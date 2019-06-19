ARTS finds a reason to survive

× Expand Photos by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña James Halliday

To tell the story of A Reason to Survive (ARTS), we have to start at the beginning.

Well, actually, let’s begin in the middle.

It’s difficult to discuss ARTS without first mentioning Inocente, the 2012 documentary short that was shot over two years in San Diego and ended up winning the 2013 Academy Award for “Best Documentary-Short Subject.” In the film, directors Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine follow then 15-year-old Inocente Izucar as she navigated a life filled with hardships including homelessness, abuse and her undocumented status. She finds solace is her art and paintings, much of which she did at the programs offered at ARTS.

At the 2013 Oscars, Fine and Nix, joined onstage with Izucar, provided one of Oscar night’s most heartfelt speeches.

“Most of all, we want to thank this young lady who was homeless just a year ago,” said Fine, looking at Izucar. “And now she’s standing in front of all of you. She’s an artist and all of you are artists, and we feel like we need to start supporting the arts—they’re dying in our communities. And all of us artists, we need to stand up and help girls like her be seen and heard. It’s so important.”

This moment thrust the filmmakers and their subject into the spotlight overnight, but ARTS also received a lot more attention as a result. Founded in 2001 by Matt D’Arrigo, ARTS’s mission was simple: help underprivileged youth deal with the adversity in their lives by providing arts-based education and programs. The Oscar win also came just after the organization moved from the NTC Liberty Station barracks to a 20,000-plus-square-foot space in National City.

“There are lots of creative, artistic youth who are being told to fit into certain boxes,” D’Arrigo told the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015. “They are being told that what they do is nice, but it’s not important. That’s saying they are not important.”

In 2015, ARTS launched the Creating Vibrant Neighborhoods Initiative, a $1.4 million community improvement project that would have students create and install public art all over National City. Even with the support of the city and the San Diego Foundation, D’Arrigo still conceded that the plan was “ambitious” and new staff members, such as a community arts manager, were hired to help with the initiative.

Things seemed to be going well at first, but while the city was paying for the work around National City, the rest of ARTS’ programming depended mainly on donations and philanthropy. When D’Arrigo announced his departure in 2017, citing that he felt “burnout” from the “hamster wheel of raising money,” the organization’s budget had ballooned and its finances were becoming untenable. Marty Remmell, who had decades worth of nonprofit experience, was hired to take over for D’Arrigo. She left after four months. She also recommended the “indefinite suspension of all operations and an organized closure.”

Enter James Halliday.

“I saw that opportunity to take on an organization that was seemingly dying and potentially breathe some life into it,” says Halliday. “And that was a crazy notion.”

× Expand ARTS Maker Workshop

He says this last part somewhat flippantly. After D’Arrigo was temporarily rehired by ARTS as a part-time consultant in late 2017, in hopes that the organization wouldn’t have to shut its doors, Halliday attended a stakeholder meeting. After the meeting, he submitted a proposal to D’Arrigo and the ARTS Board of Directors in hopes of saving the organization.

“In retrospect, they were probably thinking, ‘Oh, we found the sucker,’” says Halliday, who grew up in San Diego and has a background in journalism, youth development, education policy and school learning.

He was hired as ARTS’ new Executive Director in January 2018 and immediately set out to sustain the org’s current programs while also planning ahead. He implemented a four-year plan that included renegotiating the lease of the space in National City, as well as spearheading a “50 Projects” initiative that would see the organization working more closely with the city on public art on civic infrastructure such as benches, bike racks, bus stops and even trash cans. He managed to do both together via an agreement with the city to essentially lease the ARTS space rent-free as long as their was a “public value requirement” in place. That is, as long as ARTS has value to National City, they can stay in the current building.

Halliday maintains that the core fundamentals of ARTS remain intact. A recent tour of the facility is proof of that, with rooms devoted to art, photography and even a woodworking shop where ARTS recently launched a skateboard deck-building program. Halliday sees the last year and a half as a rejiggering of the overall mission—one that still focuses on getting youth to not only harness their creative potential but to use it to better their community.

“So there’s this notion of creative place-making that’s community informed, and that, in our case, is youth-lead,” says Halliday, who previously served as the program director of Education Synergy Alliance and the MacCarther-funded Collective Shift. “That we can transform our community in a variety of ways. We’re looking at the timeline around thriving, healthy and safe communities. So in that regard, we see creative place-making as a strategy to get larger community development outcomes around heightened civic engagement, health equity and multigenerational experiences.”

“That’s been the recasting of who we are,” Halliday continues. “When young people, in partnership with mentors and professional artists, are able to understand their community, and public spaces that are available to them through partnerships with the city or the school district, their identity—their idea—goes to this place and the community literally becomes theirs because they’re building it.”

Halliday and the staff at ARTS are now optimistic about the future. The fact that Halliday’s four-year plan is set to conclude in 2021, on the 20th anniversary of the organization, is not lost on him. Still, he does not look at his role as being the savior of a revered, albeit previously floundering, arts nonprofit.

“My role is to think about where the networks are and say, ‘This might be an interesting partnership,’” says Halliday. “Then I do some magic and get out of the kids’ way.”