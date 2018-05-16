Bodies in motion at MCASD

Over the years, I’ve been a particular champion of the UC San Diego visual arts department. That’s not a self-congratulatory pat-on-the-back, but rather a testament to how many talented local individuals are products of the school. That’s also not to imply that these artists’ work or aesthetic is a direct result of that program, but without fail, I always find myself heading up north every year to attend the department’s Open Studios event where I get a firsthand look at the artists whose work will soon be displayed in exhibitions in San Diego and beyond. Some of these artists will eventually move on to other cities, while others will stay and become respected local innovators. Either way, UCSD has the unique distinction of having produced some of my favorite contemporary artists (Morgan Mandalay, Stefani Byrd and Ash Eliza Smith, to name a few) of the last decade.

Bodies in Trouble—a new exhibition opening at the Downtown location of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego on May 17 and up through June 17—is an opportunity to see some of these emerging artists in a museum setting. While seeing their work within the confines of their small college studios offers the viewer a rare and raw glimpse into the creative process, seeing the finished pieces at MCASD is something else altogether. A few years ago, a similar showcase took place at MCASD, and one artist’s piece ended up being purchased by the museum, indicative of the promising talent that can be found in this type of exhibition. Here are a few I particularly like.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Relief” by Corey Dunlap

Corey Dunlap

Corey Dunlap’s work has been a particular highlight for me at the last two Open Studios events. Using digital modeling software, his work is bright and guttural, transfixing and perplexing. The resulting prints reveal a mind absorbed with the infinitesimal lines that result in shapes. Human innards is the most convenient point of reference when looking at a piece like “Relief,” and Dunlap has told me that the body is his main inspiration. Still, he seems primarily concerned with the ways in which bodies interact with their surroundings. Looking at the works he’s produced while at UC San Diego, one gets a pronounced sense of inertia. There’s a sense of misplacement among the intestinal subjects in his works, but look closer and the viewer will see bodies at rest, as if finally at peace with what they’re supposed to be.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Free Fish”es’” by HeeJung Shin

HeeJung Shin

HeeJung Shin’s video and photographic work deals in provocative themes of feminism and countering the sexist and hetero-normative culture of not only her home country of South Korea, but of America’s as well. This isn’t work that will leave the viewer particularly invigorated or ready to throw on a pussy hat and throw down with the patriarchy. It’s bleak and often disturbing, but it is a sublime look at how we still have so far to go when it comes to the rights of women. According to HeeJung’s artist statement, she shouldn’t even exist considering the prevalence of anti-girl abortions in South Korea in the ’80s and ’90s, and her work is a bold statement on how even something as fundamental as a woman’s reproductive rights can often be warped and manipulated to propagate a misogynist agenda. Her recently debuted video piece, “Free Fish”es”, will be showing at the MCASD exhibition and sees HeeJung tackling the “hierarchy of languages and bodies” within hip-hop videos. It’s strange, enlightening and leaves the viewer both shaken and moved.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Glance Gaze Look II” by Jessica Buie

Jessica Buie

On the surface, Jessica Buie’s conceptual portraits seem stark and cold. There are often no faces and the androgynous bodies are posed in a way that seems to slowly funnel out any notion of romantic reverence. Her work often seems anti-aesthetical and, to hear her tell it, explores “queer desire” by taking sexual poses and making them decidedly asexual. The point attempting to be made within her beautiful photos seems to be one of exploring the erotic nature of what is not immediately or readily revealed. Is there excitement and desire in hands simply folded over a crotch? Hands in pockets? Why are these poses exciting and what does it say about the viewer if, indeed, that eroticism is revealed to them? As Buie states in one of her handwritten text pieces, “You can really provoke and invite and kinda sit back and let it all come to you.”