Andrea Chung’s labor of love

× Expand Andrea Chung with her cyanotypes at You Broke the Ocean In Half To Be Here

Andrea Chung is tired, and with good reason. The American-born, Jamaican-Trinidadian artist just finished installing her solo show at the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, and it was no easy task. “Each piece is 11 feet tall,” she says. “It’s been a long process, and I’m glad I’m done.” She lets out a sigh of joy-filled relief. This is her first solo show at a museum, and the MCASD’s first solo exhibit of work by a black woman. It’s been a long time coming.

Titled You Broke the Ocean in Half to Be Here (on view at MCASD downtown through August 20), the installation portion of the exhibit features immense cyanotype prints of lionfish, a non-native species that has been wreaking havoc on the ecosystem of the Caribbean. Not only are the pieces large, many of them were made literally in her backyard.

× Expand Images courtesy of the artist “Oonu Can Cum Wid Mi” from the “May Day” series by Andrea Chung

“I try to teach myself something new every time I make new work, just to challenge myself and have another tool in the toolbox,” says Chung. “The stuff that’s in the show at the museum was me learning how to use cyanotypes… I had to make a darkroom in my half bathroom. I printed everything on my porch and washed it out in the backyard in a kiddie pool.”

For Chung, this hands-on, laborious work and the intimate relationship with her materials is nothing new. It’s the backbone of her practice. Her early mixed-media work in graduate school used shipping pallets for pieces that touched on migration, specifically in regards to the Caribbean where her parents are from.

“My last name is Chung so obviously my grandfather was Chinese,” she says. “I was thinking about the circumstances that brought him to Jamaica to meet my grandmother, using shipping pallets as a way to talk about the exporting and importing of goods and materials and human beings.”

× Expand “Wan Wan Coco Full Baaskit” from the “May Day” series by Andrea Chung

That was the beginning of her sculptural practice and also the start of an impressive series of awards, residencies and scholarships, including a Fulbright Fellowship in Mauritius. During her year-long stay in the island nation and former sugarcane colony, Chung began making subtle and complex work using sugar as the main material. She cast a series of boats that would dissolve slowly in the water they floated in, symbolizing the fishing trade that was started after the abolition of slavery and the threat that trade now faces due to overfishing.

“All of the materials I use have a history to them. Sugar is a very loaded material,” says Chung. “Slaves were brought from all over the world to harvest cane for people’s sugar addiction. I think we take it for granted now, and we don’t really think about how many people’s lives have been affected by the most mundane things like sugar and salt and dyes.”

With these humble materials, Chung’s beautiful and gentle, yet rigorously executed gestures point to a deep historical context and ultimately come back to a sense of the personal.

It’s this combination that caught the attention of MCASD Curator Jill Dawsey.

“So much of her work is about what has come before, how that underpins the present, and how the present is informed by the past,” Dawsey says. “And then at the same time, she’s incredibly inventive with her materials.”

Chung’s work on paper, which the MCASD show focuses on rather than her sculptures, is no exception when it comes to demonstrating her inventiveness.

“My exploration into cyanotypes comes from my interest in photography and its relationship with the Caribbean,” Chung states. “The development of early photography came after the end of slavery in the Caribbean, and the only pre-emancipation images that exist are paintings and drawings commissioned by the colonial regimes for propaganda purposes.”

She goes on to describe how these regime-controlled images have shaped fantastical ideas of the Caribbean for generations, and how this imagery is not easily understood without a lot of unpacking. This is not the case for the artifacts Chung discovered, which give a much clearer picture of colonization—ship logs and ledgers that show the “meticulous planning” that went into the oppression of her ancestors.

Also featured in the exhibit is a collage series that Chung titled “May Day.” It’s a haunting collection of images that she has manipulated by removing the servile figures of black laborers in tourism ads and brochures for the Caribbean.

“A lot of images you see in textbooks or archives that are depicting slaves really aren’t images of slaves, they are images of laborers, and they are generally posed. They’re usually in subservient positions, lying down or bending over or sitting, and they’re meant to seem docile,” explains Chung. “Once the sugarcane industry fell because of the lack of free labor, they moved to tourism. So a lot of those images were used so that white people would not be scared to come to Jamaica. Like, ‘It’s safe to come, they’re not going to hurt you.’’’

So, she wanted to find a way to honor them.

“I can’t take them away from the labor they’re in, so I wanted to sort of give them a day off.”

With such approaches, Chung confronts audiences with complex stories often ignored by the art world and mainstream institutions.

× Expand “Crowning II” by Andrea Chung

“I feel like, as Black women, we’re at the bottom of the totem pole,” Chung says. “We get it pretty bad.”

“The straight white guys have had the microphone, they’ve had their platform, and it’s time for us to listen to other voices,” says Dawsey in regards to curating shows like Chung’s. Dawsey notes that she speaks from the heart, not as the face of the museum, which she does admit has a problem with under-representation.

“(In Grad school) I had a great director who knew it would be hard for me as a woman and as a Black woman,” Chung says. “She knew it would be doubly hard for me, so she really prepared me for what to expect. She really gave me the right tools to have a good practice. She focused on that a lot. Always work, and have a sense of community. I’ve just kind of stuck to that, and it’s worked out okay.”