicity, though, and Acreage received plenty of attention simply by being rejected. One of California’s largest cannabis brands, Lowell Herb Co., decided to try its hand at a 30-second spot that would have aired during the Academy Awards. ABC rejected it on both the national and the California levels.

Directed by film festival darling Cutter Hodierne (Fishing Without Nets) and starring actress Bella Thorne, the Lowell ad focuses on the American craftsmanship angle a la craft bourbons or beer. After some farming shots, the ad cuts to Lane enjoying one of Lowell’s pre-rolled joints at home (per Prop. 64 rules). It’s a gorgeous, well-produced ad that feels… well, normal.

“Normalization is important for many reasons,” says Shawn Gold, the Chief Marketing Officer at Lowell Herb Co. “The biggest impact is about people realizing the benefits of a plant that has been used as a medicine for 3,000 years—to be able to develop clinical studies and regulate the industry for standards that bring maximum benefit. Normalization is also important in erasing decades of propaganda that has been used to marginalize minority groups and unfairly impact the lives of so many people. It contributes to our economy, not only in bringing jobs but in changing laws that cost taxpayers billions of dollars a year for policing, prosecuting and housing those convicted of nonviolent cannabis crimes.”

I am one of those obnoxious millennials who considers herself impervious to marketing even though, of course, that isn’t true. The advertising industry often disgusts me because its messages and tactics are often insincere, exploitative and misleading. If products are being sold and marketed to the general public, there should be more of an even playing field.

Cannabis isn’t the devil product that years of brainwashing would have us believe. If I can deal with watching commercial after commercial about erections and side effects that include anal leakage and brain hemorrhages, then everyone else can deal with a weed spot about cancer patients or farming practices. It’s time to end reefer madness once and for all and media at all levels need to reform their policies when it comes to advertising.