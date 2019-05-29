‘San Diego 2049’ offers a glimpse of possible futures

A local needs to get to their job taking care of a wealthy La Jolla socialite who plans to “go under” for a lengthy stay in virtual reality. But they can’t get to that job because the dedicated scooter lane on Interstate 5 has been compromised due to flooding. To make matters worse, the collective AI who was just elected the U.S. president hasn’t yet announced his (her? its?) infrastructure-funding plan.

Welcome to San Diego in 2049, as imagined by students and affiliates of UC San Diego. The yearlong program, known simply as “San Diego 2049,” is an exercise in “speculative design for policy making,” according to organizers. It is sponsored by the UCSD’s Center for Human Imagination and just wrapped up with its culminating event: A competition between three teams of graduate students tasked “to design a vision for the San Diego border region in 2049 and create an intervention into that future.”

If the submissions to the competition are any indication, the future of the San Diego region is inextricably linked to the future of the rest of the planet. Noted the event’s keynote speaker and best-selling science fiction author, Kim Stanley Robinson, “You can’t talk about the fate of San Diego 30 years from now without talking about the fate of the rest of the planet 30 years from now. It’s a global fate and there’s no such thing as a pocket utopia.”

Robinson, a UC San Diego alumnus, should know. He’s the winner of the trifecta of literary science fiction prizes (the Hugo, Nebula and Locus awards) and an expert at world-building, one of the three criteria for the student competition. The other two criteria are “rhetorical strength of the intervention” and “successful realization of the intervention within its given medium” (it is academia, after all).

The results of this theoretical exercise in world-building could be summed up by what Robinson described as an “attenuated peninsula.”

“We’re going to fall one way or another,” he added. “We can either fall into a mass extinction event caused by human action, or we can rally our resources and our expertise and our community and grow together a quite prosperous and glorious future.”

Somewhere in between lies the student submission known as “Fronteras”, a choose-your-own-adventure-style game created for the online platform Twine by a team of UCSD graduate students in varying departments. The game imagines the San Diego border region as a technological playground, an amalgam of “the tourism, caregiving and transportation industries changing immigration policy driven in part by climate change,” said Literature Ph.D. student Jeanelle Horcasitas.

In the game, people called “transfronterizas” are able to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, but only if they are VR workers who take care of the bodily needs of “patrons” while they’re immersed in idyllic virtual reality worlds. Meanwhile, ContraVR radicals have begun meeting at the putrid beaches of Baja California, wearing Aztec-style masks to protect themselves from toxins. The radicals are planning to infiltrate SeAR, a virtual reality version of Sea World.

Whether there will even be beaches and sea ports in San Diego 30 years from now is still up for debate. Robinson noted that even with a five-centimeter sea-level rise, “the beaches will be in deep trouble, and with a one-meter rise, they’ll be gone.” As research for one of his novels, Robinson said he consulted with geoengineers to determine if excess water could be pumped back onto sea ice using oil industry pumping technology (an irony that tickles him, he admitted).

And it can be done, he said. There’s just one catch.

“It would take 10 million windmills and use seven percent of all electricity generated worldwide,” Robinson said.

“This is one way of saying this is a fantasy,” he added. “It’s not going to happen, and that’s true of many geoengineering ideas.”

One solution, according to Robinson’s geoengineering sources, might be to drill through the remaining ice and pump the water out until the glaciers bottom out on rock and slow down again, preventing their slide into the ocean. He proposed that the U.S. Navy (a major employer in San Diego) and all the world’s militaries should “shift their wars on nation states to helping people” instead.

But that requires leadership. Intelligent leadership. So what’s more intelligent than artificial intelligence?

That’s the conceit behind “The Intelligent Governance Network”, a second student project (and the winner of the San Diego 2049 competition). It begins from the premise that a massively crowd-sourced artificial intelligence becomes President of the United States 30 years from now. Among the website’s elements is an excerpt from a televised debate between human and AI presidential candidates in 2049.

“We are able to use the wisdom of the crowd in the best way imaginable and grow together as one,” claims the fictional IGN candidate (which looks a little like a fire hydrant with a brain). “The idea of strong leaders is an idea that has led to countless wars and an endless amount of suffering… The time has come for humans to fully trust in the altruistic infrastructure that the Intelligent Governance Network was built on.”

But will San Diegans be motivated to trust in leadership and make the changes necessary to protect the world as we know it? The students behind the third project, Goose and Gander, seem to have their doubts. Inspired by satirical and absurdist approaches to speculative design, students James Bruce and Joaquin Reyna wrote a work of short fiction that imagines a world where people are motivated to address pressing social concerns in order to protect their most cherished belonging: A goose. In their world, waterways are protected to provide habitats for geese, and transportation is improved because it’s better for the planet, and therefore better for the geese.

“We wanted to make a really annoying satire,” admitted student James Bruce, “and the premise is that a lot of policy is based on the stupidest reasons.” Noting the move toward wide-scale implementation of self-driving cars, for example, Bruce pointed out that among the touted benefits of a self-driving car is that it “lets you not have to worry about driving and talking to the person next to you.”

“Yeah, we have that already,” he pointed out. “It’s called a bus.”

One thing everyone at the San Diego 2049 seemed to agree on was, in Robinson’s words, “we’re in the fight of our lives” when it comes to addressing the challenges of San Diego 30 years from now.

“California is in a good position to lead the way,” he added. “It has the political will to do the right things. I see such an amazing number of skillful creative collaborative people working together, and UC San Diego is one of the greatest intellectual centers on this planet. When I come here, I see this place and I think it could happen.”

And, as Robinson pointed out, it’s important to remember that “at every moment in history what humans were facing was unprecedented.”

“Maybe that doesn’t make us particularly unusual. What I can say is what we’re facing is more unprecedented than ever before.”