Bombing Science exposes the art of the cover-up

“Graffiti removal has become one of the more intriguing and important art movements of the early 21st Century. With roots in abstract expressionism, Minimalism and Russian constructivism, graffiti removal is both a progressive continuation of these movements and an important step in the future of modern art. What makes graffiti removal particularly intriguing though, is that the artists creating it are unconscious of their artistic achievements.”

—The Subconscious Art of Graffiti Removal (2002)

San Diego has always had a tentative relationship with graffiti. While there is a sense of acceptance when it comes to the importance of street art and murals, the line between what makes something graffiti and what makes something art remains blurry and subjective.

In Matt McCormick’s 2002 documentary short, The Subconscious Art of Graffiti Removal, the filmmaker makes the argument that graffiti removal and those who are tasked to do it are worth looking at as an art form unto itself. However flippant McCormick was trying to be at the time of the film’s creation, there is something to be said about clashing splotches of color that mark our urban landscape, as well as for the people who have made them. Is graffiti removal an art form unto itself? Are the people tasked to “remove” the graffiti somehow channeling repressed creativity with each rectangular blotch of paint?

Recently, pioneering graffiti website Bombing Science came to town to take pictures of San Diego’s scene. Fred, who has been photographing for the Montreal-based site since its beginning in the late ‘90s, says there really is more to graffiti removal than meets the eye.

“It’s art made by people who aren’t aware that they are making art,” says Fred. “They think they are removing something when, in reality, they are adding something to the urban landscape. It’s one more layer of complexity and beauty over grey walls. The whole process is unintentional, and that’s why we are calling it subconscious art.”

