‘La Neta’ is all about the truth

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña From left: Brent Beltran, Chris Zertuche, Soni López-Chávez and Max Bojorquez

La Bodega gallery in Barrio Logan is mostly empty with the exception of a table and a few metal chairs. Sitting inside are four individuals who have spent some long nights lately in that same building preparing to embark on a new journey.

Logan Heights resident and community activist Brent Beltran welcomes me inside and introduces me to the team. There’s Soni López-Chávez and Chris Zertuche, co-owners of La Bodega, as well as Max Bojorquez, who owns Diztinta Print Shop. Together they make up the editorial board of La Neta 92113, a monthly magazine that showcases the culture, people and businesses of Barrio Logan and Greater Logan Heights.

The inaugural 32-page magazine publishes this week and although it’s no bigger than a junior sized legal pad, its significance in the community looms large for those who created it. Historically, the media coverage of the neighborhood has been on negative issues, such as gang violence, homelessness and pollution. For that reason, Beltran says, they want to highlight different stories.

“Being able to spread the positive truth about this community is what we’ve been doing in our own separate ways over the past five, six years or longer,” says Beltran.

With La Bodega Gallery, Zertuche and López-Chávez have not only created a space where local artists and others can showcase their work, but also a place where community members can easily access art.

Bojorquez is an artist and an advocate in the area, who has organized demonstrations for immigrant’s rights. Beltran served as the vice chair of the Barrio Logan Community Planning Group, and has sat on the editorial board of the San Diego Free Press.

All together, La Neta’s editorial board has the experience, and “the heart,” as Beltran says, to share untold stories about the community.

“At this moment, Barrio Logan is shining. There [are] so many beautiful things that are happening here with all of these business that have opened, the Barrio Art Crawl, La Vuelta, and markets,” says López-Chávez. “There’s so much going on that there needs to be a magazine that captures all of this. It’s the perfect time.”

The inaugural issue of La Neta

Zertuche and Bojorquez talked about creating the magazine five years ago, but it didn’t go past conversations. However, they decided that with the start of the new year, they could put out something that is positive and tells the “truth” about the neighborhood. After all, “la neta” is Spanish for the truth.

The team slowly came together after Zertuche and Bojorquez approached Beltran and López-Chávez to join the team. Although everyone on the editorial board are busy with their respective day jobs and are volunteering to work on the magazine, they say time is not an issue.

The magazine is entirely funded by advertisements sold to local business in Barrio Logan and the editorial board made an effort to make sure the advertisements were affordable so that even the smallest business in the community could afford to be featured. Free copies can be found at different businesses all over Barrio Logan.

“We are just super excited for everyone to have it and to see it because everything that’s in [the magazine] is the community,” says López-Chávez. “For everyone to be able to see their business or themselves in this magazine, I think it’s going to be truly incredible.”

While the first issue of La Neta serves as an introduction, the concept is to make future issues unique so people will collect them. Some months will have special themes, such as the February issue, which will celebrate Black History Month, as well as the history of the African American community in Barrio Logan.

There will also be featured artists in each issue. The first person showcased is artist and Chicano Park muralist Hector Villegas. The January cover was shot by local photographer Mikesumoto (Michael Herana) and there will be a cartoon by Junco Canche (Joaquin Junco Jr.) every month.

La Neta will also have columns, gallery maps, featured poets and a recipe of the month created by someone in the neighborhood. Aside from the culture and art, the editors will also include activism pieces in the magazine in an effort to educate those who want to come into the community. In just the last decade, the community has changed and Barrio Logan is seemingly always facing gentrification. And while the editorial board can’t control that change, they hope to at least educate those who want to do business in the neighborhood about its long history of community.

“Business that aren’t necessarily from here, they want to change [the community] and turn it into something that it’s not,” says Beltran. “It’s not North Park, Little Italy, the Gaslamp or Pacific Beach. It’s its own unique separate entity.”

While changes in the neighborhood are not always welcomed, the editorial board is prepared and looking forward to the evolution of La Neta. They hope other communities in San Diego see what they are doing and will want to replicate it so they can also share their own neighborhood’s stories. They also hope to share the magazine with other communities and visitors.

For now, after some long nights of working on the magazine, the editors are looking forward to holding the copies in their hands and seeing the reaction of residents.

“[La Neta] really is a reflection of the neighborhood,” says Beltran. “There is nothing in there that’s not about this community.”