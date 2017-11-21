‘Tony’ is a study in film and philanthropy

× Expand Image courtesy of Dennis Stein A scene from 'Tony'

Dennis Stein certainly had no reason to become a filmmaker. He owned a few businesses and even opened a successful restaurant in North Park. Anyone on the outside looking in would have probably thought that dreams of filmmaking would have subsided under the real-world pressures of adulthood and responsibilities.

“When I went to a career counselor in college, they told me that making it in the film industry would be really hard and implied I should study something else,” says Stein, whose previous filmmaking work mainly consisted of making skateboard videos in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

After he sold the restaurant in late 2013, he began making videos for friends and family. He knew he wanted to tackle a bigger film project, but wasn’t sure what the subject would be. After a friend suggested the topic of homelessness, Stein says he wasn’t sure where to start, but ultimately decided to try to meet some of the people in the homeless community with help from local organization Alpha Project.

× Expand Photo by Dennis Stein Tony Rodriguez and Dennis Stein

“The outreach people from Alpha would warn me like, ‘hey, nobody’s going to want to go on camera,’” Stein recalls.

Stein ended up interviewing over 10 people in the East Village and, in the process, he met Tony.

Tony Rodriguez has been homeless for five years. The San Diego native came from an abusive family and ran into hard times when he was let go from his job. He says he depended on the kindness of friends for a while, but that “only lasted a couple months.” When he met Stein in the streets of the East Village, he was living in a tent outside of an auto body shop.

“When someone says they’re making a film you think it’s not going to be a big deal,” says Rodriguez. “I felt vindicated. Like someone wants to know my opinion about something whereas before I was invisible. Just another homeless person.”

Stein says he saw someone who was “emotionally open” enough to give voice to a larger problem. He asked Rodriguez if he could follow him around and document his life. To give the viewer a sense of the daily occurrences and travails of not only living on the streets, but also navigating the frustrating bureaucratic processes that comes with trying to find a place to live. One of the more moving scenes in the film is when Rodriguez is answering questions from a homeless intake professional at Alpha Project. After Rodriguez answers questions—where he recounts being sick and beaten up on the streets—the interviewer asks him if he has “planned activities other than just surviving” that make him feel “happy and fulfilled.” Rodriguez stares ahead for what seems like forever, thinks hard and simply answers “no.” The look on his face is heartbreaking.

× Expand Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tony Rodriguez

And while Stein would never compare his situation to that of someone who is homeless, the process of making the film did take a toll on him emotionally. He was becoming close to Rodriguez, which made it all the more heart-wrenching when he’d have to say goodbye at the end of the day.

“It’s very hard. I’d leave him and I’d think, ‘am I torturing him? How can I do this?’” says Stein.

After months of filming, the film Tony became not only a character study on one man’s experience, but a study of the homelessness situation in San Diego as well. Interviewing Stein now, he’s become a bit of an expert in how and why the homeless situation became so dire in San Diego. Eventually, there came a point in the filming process where he wanted to start to examine the intricacies of the problem while also looking at how other cities have handled their own homelessness situations. He and Rodriguez traveled to Houston where they visited with the former mayor and various heads of homeless programs. Both men say the process changed their perspective on how a city can best handle homelessness. Stein says that Houston’s situation isn’t perfect but that the city’s all-encompassing, housing-first approach should be a model for San Diego.

“Houston really embraced the housing-first approach,” Stein says. “It really refocused their entire non-profit service network away from just cycling people through shelters and transitional programs.”

After the film was completed, Stein says he honestly didn’t know whether anyone would want to see a 66-minute film about an issue that had already become all too real for many San Diegans, but since its release in October, local screenings of Tony have been packed with concerned, inquisitive and supportive crowds. For Rodriguez, who has been present for most of the post-screening Q&As, being the face of homelessness for many locals is not one he takes for granted.

× Expand Tony Rodriguez and SDPD

“When we’re on stage at screenings and Tony is speaking, people listen. When I speak, maybe they’ll listen, maybe they won’t,” says Stein. “He just has something about him.”

What Stein and Rodriguez have accomplished in the film is remarkable. Through one person’s story, they’ve taken a complicated and daunting issue and made an inspiring piece of art that both educates and emboldens audiences. For Rodriguez, the process has restored his faith that homelessness is an issue that people care about and that they want their local representatives to take action.

“This woman came up to me at one screening and…” Rodriguez stops and breaks down into tears. “She gave me the scarf off her neck and we just cried and cried. She told me, ‘thank you for letting me know what it’s like to be homeless. I’ll never look at them the same way again.’ That was beautiful.”

For Stein, the film has become so much more than the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to become a filmmaker. He plans on continuing to screen the film around San Diego (the next two screenings are Nov. 27 at the SDSU Student Union Theatre and Nov. 28 at the First Presbyterian Church. A full list of screenings can be found at tony-themovie.com).

Rodriguez says he’s found a more comfortable situation camping in a friend’s driveway, but still hopes that a day will come soon where he and his girlfriend will no longer be homeless.

“We’re in a safer place now and the police don’t bother us,” he says. “We should know in a couple weeks about a place, but who knows.”