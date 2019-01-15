Weed for wellness in the New Year

January is the worst. As I write this column, there’s a torrential downpour outside which, while good for San Diego and California in the long run, is just plain uncomfortable for me. I have a nasty cold, which is undoubtedly the result of too much holiday partying. And I’m inundated with social media wellness bullshit: Sober January, 30-day yoga challenges, Whole 30 undertakings, back-to-the-gym gains posts, intention setting, etc., ad nauseam.

It’s enough to make someone who writes about vices for a living feel a little guilty and left out. After wallowing for approximately 15 minutes, however, I remembered that cannabis is absolutely a wellness product—it just depends on how it is used.

One of the first things I did to kickstart what I’m calling “Operation New Year, Same Jackie” was to book an acupuncture and cupping appointment at my new favorite, full-service wellness studio, Saffron & Sage (2555 State St.) in Mission Hills. Considering the cannabidiol (CBD) craze is seeping into everything from cocktails to facials, I had a feeling CBD could be worked into my treatment.

Tiffany, my acupuncturist, asked me what I needed help with that particular day. After mumbling, “Everything,” I settled on general anxiety and my menstrual cycle being a little off. She recommended I administer four drops of local company Leef Organic’s Thrival CBD extract under my tongue. The extract utilizes sun-grown, whole flower with propanediol as a base, which helped bring down my overall anxiety for the rest of the night.

She then asked if I had any general aches and pains, to which I responded that I expected—well, hoped—my period would be coming any minute now, so cramps. She slathered some Leef Organic Revive balm on my lower back. I was game since I’ve had good experiences with topical CBD salves for pain management.

Acupuncture is a favorite treatment of mine for stress and anxiety because one needs to fully relax in order to best experience it. Twitching, tensing of the muscles or any kind of movement can cause pinching and other discomforts, so it is necessary to really let go of the body during the process. CBD helped me this time. I’ve been a ball of nerves lately, but I was able to fall asleep and enter what acupuncture enthusiasts call the “acu trance.” I also got my period the very next day, which I’m attributing to Tiffany’s expert needle skills. For once, my cramps weren’t that bad, either. Could it be CBD? Sure, why not?

I wondered how else cannabis could be incorporated into a wellness routine so I checked in with one of my favorite dispensaries, Torrey Holistics. I remembered they have a cannabis consultant on staff. Dr. Beth, as she is called, has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry and is also a cancer survivor. Dr. Beth takes personal appointments and provides private, individualized and research-backed guidance for customers looking to use cannabis to achieve health and wellness goals.

Dr. Beth also recommended a few products designed to give the user’s day a little boost: Positivi-Tea by Kikoko combines THC and CBD with organic lemongrass, mint, and green tea, and Kiva Confections’ Petra microdose mints have just 2.5 milligrams of THC and no sugar. Those looking for a bit more product guidance can attend Torrey Holistic’s twice-weekly Cannabis 101 classes or set up a Mary Jay Party, a clever riff on the multi-level marketing home parties.

Wellness goals shouldn’t require us to entirely give up the things we love—all that is needed is an open mind and a little tweak here and there.