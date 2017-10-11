Bombing Science and a city as canvas

× Expand Photos by Bombing Science

“Blank walls are a shared canvas and we’re all artists.”

—Carla H. Krueger

There have been many instances over the years of San Diego not getting its artistic due, but there was a particular case in 2011 that really got me upset. Jeffrey Deitch, the parasitic, bespectacled art dealer from New York had just been put in charge of the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA). His first MOCA curatorial was Art in the Streets, a highly touted exhibition on graffiti and street art. The exhibition was all the buzz from coast to coast, with one New York Times arts writer proclaiming Deitch a “risk taker” and that Art in the Streets was “the first major American museum exhibition devoted to street art.”

The problem with the latter statement was that, just a year before, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) had held a thorough and well-received exhibition focusing on street art at its Downtown location. Titled Viva la Revolución: A Dialogue with the Urban Landscape, the show not only highlighted many of the same artists that participated in Deitch’s MOCA exhibit, but artists such as Banksy, Shepard Fairey and Space Invader did both commissioned and non-commissioned pieces all around San Diego.

What’s more telling is that Deitch was in attendance when the San Diego show opened. It’s certainly possible that he was simply surveying whether a show on street art could be pulled off in a museum setting, and that he already had the idea himself to try one at MOCA, but in the end, the MOCA show got most of the national attention and acclaim.

So yes, while San Diego was, indeed, the first city to host a major museum exhibition devoted to street art and graffiti, our collective relationship with the medium has been slow to develop and remains dubious. While we’re quick to embrace a selfie-worthy mural, actual graffiti, no matter how aesthetically pleasing, is usually quick to go.

Recently, graffiti photo website Bombing Science came to town to take pictures of San Diego’s scene. Fred has been photographing for the Montreal-based site since its beginning in the late ‘90s and has watched San Diego evolve over the years.

“The graffiti scene in San Diego looks pretty active,” says Fred, who remembers coming to San Diego in the ‘90s and seeing a lot more graffiti. “For a North American city of its size, the scene is pretty healthy. You have the Writerz Blok graffiti hall of fame and two classic streetwear brands, Tribal and Wildstyle Technicians, that are making the city a magnet for international graffiti writers. But the way the city is built and the fact that it is kept really clean is limiting the scene, which is a good thing for some people I guess.”

Fred adds that our sister city has been much quicker to embrace graffiti and street art.

“You have much more graffiti on the street level in Tijuana because it’s a free-for-all. But on the other side you have San Diego with the laid-back vibe and good quality graffiti in many spots. It’s just, well, different.”