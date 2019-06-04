Up for dabs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jay Frentsos

Up until recently, I’ve been something of a purist when it comes to ingesting cannabis. For me, a large part of the romanticism of enjoying weed has to do with the fact that I’m smoking an actual plant. Edibles always made me sleepy and concentrates were admittedly scary and unknown territory for me—something only exceptionally serious stoners dabbled in.

Overall, I prefer joints and smoking out of glassware, though the former comes with some seriously heavy health risks, not unlike the type that come with smoking cigarettes. Smoking weed is also smelly and therefore not ideal for public consumption. And since my line of work requires more product consumption than the average person, my THC tolerance has shot through the roof in the last year. I needed to level up.

So I’ve recently been trying my hands at all kinds of concentrates, which is an umbrella term for any cannabis product produced through an extraction process. This process often involves butane or other solvents, resulting is a smaller amount of product that looks nothing like a plant. The end product packs a much higher punch thanks to the increased level of THC, CBD or any other cannabinoid.

Cannabis oils are an ideal starting point for most users, and have quickly gone mainstream due to the widespread availability of vape pens. Most pens come with pre-set burn temperatures or offer only a small range of variation, so it’s fairly impossible to screw up or get too stoned from just one puff. Plus, the vapor dissipates quickly, making it a discrete on-the-go option.

Next up was dabbing, which had been a bit of a blind spot of mine. For the uninitiated, dabbing is a method of consuming cannabis concentrates that requires a blowtorch, a hot surface (like ceramic or glass) and the concentrate of choice. The smoker fires up the torch, heats the concentrate and inhales. The resulting high is acute, clear and intense.

Shatter was the first concentrate I dabbed. It comes folded up in wax paper. At first glance, it looks like flattened caramel, but in reality it has a clearer, amber-like texture and appearance and is exceptionally sticky to the touch. Stretching shatter out slowly allows the user to wrap it around things, such as joints, while pulling it apart quickly allows the user to roll it into small balls or rolls, which are ideal for using in a dab rig or vaporizer pen. I started off with a rig that attaches to a bong.

I’ve always had a bit of impostor syndrome when it comes to the cannabis community. I’ve been smoking bowls and joints consistently since I was about 16, when this guy I was regularly making out with bought me a gorgeous bowl that was subsequently confiscated by my parents. So, when cannabis was recreationally legalized in California, I knew that, while I was qualified to write about it from an immersion standpoint, I also knew that I was way behind in terms of technology and other ingestion methods.

All of that trepidation vaporized (pun intended. Sorry) the moment I inhaled from a dab rig. A fuzzy wave swept over my body while the tip of my scalp started to sweat a little bit. Sounds were more isolated and clear, colors popped and terpenes swirled in my mouth. It felt hardcore. As it turns out, dabbing kicks ass! When it comes to concentrates, the Cannabitch is converted.