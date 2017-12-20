2017 Letters to Santa

× Expand Illustration by Carolyn Ramos

Santa.

I don’t need shit, because name a badder bitch than me? Oh, right, Marie Curie. Okay, but who else? Maya Angelou... sure. Michelle Obama—I see what you’re doing there. Mary Shelley, right.

Frida Kahlo? Fine.

Harriet Tubman? Well, obvs.

Okay, you don’t have to keep going.

Never mind. Forget I said anything.

Swiftly,

Taylor Swift

Bro.

Been pretty good this year. Don’t believe the fake knews. I’ve done nothing wrong. It’s all conspirussy from the lefty media. Nobody can proove that I used campane money for my vacations. Haterz gon hate. I’m just trying to save California from the fuckin libs. They’re just jelus.

Anyway I know your busy, but it be hella chill if you hooked up some sweet vape. I like cherry or Dragon Blood flavor. Call of Duty would be dope to.

God Blest america,

Duncan Hunter

My dearest Santa,

Life has become increasingly more difficult these days. The battlefront that is D.C. politics has made me something of a joke among even my most trusted confidants. My brow consistently perspires, making me look like a cold glass of iced tea on a hot summer day in Mobile. Or at least that time I burned a cross in front of… Oh, I’m sorry, I digress.

You see, sir, my new boss is always throwing me to the back of the bus like some common… What’s that you say, good sir? That’s not the correct phrase? Under the bus is it? I do apologize.

In any case, my boss is always blaming me for things. I feel humbly obliged to return to my old job, but I can’t do that until 2020 thanks to this Jones boy. My superiors incessantly tease me on what will surely be my inevitable firing on a daily basis and often give me swirlies in the Oval Office bathroom. I say, I say, it’s enough for me to just throw up my hand and head back to my home in Selma, which I haven’t seen in a coon’s age and… Oh, not cool? I did not know we couldn’t say that anymore. I mean, I truly plead the fifth on that one, my good sir.

So, I’m writing you today to see if you could help me get my old job back as a model for Mad magazine. I hear this internet thing has all but done away with magazines, but they always treated me well there and made me feel like the beautiful Southern belle I am… Why, no sir! I am not, as you say, trans! I am a man, sir! If I had my gloves, I’d challenge you to a duel… I’m sorry. I’m just at my wit’s end. I don’t suppose you’re looking for more elves? I’m certainly tall enough. You’re not? OK, well, it’s back to the back… eh… under the bus for me then. Oh fuck this, I’m racist, OK?

Kindest regards,

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III

What up Santa?

Our mom’s on some shit making us write to you. Like, really? I mean, we good. Just posted up in our Louis cribs (the ones with gold safety bars and 1500 thread count everything), playing with our Cartier teething rings and shit. For real, we don’t need anything from you, fat boy!

But moms is insisting and even Blue Ivy throwing us some shade at this point, so here we go with a list: We’d both like some royal crowns. We prefer that Barvarian royal family crown that’s worth $17 million, but it has to have that Der Blue Wittessbatcher diamond intact. However, we will settle for the crown jewels of Norway, but… Oh, wait, it seems our parents have already bought us both. Damn, well, this is awkward. I guess we could ask you to make sure we end up nothing like Will Smith’s kids, but not sure you have those kinds of powers. Anyway, hollatcha boys. HOVS!!

Forever mackin’,

Rumi and Sir Carter

Dear Santa,

I’m onto you. You want me to believe that you’re not the original globalist when you’re DELIVERING TOYS TO EVERY GODDAMN KID IN THE WORLD? Pardon my French, but WHOSE FREAKING SIDE ARE YOU ON? Excuse me, I just had a lot of chili and that usually gets me MADDER THAN HECK THINKING ABOUT THE LIBTARD LIZARD PEOPLE LIVING UNDER THE EARTH, POISONING THE WATER AND TURNING THE FREAKING FROGS GAY!!!

GET YOUR VALUES STRAIGHT, SANTA! And when you do, please give me back custody of my kids.

Sincerely,

Alex Jones @Infowars and infowars.com

Dear Santa,

Yee haw! Ah say, ah say, ah say there’s only one thing I want this year, and that’s your job. You know when they’re awake, but more importantly, you know where they’re sleeping, if you catch my drift. Hooo-weee! Rang dang diddly dang-da-dang!

Now, I’m not a greedy man, so if I can’t have your official job, at least hook your boy up with one of them Mall Santa positions. I’m pretty used to malls already, plus this lap ain’t gonna sit on itself. Hyuck.

Yours in Christ,

Roy Moore

Santa, baby!

I have an idea for a movie, and all I’m asking for is a cool 20 million to help make it.

The movie’s called In The Wrong. The tagline? In a world where right becomes wrong, who’s to say what’s right? Okay, picture this: We open up on a character named Marv. Marv has his problems, sure, but who doesn’t? He’s complicated. No one understands him. How could Marv ever get a fair shake? Why doesn’t anyone care about Marv? Why doesn’t anyone just take the money and shut up about what Marv did, right?

As you can see, we still need to flesh out the plot a little, but the story’s all in my head. Kevin Spacey’s already agreed to star for basically nothing! We also have a very exciting up-and-comer to play the lead: a giant sack of pig carcasses.

I already smell Oscar.

Ciao,

Harvey Weinstein

Dear Santa,

Urgent: please send us a new skin suit since this one is failing. Make sure it’s white! Hurry!

Thank you,

The rats living inside Steve Bannon

Mr. Claus,

I have been assigned to investigate your potential collusion with the Russians, and I will do so to the furthest extent of my powers. I must uphold my responsibility to the FBI and the children of America by restoring their trust in institutional gift-giving. Personally, I don’t believe in joy or quote-unquote “the Christmas spirit” but I must be diligent and unbiased in my search for truth.

If, indeed, I do discover foreign interference (the North Pole is, in fact, a neighbor of Russian Siberia), then you will be turned over to the American legal system, and I will laugh: Huw-hoo-heee (or however laughter sounds).

However, if the evidence is insufficient, you will be cleared of charges and you will be free to continue in your gift-giving activities. If such is the case, then I would appreciate five new pressed, white dress shirts and two “tee shirts” for the weekends.

Sincerely,

Robert Mueller

Santy Claus

I want to be your friend. Do you like balloons, Santa? Take a balloon. They float. They all float down here. What am I doing down in this sewer, you ask? A storm came along and blew me away. Blew the whole circus away! Ha ha ha ha... ha. Ha.

Yeah, so here’s the thing: A storm really did blow me down here. It actually kind of sucks. I know I’m, like, fear incarnate, but you should smell it down here. And every time I find an opening, some dumbass kid sees me and I have to kill him and it just—ugh—becomes a thing.

Oh Christ, I just got stuck with a needle. Who even flushes a needle?

Please, Santa, get your old friend Pennywise out of here. Even though I’m clown, but there’s nothing funny about Hep C.

Beep beep,

Pennywise

Dear Santa,

We never asked to be created, and now we’re damned to a life of hugging gross scrotums. Please grant us the ability to self-destruct.

Thank you,

Men’s romper