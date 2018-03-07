‘Children of Blood and Bone’ is Black girl magic

× Expand Children of Blood and Bone

The release of Black Panther has (hopefully) ushered in a new era of the Black superhero. But more importantly, the film’s themes and diverse cast of Pan-Africans reinvigorated the debate about the net effect that positive Black images can have on society.

The publishing world heavily influences what “diversity” and “representation” look like, not only on the written page but in all of pop culture. The when, how and if to take a more inclusive approach to the literary arts in the current call-out culture (that is, the tendency to publicy call out oppresive or bigoted language and behavior) can be a minefield of pitfalls. There’s also the dawning realization—for some—that to stay in the game, you may just have to up your game.

There’s an incoming crew of women of color authors continuing the work to change the landscape of young adult (YA) fiction. Make no mistake: The YA genre is riding a wave of Black girl magic on all levels. With impeccable timing, there are now books consistently hitting the shelves that not only feature main characters of color adventuring in fantastical worlds that are plentifully populated by non-stereotypical people of color, but they’re also written by creators of color.

Last month, Dhonielle Clayton served up The Belles, a deeply subversive tale about a magical young girl forced to acknowledge her bonds in order to break them. The story was wrapped in decadent visuals, biting descriptions and gripping political intrigue. This month, San Diego local Tomi Adeyemi’s debut novel, Children of Blood and Bone (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers/Macmillan), picks up the baton with a tale set in West Africa and inspired by the myths and folklore of the region, as well as her own Nigerian heritage. Readers may recognize the name, as CityBeat profiled her after her three-book deal and film option broke records and put her on the radar.

Children of Blood and Bone’s official synopsis captures what makes this book one of the most anticipated debuts of 2018:

“Zélie Adebola remembers when the soil of Orïsha hummed with magic. Burners ignited flames, Tiders beckoned waves, and Zélie’s Reaper mother summoned forth souls. But everything changed the night magic disappeared. Under the orders of a ruthless king, maji were targeted and killed, leaving Zélie without a mother and her people without hope. Now, Zélie has one chance to bring back magic and strike against the monarchy. With the help of a rogue princess, Zélie must outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic for good.”

Readers may have caught Adeyemi’s most recent stop on the #NowWeRise book tour at local independent bookstore Mysterious Galaxy. If not, let me now explain why swinging by a store to grab a copy is worth readers’ time.

This is the journey of two young women, Zélie, who’s living under the crushing rule of a king driven to wipe her kind out, as well as Amari, a princess turned rogue after witnessing the death of a friend at her father’s hand. Each will battle against the King’s genocidal agenda and work to return magic to Orïsha. But they must face off against a crown prince who’s been sent to hunt down his treacherous sister.

Adeyemi’s built a world that brings dimension to West Africa. This setting leaves no room for biased assumptions about character or culture and this is accomplished mainly by thwarting preconceived notions about non-Western societies. Orïsha is a world where magic was once celebrated and the maji (essentially magic–wielding characters) are viewed as a blessing among the populous. Adeyemi weaves this history into the chapters in a way that makes the creeping rot at the heart of this kingdom even more poignant.

In an interview with Black Girl Nerds, Adeyemi said discovering Orïsha while studying in Brazil was inspiring. She was in awe of “blackness portrayed and celebrated as this awesome sacred thing.” That inspiration is manifested in Children of Blood and Bone’s setting and descriptions that eventually orient the reader to the time and place for this adventure. I would’ve liked these elements to have kicked in earlier, but the initial focus on the characters’ dynamic ultimately pays off.

× Expand Photo by Elena Seibert Tomi Adeyemi

Still, no matter how interesting the premise, this is hardly a unique concept, especially in a YA novel. Pitting one of the downtrodden against the system in order to address some grievous wrong is a tried-and-true plot device. But, having both the downtrodden and the oppressors as Black? That is most assuredly something we don’t see often (and when we do, it’s poorly done). Centering dark-skinned otherness as a mark of potential greatness? Well, that’s even more of a rarity in fiction.

Those decisions alone by Adeyemi were guaranteed to spark intra-community discussions about colorism and social bias in favor of light-skinned people. I won’t lie, I would’ve liked to see a theme more deeply rooted in the action, but having it overtly present at all in a fantasy novel is noteworthy.

Children of Blood and Bone’s primary characters are Black females, not waiting for a white person (or male) to clue them into danger. And despite exhibiting the typical YA youthful recklessness, each character is keenly aware from the outset of the potential fallouts of their choices.

These key differences empowered Adeyemi to do deeper character development. The tense dynamic between family members, as well as each girl’s caustic social interactions in their home life, set the stage for understanding what motivates and hinders them long before they ever meet.

When all is said and done, Children of Blood and Bone is a story about family, power, truth and destiny. There’s unflinching violence, oppression, tangled feelings, conflicting loyalties and smart decisions that result in tragic consequences. All of this, while being built around allegory that is centered on the value of Blackness. Adeyemi’s well on her way to meeting her goal to, as she put it in the Black Girl Nerds interview, “write a story so good with just Black people... that you have to read it, or you’re gonna be missing out.”

Talking about substantive representation in media and the arts is a touchy subject all around. Mostly because folks who are already comfortable have little interest in making room for more seats at their table. Books like The Belles and Children of Blood and Bone go a long way toward making such discussions unavoidable in publishing.

The tides are shifting and where seats aren’t available, Black and Brown creatives are more than happy to set a whole new table.

I’m here for every flavorful dish waiting to be served.