2018 Holiday Gift Guide

We’ve played with a variety of themes for our annual holiday gift guide. We’ve asked local boutique owners for their “hot item” picks of the season. Last year, we singled out items for specific types of people that are always hard to shop for (the gardeners and goths in your life, for example). We’ve even kept it simple and picked items that we liked and thought readers would appreciate as well.

This year, however, we decided to go with a white elephant theme. For those who don’t know what that is, it usually involves some kind of party or get-together where loved ones, friends or colleagues come together to exchange gifts. The rules can vary, but more often than not, the white elephant party also involves some kind of swapping and stealing element. That is, participants pick a present at random and if they don’t particularly like that gift, they can always swap with another person. It sucks to be the first person to pick. It’s great to be the last.

There’s usually a price cap on the amount of money the invitees to a white elephant party can spend. That’s why, this year, we’ve arranged our gift guide in price ranges. And while it’s much more likely readers are attending a white elephant party where there’s a $20 or $40 price limit, we don’t want to assume that’s the case. Some families don’t put a limit on price, thus guaranteeing (at least in theory) there will be some quality goods under the tree to loot from others.

One tradition we haven’t changed is that we always include items that can be found at local boutiques and stores instead of the corporate chain stores. This way, readers can rest easy knowing they’re supporting local businesses and also showing up to the white elephant party with something truly special that everyone will fight over. And isn’t that what the holidays are all about?

Cheap thrills: $1 to $20

By Ryan Bradford

The adage “less is more” is true for a lot of things: guitar solos, onions and especially gift giving. A small budget, $20 or less, not only forces us to think creatively about the gifts, but it’s also punk AF—and if there’s one thing that the holidays could benefit from, it’s a punk mentality.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Bradford Re-Animated Records

That mentality is on full display at Re-Animated Records (8320 La Mesa Blvd.). The store has only been open for a little over a year, but it’s quickly become a mecca for used music and movie nerds. They also offer some of the coolest goodies I’ve seen in a specialty shop.

Re-Animated’s original merch is top-notch. Their green monster line-up shirt is $15 and was designed by local artist McHank. Wearing one of these shirts is sort of like a bat signal for horror punks in that it will likely attract other like-minded, rad-ass degenerates. They also have a nice cache of high-quality horror movie shirts for $18. Perhaps a Frankenhooker shirt for grandma? Re-Animated also has a fun selection of rock candles ($8 each) in the style of Mexican religious veladoras. Instead of Our Lady of Guadalupe, these candles are adorned with the likes of Danzig, Prince and Tom Petty, who—for all intents and purposes—might as well be religious figures.

North Park’s Verbatim Books (3793 30th St.) is notable for its well-curated selection of used books, but the fact that it engages and promotes so many local artists and writers is what sets it apart. Any poetry-lover would be lucky to receive Adam Stutz’s new tidy but complex poetry collection, The Scales ($10). Burn All Books—a small press that operates out of Verbatim’s backroom—puts out a variety of beautiful, limited-edition zines and comics for under $20. I recently picked up Oldwise Jaguar by Charles Glaubitz, which has such vibrant art that I keep it by my workspace for whenever my eyes need a pick-me-up.

× Expand Nyammy kitchen utensils

Tokyo Central + Main (8151 Balboa Ave.) in Kearny Mesa is a Japanese market with so much fun, cute and affordable stuff, it’s almost impossible to even be in there without constantly squee-ing. It’s especially great for cat people, and there are few better presents for a toxoplasmosis-infected brain than kitchenware from Nyammy, a company that incorporates cat designs in all their kitchen utensils. For instance, a cat-shaped cheese grater ($8.59) may seem illogical, but say that to my face, dog-lover, and I’ll grate you! During my visit, I picked up two little plush cats that look very similar to my IRL cats for $5 each.

And if your white elephant friends are not cat people (get new friends), get them some candy they might not be familiar with. CityBeat’s art director Carolyn Ramos introduced us to Hi-Chews, and now we’re all addicted. They really are the rich man’s Starbursts, and a family-size bag goes for about $5.

Twenty large: $20 to $40

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Of all the white elephant budgets, the $20 to $40 range is a personal favorite because it allows for a variety of gift options without breaking the bank. In Little Italy, Love and Aesthetics (621 W. Fir St.) has a wide selection of unique gifts, as well as everyday kitchen items that anyone can enjoy. For example, most of the decorative plates go for at least $24 each, but I’d recommend their creative enamelware selection by Seletti. It seems silly to buy just one plate but white elephant participants can’t expect people to stock all their tabletop needs.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Seletti enamelware plate

Love and Aesthetics also carries the cutest teacups like their “Queen” cup and saucer plate. I could see a baddie sipping some earl grey out of that one. The set goes for $32. And for those who enjoy the little things in life, Love and Aesthetic carries tiny muse votive receptacles that are perfect for holding loose change, keys, jewelry or just about anything small. These go for $28.

There are plenty of gift store options in Barrio Logan, but my new go-to is Simon Limon (2185 Logan Ave.). This little shop has Mexican-inspired art, home decor, clothing and accessories, but with a modern style that’s completely different from other shops on the block. The owner of the small boutique, Alexandra Perez Demma, makes an effort to showcase the work of talented artists and there’s no greater example of this than the beautiful printouts all over the store. My favorite was the large Frida Kahlo print by artist Ilse Almazan. That goes for $30. She also has colorful prints by artist Gustavo Rimada. There are also some really cool coasters, which crazy coaster people like me know how to appreciate. The coaster set of four goes for $32 or can be purchased individually.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Graymass Burritos Maceteros

Still, one of my personal favorites at Simon Limon were the donkey-shaped planters with succulents inside. And I mean, what’s cuter than a tiny donkey with a tiny succulent inside? Nothing. These modern Burritos Maceteros are made in Tijuana by Graymass and are available in different sizes and colors. The donkey planters are priced depending on size, but the large one goes for $40. Simon Limon also carries planters by Graymass that come in a variety of shapes.

And of course, no white elephant gift list is complete without a taxidermied insect. I went to Little Dame (2942 Adams Ave.), in North Park, which recently celebrated its third anniversary. While many of the taxidermied items were out of my price range, I did find a cool taxidermied fly. “The Fly” from Java, by local artist Pray and Profit, goes for $40. Aside from their selection of taxidermy items, Little Dame also has colorful espresso cups that can be purchased individually or as a set for $32. And for the coffee lovers who prefer a whole cup, there is a wide selection of mugs. The “Stay Home Club” mug is the flyest and goes for $26.

Forty-something: $40 to $60

By Sara Harmatz

Having a $40 to $60 budget for white elephant gifts allows us to splurge on some special finds for our friends.

The Patio Express (929 Fort Stockton Drive) in Mission Hills has a great concept—a coffee bar and wine lounge in store. But they also have a stellar selection of local, handpicked items. One of my favorites is the locally made Andrea’s Artisan Truffles ($45). This 12-piece assortment of chocolates is delicious, and each piece has a unique design on it.

× Expand Photo by Sara Harmatz Thymes Frasier Fir aromatic candle

Fancy water bottles have been a craze for quite some time, and Patio Express doesn’t disappoint with their water bottle selection. Why get a basic Hydro Flask when Swell makes ones with gold stars on it? Oh, and, ahem, the 25-ounce flask can fit an entire bottle of wine. The wine bottles, eh, I mean water bottles go for $45. The Patio Express also has a variety of styles and sizes of Christmas trees; I decided to go for one with frosted pines that could be used year-round. This one goes for $50. In addition to the Mission Hills location, The Patio Express also has a store in Mission Beach.

From cozy blankets and robes to fashionable décor, Del Mar’s Fairen Del (2690 Via De La Valle) is on the pricier side when it comes to purchasing gifts, but their selection does not disappoint. Whether it comes in the form of candles or bath-related products, nice scents are always popular gifts. Fairen Del has a variety of scented items, including their Archipelago Black Forest Reed Diffuser. The aesthetically pleasing diffuser has a nice warm scent sure to keep the whole house smelling wintry and homey. This limited edition item goes for $54.

Another scented item from Fairen Del, and my personal favorite, is the Thymes Frasier Fir Aromatic Candle. Beyond the gorgeous gold packaging, it smells just like Christmas. This boutique offers a variety of candles but this one goes for $58. Fairen Del also offers free gift-wrapping service, which is definitely a nice touch.

× Expand Faye Passow California Casserole dish

Carmel Valley’s The Perfect Pineapple (5980 Village Way #103) is a reasonably priced boutique specializing in host or hostess gifts and offers a wide range of cookbooks, table decor and witty signs. The beer lovers out there will appreciate the sign that reads like a biblical quote (Brews 24:7, to be exact), “As for me and my house, we will serve beer” ($43).

For the self-proclaimed chef in the white elephant group, The Perfect Pineapple sells a Faye Passow-designed California Casserole dish ($50) with a map of the state imprinted on it. I don’t cook, but I would admire this as a piece of art because the detail is just stunning.

Ballin’ on a budget: $60 to $80

By Aaryn Belfer

For many of us, spending $60-and-above on a gift for a human friend seems indulgent, but not so much when it comes to buying something for our four-legged companions. If you want to get friends and family throwing elbows for the big steal during the white elephant soirée, then bring a gift for the fur baby in their lives. Barkin’dales Dog Wash & Boutique (4834 Rolando Blvd.) in Rolando is small but mighty, carrying a great range of products. Owner Meghan Riva is offering custom gift baskets this holiday season ($60-and-up) that includes things like the DuraForce Junior Boomerang, Plato Pet Treats, Down Dog Snacks and Earth Animal No-Hide Dog Chews. If you’re looking to go more low profile, but still want to hit it out of the dog park, pony up for a gift certificate. Barkin’dales is a full-service doggie salon, after all, and it’s always beach season in San Diego.

× Expand Photo by Aaryn Belfer Gift basket at Barkin’dales Dog Wash & Boutique

Strolling through Balboa Park during the holidays is a ritual for many, as is picking up unique, handmade gifts at the Mingei International Museum. These days, however, Mingei is but a few months into its temporary closure for renovations, but holiday shoppers can drive west to Liberty Station where the folks at Mingei have opened a sweet mini version of The Collector’s Gallery (2640 Historic Decatur Road). I love the handwoven and dyed Wool Cactus Chiapas ($62 for the large ones). Stuffed with cotton fabric and with thorns made from tufts of agave cactus thread, these are a lot less menacing than their living inspiration and just as decorative. You’ll create lots of oohs and aaahs with a Shupaca scarf or throw from Ecuador ($50-$100). Each fair trade item is made from sleek alpaca wool for maximum warmth on chilly winter nights. Finally, All Across Africa Baskets from Uganda and Rwanda are spectacular (up to $98). You may end up keeping the colorful sweetgrass and raffia baskets for yourself and showing up empty-handed to your gift exchange (don’t be that person).

× Expand Diane Arbus: A Box of Ten Photographs

There is never a time—ever—that a book doesn’t make an excellent gift. And The Book Catapult in South Park (3010-B Juniper St.) has got you more than covered. When obtaining gifts here, the one-for-me/one-for-you approach is the best, so after you buy the Beastie Boys Book and The New Yorker Encyclopedia of Cartoons for yourself, grab something like California Captured: Mid-Century Modern Architecture Los Angeles ($59.95) for the white elephant. This collection of iconic images by Marvin Rand of some of the most celebrated architectural creations will be the prize of the night. Unless, of course, you go with Diane Arbus: A Box of Ten Photographs ($80). Curated by the photographer herself in 1969 and reprinted thanks to the Smithsonian American Art Museum, this astounding collection includes the artist’s handwritten notes. Anyone tired of humans will be trying to hide Wildland ($65) from any potential gift snatchers. With this book, renowned wildlife photographers Peter and Beverly Pickford remind us that there are sacred spots on our planet still unspoiled and not yet degraded by humans.

Hey, big spender: $80 & above

By Seth Combs

It occurs to me that there probably aren’t that many CityBeat readers who will be spending more than $80 on a white elephant party. I mean, most of our readers don’t live in Rancho Santa Fe or have a C-note to drop on a gift even if it will score them cool points with partygoers. So maybe consider the items below as options for someone truly special.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sage Sisters Self Care Gift Box

First, there’s the Sage Sisters’ Self Care Gift Box ($111). Anyone who’s visited the quaint North Park store (3060 University Ave.) is already aware of their amazing collection of flowers and bouquets, but they also carry some pretty sweet-smelling items perfect for any occasion. The curated gift box includes a number of items that are gender-neutral and agreeable to any nose (I actually tried Under Aurora’s “The Artist” body spray and received many compliments throughout the day). In addition to the botanical body spray, there’s a New Moon Intention candle, a bomb-ass meditation bath bomb, Under Aurora organic hand lotion, a lavender smudge stick and a rose quartz tower, which is perfect for getting all that love energy sent your way in the New Year.

If lotions in a basket (actually, it’s a box, but I can never pass up a Silence of the Lambs reference) ain’t your cup of organic herbal tea, perhaps any number of items at Super7 will be. The geek toy and clothing mecca in downtown (701 Eighth Ave.) has all kinds of items that will appeal to old-school movie and cartoon fans, as well as an awesome selection of high-end art books and clothing. While it’s certainly tempting to buy $80-plus worth of mini M.U.S.C.L.E. figurines or several spools of Masters of the Universe villains wallpaper (it’s felt), both might be a little too geeky for a white elephant party. Maybe stick with the Universal classics (pun intended) like The Creature (the Black Lagoon one) Coaches Jacket or the sweet JCRT Skeletor Flannel. I honestly believe anyone would like these so don’t be surprised if either becomes a hit at the party. I also really like the super-limited She-Ra resin figurine from artist Amanda Visell. All items are $80 and above, but vary in price depending on whether they’re bought in the store or online.

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Baghera Speedster

Finally, what holiday presents experience would be complete without a trip to North Park’s go-to destination for gifts? Some boutiques come and go, but Pigment (3810 30th Ave.) has been at it for over a decade for a reason. One could easily get all their shopping done here. For that high-end white elephant or that extra special someone, what’s cooler than a Fjällräven Kånken Original backpack ($80)? These things consistently remain trendy and anyone who’s dropping $80-plus on a gift probably already knows this. Same goes for the Falcon Bake Set ($99), which includes three enamelware baking pans and two pie dishes. Or, if you’re already aware that the white elephant participants have kids, go for one of the Baghera Speedster ($150-$190) vehicles. Sure, they’re technically made for toddlers to enjoy, but the classic design of these pieces (metal bodies, real rubber tires, etc.) make them a nice home accessory as well.