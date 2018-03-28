After the March for Our Lives

× 1 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 2 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 3 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 4 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 5 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 6 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 7 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 8 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 9 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 10 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 11 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 12 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 13 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 14 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 15 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 16 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 17 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 18 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 19 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 20 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 21 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 22 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 23 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 24 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey × 25 of 25 Expand Torrey Bailey Prev Next

My generation didn't have to worry about this

The March for Our Lives is exactly what we needed, and is the result of a sustained and visible movement calling for common sense reforms. And it’s working. Despite misleading headlines wondering if federal legislators will ever act, states are taking it upon themselves to pass laws that actually make a difference without curtailing someone’s right to own a gun.

But how do they keep that momentum going? Youthful energy is one thing, but these students need to begin to think about other things like, say, what they’re going to do with the rest of their lives. Their advocacy will hopefully carry over into adulthood, but if I took one thing away from the March for Our Lives, it’s that it’s now up to all of us to support them and help them carry some of the weight moving forward.

It’s still hard for many of us of in the older generations to fully grasp this issue, given that many of us never had to worry about being shot to death in a classroom. To that, I always tell my older friends, “Remember how terrifying high school was? The emotions we had to deal with? Now, imagine if we also had to worry about whether we were going to be shot that day.”

To the kids of today, I’m sorry that my generation didn’t see this coming. I’m sorry that many of us waited this long and didn’t heed the tragic warning signs. For myself, I hope that we can all do better together moving forward.

—Seth Combs

The types of role models we need

The second amendment and what it promises is an inherently divisive issue. So the estimated 5,000 to 10,000 person attendance at the downtown San Diego March For Our Lives was both stunning and a let down for me. It’s a remarkable step in the conversation surrounding gun control. But given the number of in-person and online conversations taking place on the topic, I couldn’t help but feel disappointed by the local turnout. Fortunately, the rest of the country showed up, making it one of the largest youth protests since the Vietnam War, according to the Associated Press.

And the people that did participate in San Diego mattered, particularly the kids and teens who ignited their political voices for the first time. Hopefully, those sign-toting kids will hold on to that activist spark, continuing to fight for this issue and every other. Gonzalez, Hogg and the other students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are the types of role models the younger generation needs—those who use social media as a platform for change, not vanity.

Equally important were the protesters who unabashedly identified themselves as gun owners and NRA members. They held posters that read “Gun owner against the NRA,” and “I’m a gun owner with common sense #GunReformNow.” This break-through in personal sacrifice and bipartisanship is something Congress should take note of.

—Torrey Bailey