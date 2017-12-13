2017 Holiday Gift Guide

× Expand Illustration by Andrew McGranahan Print

When it comes to buying holiday gifts, some people are easier to shop for than others. For some, it just comes easily and instinctively, as we have their tastes and desires firmly established.

But then there’s those people. The ones we always end up buying a gift card for at the local pharmacy, because we’re desperate and don’t have the precious mental energy to brainstorm ideas. Perhaps they’re extended family or a significant other’s family. Maybe it’s a co-worker or a secret Santa. Either way, while we didn’t plan on having to buy these people a gift, we don’t want to arrive empty-handed or give them something uninspired.

That’s the idea behind this year’s gift guide. It’s a loose collection of types of people for whom we always find it hard to find suitable gifts. As is tradition, we’ve included local boutiques and stores instead of the corporate chain stores so that readers can rest easy knowing they’re supporting local businesses. The more-than-a-dozen items here may not be great for everyone on the holiday list, but chances are readers will be able to find something suitable at one of these stores.

For the cinephile…

It’s difficult to find gifts for film aficionados because they’re probably the most particular of the media-consumers. There are few directors deserving of the label “legendary” more than John Carpenter. Known for classics such as Halloween, The Thing and Big Trouble in Little China, Carpenter’s influence can be felt all over modern cinema. Over the past year, Digital Gym Cinema (3538 Adams Ave.) has been celebrating the legendary filmmaker by showing a different film from his oeuvre each month, and the amount of Carpenter merch in the lobby shop should make any fan squeal, especially Waxwork’s remastered soundtrack to The Thing on colored vinyl ($39.99). Drool.

For those who dabble in filmmaking, it’s hard to imagine a more useful, inexpensive tool than the Joby GripTight GorillaPod stand, which can be found at George’s Camera (3837 30th St.). This spider-looking thingy is essentially a tripod for a smartphone, but with legs that can attach to any ledge or protrusion, making it easy to get those super high-angle shots. These go for $29.95.

Finally, only a certain kind monster would have no desire for Black Sabbath’s The End boxset, found at Lou’s Records (34 N. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas) for $83.99. This documentary of the seminal metal band’s final concert comes packaged with a Blu-Ray of the film, three CDs, a perfect-bound book and a shitload of other goodies.

—Ryan Bradford

For the goth…

Considering how much of a bummer everything is in 2017, it’s probably safe to say we’ve all gone a bit goth at this point. But to the lifers who’ve been meticulously teasing their hair and doing their eyeliner for years, goth isn’t just some vague notion, it’s a lifestyle. And whatever’s in their stockings better be black. The stockings too, for that matter. Alternately, a more interesting option beyond the fishnets and coal is something more spiritual. Child of Wild (5376 Napa St.) in Mission Valley carries a series of ritual kits ($32) by J. Southern Studio for cleansing auras or harnessing the moon’s energy—you know, stuff Willow from Buffy the Vampire Slayer would have done. As an alternate option, or as an add-on, a Native Bear Magic journal ($12)—identifiable by their psychedelic cover designs—can be a great place to take stock of those ritual experiences.

For goths with less of a witchcraft streak, a more decorative, grown-up item might be in order. The Curios Skull Espresso Set ($34) at Love and Aesthetics (2910 University Ave.) will gloom up anyone’s kitchen nicely. Macabre glassware isn’t necessarily exclusively for goths, but they’ll definitely appreciate it, particularly when drinking their coffee or espresso—black, naturally.

—Jeff Terich

For the green thumb…

Gardening is a science, and yet there are those people we know whose abilities to bring life to a stagnant plot of land somehow seems like wizardry. The proper ratio of watering to sun, proper soil pH—it’s overwhelming. But most of us know someone who can explain the finer details if we bothered to ask. Shopping for them can be tricky, though; after all, they know what they’re doing.

Pinebush gardening tools such as trowels, scoops and weeders—available at Mission Hills Nursery (1525 Fort Stockton Drive)—are a fine option even for a well-stocked gardener. The stainless steel tools with wooden handles are a bit nicer than the usual hardware store fare, but still get the job done. Also consider options to display those proud botanicals throughout the house. Mission Hills Nursery also carries colorful Chive Aeriums ($30) that come in a variety of sizes and shapes, which can be hung from the ceiling, like organic art.

For actually relaxing next to one’s garden, Chicweed Patio & Garden (240 S. Cedros Ave.) in Solana Beach has a variety of uniquely designed pillows and cushions to spruce up the patio furniture, as well as handmade birdhouses, to invite a few avian guests to join the garden party.

—Jeff Terich

For the drinker…

I thought about calling this particular type of person “the kitchenista” or the “foodie” so as to indicate that this type of person isn’t necessarily limited to cocktails. But for the sake of clarity, these are the types we’d often find in the kitchen, whipping up some amazing bites or serving up crafty cocktails in pristine glassware.

For those, I’d highly recommend checking out the selection at Artelexia (3803 Ray St.). The North Park spot sells Mexican-inspired gifts and has a huge selection of cookbooks and housewares. I’d recommend the canned goods, which includes things like a Mole Negro kit from Coronado Spice & Tea ($18) and a jar of delectably spicy salsa negra olives from Sabor de Antaño ($12). I know $12 seems like a lot for a jar of olives, but these babies will kick up any party tray or dirty martini.

Speaking of drinks, Gold Leaf in South Park (2225 30th St.) has a stellar selection of bitters and DIY cocktail kits, but it’s their glassware that gift-givers should seek out. The Sun and Moon matching glasses from Sisters of Los Angeles would be a great gift for just about anyone, and they’re affordable as well at $30 for a set of two. Throw in one the vintage glassware totes and you’ll be the toast of the holiday party.

—Seth Combs

For the vintage lover…

We all have a friend or relative that always shows up looking impeccably dressed in vintage wear and who thirsts for anything mid-century modern. However, I can’t exactly recommend a real vintage item seeing as how it would likely sell before most readers had a chance to buy it.

But there are plenty of places that sell vintage-inspired items that are just as good as the real thing. Sage Sisters in North Park (3060 University Ave.) has some cool items that designing minds appreciate. First, there’s the Christopher Specce-designed Frank Tray ($24). It’s just what the name implies: a beautiful tray designed to serve the most unbeautiful of foods (frankfurters). However, the Googie architecture-inspired tray really can be used to serve anything delectable. If a tray isn’t their thing, I’d recommend one of the Eric Trine Octahedron Ring Planters ($59-$84).

Men can be, well, simpler when it comes to design, favoring function over fashion, which is what Whisky Locker (3046 North Park Way) is all about. They have some beautifully crafted Bocote and Oak wood combs and beard picks ($18-$22) that are both stylish and sensible. There’s also the Tiki Farm mugs ($18) at Warshaw’s Provisions (2209 30th St.). The corner boutique in South Park has become something of a destination for tiki-inspired gear so even if the person already has a mug set, there’s plenty of figurines and house wares to peruse.

—Seth Combs

For the estranged parent…

In the Folger’s Coffee world, the holidays are one big bokeh’d snow globe of nostalgia and family togetherness. But for those with relationship fissures, this can be the most treacherous

time of the year. Progress Birdrock (5648 La Jolla Blvd, Birdrock) sells a gorgeous set of kitchen towels locally screened by artist Valentine Viannay. These beautiful tea towels ($18) can’t possibly be politicized by even the staunchest Tea Party parent.

The way to the heart is, of course, through the stomach. However, cooking can also fuel resentment. Gift an olive branch in the form of San Guiliano Olive Oil straight from Sardinia; one liter costs $18.59. Set it aside and let Luigi and Roberto Assenti of Assenti’s Pasta (2044 India Street, Little Italy) do the toiling. Set aside and resolve differences while enjoying Assenti’s legendary Porcini Loaf ($12.50/lb.) They go fast so call before you finish reading this paragraph. Then kiss-and-make up over Carmela Assenti seasonal Chocolate Paneforte ($24.89).

—Aaryn Belfer

For the sporty type…

There’s always that family member. The one who bikes 30 miles per day, runs 13 miles on weekends, climbs Mt. Baldy and inflicts guilt on the rest of the family members who are “in between gym memberships.” Scaling icy peaks and drifting on dirt roads sounds like fun if you enjoy life-risking activities and anxiety. Fortunately, there’s a bunch of gizmos to gift that are both badass and smart.

For one, the outdoorsy boutique Rove (3275 Adams Ave.) in Normal Heights carries the Soto Pocket Torch ($20), which clips onto rectangular, disposable lighters (not the rounded type, such as Bic) to spark a flame that reaches up to 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit. With it, Sporty

Spice can cut rope, solder small items and, of course, light campfires or camping stoves.

Speaking of camping stoves, the La Mesa store Adventure 16 (4620 Alvarado Canyon Road) sells a nifty one called the Jetboil Zip Personal Cooking System ($79.95). The 27-ounce, cozy-insulated cooking cup has a boil time of five minutes, and you can drink right out of it. Considering there’s also a built-in strainer and the bottom cover doubles as a measuring cup and bowl, this product was made with a resourceful, solo camper in mind.

—Torrey Bailey

For the artist…

Even though I mostly stick to digital art (Photoshop is the name of my game *pushes nerd glasses up*), I think any type of artist, regardless of skill-level, would be stoked to to get a set of Copic markers and a RendR notebook of 8-inch by 8-inch drawing paper from The Art Stash (7859 El Cajon Blvd, La Mesa). Watch any reputable comic-book tutorial on YouTube and the artist will recommend Copic markers because of their blendable qualities (the employee Art Stash compared them to watercolor paints). Each marker goes for $7.99, but they are refillable. And giving someone a marker without paper is cruel, which makes a RendR notebook the perfect companion gift. These babies go for $19.

While artists should never focus on money, a little recognition never hurts, and a set of self-promotional customized stickers printed at Ego ID Media (3538 Adams Ave) would be a good method for any artist to get their name/brand/work out into the world. The price for a custom sticker job begins at $44, and the folks at Ego ID are cool because they know what they’re doing and are incredibly adept to meeting artists’ specific needs. Just make sure your recipient is the type who asks permission before plastering their designs anywhere (and not like the jerks who cover our newspaper boxes).

—Ryan Bradford

For the teenage girl…

Cool aunts and uncles are instrumental in shaping teen girls into woke, young women. One way is to be sly about it, playing into the rebellious streak just enough. The book Bad Girls Throughout History by Ann Shen ($19.95) is a fitting accomplice for the mission, and can be found at Pigment (3801 30th St.). The title will speak to the she-devil temporarily taking over her 13-year-old self, but the contents will hit with a force of memorable feminism. The book comprises 100 bite-sized essays about women who were considered rule-breakers of their time, such as Cleopatra, Ada Lovelace and Sojourner Truth.

Another tip for winning over teens this (and every) holiday season: avoid telling them about how the world worked back in your day. This is crucial when gifting the brand new Polaroid OneStep 2 ($99.95), which is a pretty cool blast from the past that’s available at George’s Camera (3837 30th St.). Instant cameras have recently made a comeback thanks to Fujifilm’s Instax, but this is the first time Polaroid has created one for itself in a while. The OneStep 2 is a stylistic ode to the original ‘77 model. Remind her that’s how the first Instagram app icon looked, if she can remember that far back.

—Torrey Bailey

For the surfer…

Anyone who lives in San Diego almost certainly has a friend or family member who’s really into surfing. It comes with the territory. For the stylish surfer, Aloha Beach Club (3039 University Ave.) has a variety of clothes and accessories that look good on and off the beach: sunglasses, leather goods, t-shirts, board shorts, etc. But we’re especially partial to the super-soft, durable, extremely Instagrammable towels. The store carries towels from The Beach People and Shoots, with prices ranging between $34 and $110.

For the surfer who’s more classic, head to Bird’s Surf Shed in Linda Vista or Ocean Beach (1091 W Morena Blvd. and 1963 Abbott St.). The store itself is filled with cool customized surfboards, some of which are made in-store. They even line the store’s domed ceiling with them. But if a custom surfboard is a little outside your price range, there are hoodies and hats with the Bird’s Surf Shed logo on them, ranging in price from $25 to $50. It’s a store with a reputation as being “way more than a surf shop. It’s a San Diego surf destination,” according to the website. Surfers will certainly be proud to rep it (plus, some of the hoodies are really cozy).

—Jamie Ballard

For the outraged woman…

This has been a banner year for women. Yes, we’re mad as hell and we aren’t gonna take it any more. No doubt we’re boldly owning our voices and our stories, and nothing says I could totally kick your ass like a flowing kaftan from the House of Wandering Silk; it really is the closest thing to a super hero cape. Get one at the Collector’s Gallery at the Mingei International Museum (1439 El Prado). At $195-$220 for the silkies, these works of art aren’t cheap. But neither is empowerment.

As we move to take over and then save the world, every damn woman in her fiercely righteous mind needs to carry in her raised fist a copy of Mary Beard’s Women & Power: A Manifesto. Pick it up at The Book Catapult (3010 Juniper St., South Park) for $15.95. While handing over (what should be) a Harriet Tubman bill, gift buyers can make the best impulse-purchase of the year by adding to their tab a pack (or 17) of Blue Q designer gum. Opt for the one that reads, “There is no I in Team, but there is a You in Fuck You.” It will feel all kinds of revolutionary when the kaftan-clad heroine in your life slips the little package to any trashy dudes in hers.

—Aaryn Belfer

For the hippie…

There are a lot of cool gifts you can get your hippie friend or family member. They’re actually shockingly easy to shop for; just give them a really cool rock and say it’ll open their chakras or something (you can pretend to know what that means).

I’m sort of kidding, but there actually are some pretty neat gifts available in San Diego for your resident hippie. Controversial Book Store (3063 University Ave) has you covered with pink Himalayan salt lamps that, in addition to looking cool, reportedly help reduce stress and improve sleep. They’re a popular item, so grab them soon for $99. The store also sells a variety of new age-y books, incense, essential oils, jewelry and more.

If that’s just not hippie enough for them, head to SunShine DayDreams (4979 Newport Ave.) in the grooviest neighborhood of all: Ocean Beach. They have racks on racks of tie-dyed and crocheted apparel that will fit basically anyone. But we’re especially partial to some of the home decor they offer, especially the vintage signs and concert posters, which are $9 to $24 depending on the size. Just another way to make your friend’s home feel like something straight out of the ‘60s (though the semi-permanent cloud of marijuana smoke in their living room probably helps, too).

—Jamie Ballard