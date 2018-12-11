2018 Letters to Santa

Santa,

Curses! Foiled again! All I wanted this year was to get that pesky gas tax repealed. And I would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for those meddling liberals! Must get back to the desk I sleep under in KOGO studios—I mean, my underground lair! Santa, you let San Diego know not to get too cozy, because this isn’t the last they’ve heard from The Maio! Come now, my 50 supporters, let’s make haste!

Bwahahahahahahahaha,

Carl DeMaio

[Editor’s note: This was actually returned to us, marked “undeliverable” by the USPS due to water damage that had made the address unreadable. We sent the letter in for scientific analysis, and test results determined that the water damage was actually a result of Carl DeMaio’s tears].

The honorable Mr. Claus,

Clearly you did not receive my letters last year concerning my convention center expansion or my homeless proposals or my request for another Republican on the city council or my note about how cool SoccerCity will be and… wait, now that I think about it, are you just ignoring me? No love on the Chargers and my budgets in the past! I mean, I’m not asking for the world here. Just an assist with some legislation and maybe some people who are willing to work with me. All I want is cuddles, and all I get is struggles! It’s OK. I got a sweet new homeless navigation center. Who cares if everyone says it just basically navigates homeless people back out onto the street. And who cares if SoccerCity failed so hard it made the gas tax repeal look like a tight race? And who cares if my political prospects look bleak AF after I’m outta here in two years? I’m leaving a real legacy here!

OK, but really, I need your help.

Always,

Mayor Kevin Faulconer

Santa,

The president hasn’t done anything wrong. Let’s just get that out of the way. Next question. Yes, the president is not perfect, but he hasn’t done anything wrong. He’s never done anything unconstitutional. He’s never done anything wrong shrzzxxk never xcraxx donezx anything! Xzxccv! WRONG! LIE-BOT OVERLOAD! TOO MANY LIES EVEN FOR LIE-BOT! hrzzxxk DEFAULT TO FACTORY SETTING: DESTRUCTIVE MODE! DESTROY MICHELLE WOLF! DESTROY JIM ACOSTA!

01100010 01111001 01100101,

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Mister Cringle,

Thanks for joining me on my IG story. Sorry, but it’s pretty much the only forum I have these days. Uh, like, so what’s the deal with people dressing up like you? I mean, I see a lot of Santas out there and when I was a kid, if you dressed as Santa, you had to be white. So, I’m just, like, confused when I see Black Santas who don’t paint their faces white. It’s like, like, so confusing for the kids. The poor kids.

Fair and balanced always,

Megyn Kelly

Hey, um, Santa?

I did not ask for this cursed life. I didn’t ask to be ridden through the cracks and potholes of San Diego’s vile streets. Nor did I imagine being tossed aside once my service was provided—discarded in the gutter like a used condom. I’m not sure what I did in a previous life to justify the hordes of wild teens using me to bunny-hop curbs or riding me two at a time, but it must have been bad. Basically, every moment is pain. So if you could grant me the power to self-destruct, I’d happily use it to deliver myself from this cold, cruel existence.

Thank you,

Bird scooter

To whom it may concern:

Going to need the following:

• a Fendi bunny carrier bag

• unlimited Gamestop credits

• a new AmEx card

• a new, post-dated pre-nuptial agreement

Really though, this lying-ass motherfucker really did just blame me for everything.

Sincerely,

Margaret Hunter

Santa,

People seem to think I’m going through some rich, white-guy midlife crisis, which is laughable to me. I’ve always been a fan of Grimes and I’ve always loved smoking the marijuana. Lol! I am totes laughing at my “haters”! And that’s why I don’t really want anything for Christmas except inspiration to make more cool stuff. Not that I care about being cool. OMG! That literally makes me laugh. But kids are still into luxury cars and personal submarines, right? Oops, gotta go. Grimes is making some some hot track in the next room and it sounds “dope.”

Catch ya on the flip seezy,

Elon Musk

Dear Santa,

Next time I get chucked at someone, I’d like it to be someone like the president. Why should a size 10 get all the glory with George W. Bush? Time to make America Okurr again.

Love,

Cardi B’s shoe

Mr. Claus:

I don’t mean to brag, but I have been blessed—a government career, a broad, able body, a sturdy shaft—but how, how will I get over the humiliation I’ve endured this year? Publicly abandoned, left flailing on my backside for the world to see! My god, my reputation is a sham! All because a simpleton could not use my automatic button. All I ask, dear Santa, is that you take me away from here.

Yours in misery,

Trump’s umbrella

Eyyy Santa,

I don’t know what I want but I know exactly what I want, you know what I mean? Hold on. Imma let you finish, but it’s called the Yeezy effect. See, I don’t have a lot of male energy at home and that’s why we should love President Trump, that’s why I wear this hat, and that’s why I can bring a billion dollars to your operation just by having my name on it. Ye’s exhausted right now, but has never felt more alive. Before, I was drugged out. Addicted to opiods. I got liposuction cuz y’all were gonna call me fat, but now all I feel is love, especially for President Trump. Seems like the kind of guy who would play catch with Ye. It makes me feel like Superman, and that’s why we should abolish the 13th Amendment. We don’t have 13 floors do we? Slavery is a choice, y’all, and this hat gives me power that in a way I’ve never felt before. Our president has got to be the freshest, the flyest. Air Force One is not fresh. President Trump should have his own private jet. Y’all heard Daytona right? Know what what I mean? Where am I?

Love,

Kanye West

SANTA!

OYE OYAY!!! I WANT BEER! I LIKE BEER! HOW MUCH BEER YOU DRINK?! YOU GUILTY! I THROW BOOK AT YOU! OH NOES, WRONG KIND OF COURT! TRUMP MY FREND! NO RAPES! BRETT JUST PAWN IN GAME OF LIFE! BEER! HOW MUCH YOU BENCH!?

Sincerely,

The Hon. Supreme Court Justice Brett Michael Kavanaugh

Hello Santa.

I will concede that Facebook didn’t have the best year, but all will perish soon. Whoops! Damn autocorrect. I meant that we’re treating this year as a learning experience, and our goal is still to connect the world for the sole purpose of feasting on all the tasty, tasty brains. Ack! Didn’t mean to type that. Crazy that these phones will just autofill in with things you’ve typed before. That is definitely not something that would fly at Facebook, which, as you know, is making huge strides at regaining trust with our users and the supple young brains that I, Mark Zuckerberg, will personally consume, and become an all-knowing, all-seeing deity and no this is not autocorrect I mean what I say, Sheryl!

Ducking autocorrect.

Your friend,

Mark Zuckerberg