2017 Fiction 101

Every autumn, we ask our readers to say a lot with a little. To make every word count. To tell us a tale that’s both perfunctory and poignant, short but sweet.

Of the nearly 200 submissions we got this year for our annual Fiction 101 contest (in case there’s any confusion, the stories have to be 101 words or fewer), many took on a much more macabre, morose tone than in years past. Can’t say that’s surprising. 2017 was certainly a bummer year, so we weren’t exactly expecting stories about rainbows and puppies. Still, when words such as “blood” and “kill” and “dead” pop up regularly, it becomes easier to see where our readers’ heads are at.

As always, the decision was difficult and the arguments were heated, but the stories below were the ones that really stood out to us. They may be brief, but they sure are brilliant.

Winner

Untitled

She didn’t understand those women. Whining about the way men treated them. “He touched my breasts.” “He forced himself on me.” “He masturbated in front of me.” As Ginny’s gramma used to say, “Shut your hole and do something about it.” Ginny was proud of her collection. So many that she was getting a volume discount at Ted’s Taxidermy. At first, Ted wasn’t sure he wanted to taxidermize severed penises, but his wife insisted. Once he got into it, his innate talent for creative mounts shined through: hot dog buns, zippers, a lawn statue fronting a house made of playing cards.

Steve Montgomery, North Park

Second place

Bad Man Bad Bad Man

Share if you want to save albino whales.

Scroll down

My quadraplegic grandmother just wants1000 birthday wishes

Delete friend

Type Amen if you believe in Jesus asyour personal saviour

Ignore user

This is a picture of my seven year old niece

Hit like but really really like the kid’s hot mom

Can anyone recommend a car repair place?

Get mad and Google Top Ten Celebrity Surgeries Gone Wrong

Tell your FB friends how glad youare for their achievements

Uncross your fingers and hope Jesus is in a good mood

Peter Hepburn, La Mesa

Third place

Signs of Things to Come

It was the last night of operation for the old Clairemont Square movie theater. I wasn’t leaving empty handed. Too much of my youth had been spent there to not take a little something back with me. As soon as Austin Powers International Man of Mystery ended, I jumped up and wrapped both hands around the nearest exit light and yanked. It came loose, but not off. I lifted both feet off the ground and was showered in hot sparks. I ran with my prize, face first into a wall. I had taken the only light showing the way out.

Joel Stinson, El Cajon

Honorable mentions

Buried Bodies in the Playa

My mother said she was fourteen when it happened. The day a storm raptured a whole neighborhood in Playas de Tijuana; buildings and bodies entombed under crystal shards of sand and ocean. Markets, houses, children, paved roads. She insists the waves have yet to retract their violence. I imagined kids running on the beach to find heads rolling on the shore years later. Sand castles built on the debris of second stories. Bricks underneath boogie boards. Not much has changed. The corn hustlers kept on selling, and in the overcast, the surfers and children kept splashing in the waves like always.

Andy M. Coronado, City Heights

Hashing It Out

On patio with Lena can hear Rachel’s #MarchingBand

Ghost peppers ripe #EatOnceSufferTwice

All family here #ChildhoodStories #YouDidWhat?

#Fired

182 job apps “We’ll get back to you” #NoYouWont

#Battle2Sleep #Battle2StayAwake #Battle2GetOffCouch #Sad

#DyingOK #SadSadSad

#Hospital #Psych

#Prozac #Valium

#Foreclosed #Homeless

#Lena #Love

Can’t go near house #SymbolOfSuccess #NowSymbolOfFailure

#ThreeYears

Standing in front #CuttingOnions #SadNotSad

#WalkingAway

Away from where #EverythingWasShaken

Walking toward #AllThatRemains

#AllIEverReallyHad

John Shaw, Rancho Bernardo

Best of the rest

Walk On the Wild Side

First day of work in NY City, I rose early and headed out at 5 a.m. Walking briskly, I was startled by a deep lilting voice, “Good morning, Sugar.”

I looked up to see a tall black woman on the corner. Her short silver dress hugged broad shoulders and narrow hips, above long muscular legs and high heels. Stunned, I stared at her handsome dark face, straight blond hair, large hoop earrings, red lips, and heavy eyes. She smiled.

“Good morning,” I said, recovering.

“Have a good day, Hon.”

“You too.” I continued walking, wondering what that might mean for her.

Claudia Obata, Pacific Beach

Booty Call 101

Chapter Three: Thirsty Texts

Exhibit A:

“[insert eggplant emoji]”

“So, like, you still owe me an orgasm, just FYI or whatever.”

“Rebounding is chill.”

“When I drunkenly said that you’re a 9, I really meant at least a 9.5.”

“[insert squirt emoji]”

“Point Loma isn’t so bad.”

“It’s totally fine that you don’t like IPAs.”

“Remember when I joked about how your new nose would give your future kids unrealistic expectations about their looks? Yeah, it’s cool to just pretend that never happened.”

“I was definitely lying when I said I liked my ex’s beard.”

“So, what about that orgasm?”

Carolyn Osorio, Barrio Logan

Ray

Ray brushes his hair, higher than ever before. His pompadour towers into the stratosphere. An El Capitan of follicles singularly enhanced with “product.”

He is careful, the Santa Anas are blowing. He makes his way across the street tacking like a full-sailed schooner, ducking low to get in the club’s door.

Rose will swoon into his arms leaving Joe bereft, he hopes.

Opening the door, Ray can tell something is different. Joe stands with Rose, his head shaved, shiny, Rose rubs it languidly. The others have the same look. Again the fad has changed, with Ray the last to know.

Tim Calaway, Rolando Park

The Swap

The Freaky Friday body swap experiment was a success! Some notes:

Maria’s still mad at you (me?). Too much lab time. Tread lightly.

The dogs are assholes. They look cute, but trust me.

Same with the baby.

If Maria tries to revisit that Maui *thing,* I’d recommend a hard pass.

Mind your diet. Digestive issues. You’re going to be aware of your (my?) gut pretty much constantly. Sorry.

I know why you volunteered. I know about the affair. I know Simon’s not mine.

One last thing: There’s a body buried in the yard. Prints, DNA, everything. The police are coming. Run.

Scotty Hoopes, South Park

Fowl Warning

With pupils fluctuating in and out of insanity, she’s delivering a warning.

Alcoholic husband demands a split by fall, but she’s got poultry plans to remind him of. Never forget that this girl’s favorite moment is when she’s slitting the throat of a chicken while crunching claws into asphalt drinking in the spewing blood pouring from fowl life ending.

Crouched on the ledge, heavy aged cleavage exposed, binding her tattered hemline between knocked knees, she’s rigidly rocking through years of trauma; tears well softening an impenetrable glare of psychosis shifting her haunted gaze to meet mine, “You have daddy’s eyes.”

Christina Micklish

Mr. Conway’s Lament

The night you were born they sent word to Jackie’s Bar. I bought a round of drinks and a couple cheap cigars. I went down to meet you with whiskey on my breath. To hold you in my trembling hands scared me half to death.

Last night at Jackie’s Bar I saw you on TV, telling lies for him like you used to do for me. I could say I raised you better, but I know that that’s not true. I raised you up the way that broken people do.

Any fool could see I’ve failed you. I’m so sorry, Kellyanne.

Steve Denyes, Del Mar

Truth or Dare

Dare not Truth. That choice is the only reason I now stand in this building’s wreckage. Its lobby, opulent even in decay, contains a carpet of once exceptional quality, the faded color speaking in scarlet flashes of blood against arterial blue. Its architecture was a time of sirens and intricate plots, razor profiles and stiletto dialogue. Her dare isn’t to scare but to inform; revealing fragments of herself past the pallor and craving for bodily essence. Immortality must be hard. To watch, alone, everything change in perpetuity. I understand the offer she makes sending me here, but I can’t join her.

Trish Rutter, North Park

Prisoner

The arms of two bodies pressed against each side of her. Squirming to break free but knowing there’s no escape, she remained so still and quiet. Her feet and legs already numb.

The man next to her was lifeless and beginning to stink. She could hear muffled coughs and screams of young coming from rows of victims behind her.

A man above her grunted, chucking a dry, crumbled package of food at her.

Then over the loudspeaker she hears the first sign of relief, “the Captain has turned off the Fasten Seat Belt sign. You may now move around the cabin.”

Paige Nordeen, Golden Hill

The Violence of Bullies

She struck me again. In the chest; a sternal thump. It is not supposed to hurt and allowed at the AIDS Organization. Five hits to the chest this time. The pain centered on my chest but the trauma of mistrust and fear was more powerful. It took hold of me for the rest of the day. Actually, a lot longer than that day five years ago. That punishment wasn’t enough at that time. After physical trauma, words are just as damaging. “You are stupid, incompetent, no brains to be a nurse.” Thirty years of his AIDS nursing ended with that evaluation.

Steve Wroblewski, South Park

Does Bleach Clean Blood?

There he stood, holding my bleeding (still beating) heart casually in his left hand, “You lose something?”

My thoughts jumped to the college student earning minimum wage who would have to scrape and scrub my supplicating streaks of blood off the floor. His day’s work vented into a Twitter rant about the lonely woman whose heart jumped out of her body in a desperate need to be loved. Retweets linking to obituary articles containing my mother’s tears. “She was once a woman of substance,” she’d say.

I plucked my heart from his palm and threw it in the trash.

“Not today.”

Carolyn Osorio, Barrio Logan