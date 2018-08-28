Meet San Diego's zero-waste artisans

× Expand Photo by Sakura Bloom Rachel Ehlin-Smith weaves scrap silk into rag rugs and new textiles

"Something that I have been thinking about a lot as an artist is this dichotomy of making art that will live forever,” says San Diego artist Vanessa Eagerton. “But also caring about the earth and future generations that will be inhabiting it.”

Eagerton is part of a growing group of artists and artisans who have a goal of “zero-waste.” They reuse scraps and waste, and create their own waste- or plant-based dyes, pigments and papers.

According to the city of San Diego, San Diegans send 910,000 tons of trash to the Miramar landfill annually. At this rate, our only municipal landfill will be full and shutdown by 2030.

Eagerton (@veagerton on Instagram) explains the origins of her zero-waste artistic process: “Something felt wrong about painting landscapes and trees on a substrate that will outlive both of those things in real life.”

× Expand Photo by Vanessa Eagerton Vanessa Eagerton

“Artists in the past made their own materials,” Eagerton continues. “Their own paint and canvases using animal hides, things found in nature... I don’t think that being an artist or wanting your art to live on and caring about the environment have to be mutually exclusive. It might take more work and I’m still experimenting with it, but I think the gains outweigh the cost.”

Textiles form a significant portion of global waste, with a “fast fashion”-driven garment and fiber arts industry trashing materials at increasing rates. And it’s not just excess scraps and cuttings, but entire discarded items as well. San Diego-based baby sling maker Sakura Bloom is looking to challenge that. While using natural fibers and dyes helps reduce the company's impact on the environment, Sakura Bloom also pairs with local fiber artists to fulfill zero-waste goals in meaningful ways. The company’s Compassion Project initiative has artists create new textiles, quilts and rugs out of the sling maker’s stash of manufacturing scraps, which are then raffled off to followers to raise funds for nonprofits like Circle of Health International.

Rachel Ehlin-Smith, a San Diego weaver, dye-maker and educator, has worked with Sakura Bloom on several zero-waste projects. Ehlin-Smith—whose work is displayed at the Mingei International Museum, local galleries and Sakura Bloom’s Encinitas showroom—weaves the company's scraps into rag rugs, wall hangings and even new woven fabric for special-edition baby carriers.

“Think back in time,” Ehlin-Smith says. “That’s why rag rugs and quilts were being made, because women had fabric waste, or maybe they didn’t have access to a lot of fabric, and so they used what they had. Or maybe something got damaged. You can cut it up and you can give it a new life.”

× Expand Photo by Vanessa Eagerton Vanessa Eagerton’s handmade paints using pigment sustainably extracted from acid drainage sites

That new life is something local arts and education nonprofit, Art FORM, aims to achieve, via art education and environmental stewardship through creative reuse. Their school workshops are often free to underserved schools. Recycled materials are also available at no- or low-cost at Art FORM’s Saturday Store in their Normal Heights location (3316 Adams Ave.). Founder Erin Pennell says they directly prevent clean and reusable materials from heading to the landfill: “We diverted five tons last year and so far in 2018 we have diverted seven tons from San Diego’s landfill,” Pennell explains.

Erin Dollar—a designer, printmaker, and educator for Cotton & Flax—also strives for artistic sustainability and makes it seem easy. She designs and creates housewares, and hosts fiber arts workshops in her new San Diego studio (3180 Adams Ave.). Striving toward a goal of zero waste is a no-brainer for Dollar.

“One of the biggest things I’ve done to reduce waste is getting smart about the manufacturing process, and designing products that won’t create a lot of extra scraps in the first place,” Dollar says. “It just makes sense.”

Dollar also repurposes any remaining scraps to make patchwork pillows and cloth napkins, which are items that reduce waste in consumers’ homes, too.

Still, pigments, paints and dyes pose a particular challenge for the zero-waste arts movement, and many artists are increasingly sourcing these elements from natural and waste products. This eliminates the amount of toxins and chemicals that enter the waterways and soil as the fibers eventually decompose, in addition to avoiding environmental byproducts from commercially manufacturing the dyes in the first place.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cotton & Flax Erin Dollar of Cotton & Flax

“People don’t think about chemical dye runoff that seeps into water sources,” says Ehlin-Smith. “Cotton or any kind of natural, plant-based fiber treated with an insecticide, that holds on in like a molecular level forever. That’s always in the fiber, so when you throw that away, then that starts seeping into the ground,” she says.

Ehlin-Smith turned to food- and medicinal-waste dyes several years ago: onion skins, avocado pits, pomegranate seeds, even bougainvillea petals she finds fallen on the sidewalks of her Little Italy neighborhood.

“Every time I threw a dye bath out,” she says of the chemical dyes, “I felt guilty.”

Eagerton, who also experiments with materials she knows will more readily break down, has transformed her entire studio, including cleanup.

× Expand Photo by Courtney Yip for Sakura Bloom Rachel Ehlin-Smith creating botanical waste-based dyes

“Rice paper, parchment, linen, cotton. I use spike lavender oil and citrus oils as studio cleanup instead of dangerous combustible solvents. I use an olive oil bar soap to clean my brushes,” she says. “You can burn branches and vines to get charcoal, or use dirt from the desert to create your own ochre colors.”

And that zero-waste magic is at the crux of special projects such as Sakura Bloom’s work. Their scrap partnership projects not only produce striking works of fiber arts, but also raised thousands of dollars to give back to the community.

“In a world of convenience,” Eagerton says, “I think we’ve forgotten that nature gives us everything we need.”