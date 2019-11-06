× Expand Set for Sunday, November 10, to Sunday, November 17, the 16th annual San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival invites travelers to “Arrive at Awesome.”

Haley Messner with the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival has one word to describe her event: “awesome.”

“It’s the largest food and wine festival in Southern California,” Messner says.

“It’s the only festival that has experiences in two countries in one week. There are a lot of people coming in from out of town, too. About 30% of the attendees come from outside San Diego. It’s a big tourism driver.

“We say they ‘Arrive at Awesome.’ That word sums up San Diego.”

Each year, more than 11,000 foodies join the showcase of food, wine and culture, which features over 40 citywide events, including the Grand Tasting held on San Diego Bay. Along with a collection of the country’s best chefs and restaurants, sommeliers and distillers, farmers and fishermen, the weeklong event boasts over 200 wine, beer and spirit companies, 60 chefs and restaurants, and 30 gourmet food companies.

“As San Diego has continued to grow in its culinary diversity, chefs have been coming from across the country and we’ve highlighted the talent and unique elements of the city,” Messner says.

“One of the things that’s unique is our cross-border integration. We have some programming in Valle de Guadalupe. We’re also able to do a lot of amazing things with seafood. We have some really talented chefs who have helped to make the event what it’s turned into.”

This year also marks the return of Barbecue + Bourbon, an all-inclusive barbecue cook-off and sauce battle from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10. This family-friendly event overlooks the picturesque Coronado Marriott bay.

“We launched our Veterans Day barbecue last year,” she says.

“San Diego is a huge military community. It’s important for us to highlight some of the areas that make the city unique and stand out. Plus, it’s cool to create an experience that highlights the veterans community. It’s pretty cool to be able to barbecue in November, too.”

Messner says the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival is filled with different types of experiences for various tastes and palates.

“We have intimate wine tastings, chef-led dinners and cooking basics,” she says. “We’re doing a craft beer tour and a speakeasy tour.”

The Grand Decant is Friday, November 15, and The Grand Tasting is Saturday, November 16.

“The Grand Decant is our wine tasting with more than 150 wine, beer and spirits companies, who will be pouring,” she says. “Saturday is The Grand Tasting. It’s a huge food party with 5,000 people in attendance. There are 40 different chefs and 30 more specialty food companies. Sailboats are passing by. It’s beautiful.”

Celebrated as one of the largest culinary showdowns in Southern California, the Chef of the Fest Competition challenges seasoned and up-and-coming chefs to put their best dish forward at the Grand Tasting. A cash prize and bragging rights are on the menu.

The blind-tasting contest is held in partnership with the American Culinary Federation, a professional organization of chefs and culinarians.

New items are aplenty as well.

“We have a plant-based zone, which is cool,” she says. “We have a lot of vegetarian items and plant-based items. We also have organic wineries. Claudia Sandoval will moderate a chef’s table experience throughout the day. It’s a first-come, first-serve for seating.”

The week ends on Sunday at the Intercontinental with the Taco TKO.

“The winner is San Diego’s most awesome taco,” she says. “Friday to Sunday is our main weekend, but something’s going on throughout the week for different tastes.”

San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival, various times Sunday, November 10, to Sunday, November 17, throughout San Diego, sandiegowineclassic.com.