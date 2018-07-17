Bumming attractions 2018

Once again, the ass-end of summer is upon us and, alongside it, movies that cater to an audience that has developed a tolerance to spectacle. It’s a strange period between the high-profile summer releases (Avengers, Deadpool) and the darker, artsier fall movies, so audiences need some cinematic methadone to transition between the two. The result? Usually a wide variety of films that veer between batshit awfulness and bonkers amazingness.

But how can one determine between the good and bad ones? Well, dear reader, thankfully you have me, a highly-trained professional*, to watch their trailers and decide for you!

*not a professional

The Meg

Release date: Aug. 10

Observed plot summary: A movie about a big motherfuckin’ shark. Like, maybe you think you know how big a shark can get, but you don’t! This meg (short for “megalodon”) is so big that when it sits around the house, it sits around the house, if you know what I mean. And guess what: Jason Statham and his ragtag team of scientists are going to fight it. Hells yeah!

Bradford analysis: Sweet baby, Jesus, why do I have such a soft spot for shark movies? Look, I know this isn’t going to be a good movie, but tell that to the goosebumps I felt when Bobby Darin’s “Beyond the Sea” kicks in among all the shark carnage. On that note, I will say that there is a nice tongue-in-cheek quality to the trailer, which gives me hope that The Meg will be more like the self-aware and endlessly-entertaining Deep Blue Sea than all the other super-serious shark films to come out since Jaws.

Should you spend money on this: You’ll probably regret it, but sure.

Slender Man

Release date: Aug. 24

Observed plot summary: Honestly, I don’t know—the trailer is so disjointed and random that it almost feels like an avant-garde film (which is probably giving it too much credit). Still, that won’t matter to fans of the most famous creepypasta (which is shorthand for internet-based urban legends/horror stories). For those who don’t: Slender Man is a tall, well-dressed faceless boogeyman who haunts the dark parts of the internet. The cult surrounding him is so rabid that two 12-year-olds stabbed their friend in 2014 and claimed that Slender Man told them to do it.

Bradford analysis: Even if we can ignore the Slender Man-related crime, there doesn’t seem to be one redeeming thing about this trailer. Beat for beat, it feels like it’s trying to be The Ring, even down to the strange black and white footage. Plus, having a movie studio co-opting the coolness of this creepypasta feels heavily like Steve Buscemi in 30 Rock saying “How do you do, fellow kids”.

Should you spend money on this: Hell no.

Christopher Robin

Release date: Aug. 3

Observed plot summary: The titular kid from author A.A. Milne’s series is all grown up. He’s lost the spark of youth, works too much and ignores his family. But after a visit from Pooh Bear—his childhood stuffed animal, friend and inadvertent philosopher—Christopher discovers, as is the case with these types of movies, what really matters.

Bradford analysis: It’s hard to hate on anything about Pooh and the rest of the characters in the Hundred Acre Wood. Milne’s creations still inspire by personifying the difficult feelings associated with being young (Eeyore = sadness; Piglet = fear; Tigger = excitement). Disney did a pretty good job of upholding these qualities when it adapted the stories into cartoons (which are the definitive adaptations for most people), so I assume they’ll do a similarly good job with this live-action film. Although live action Pooh looks sort of creepy, I’m down.

Should you spend money to see this: Does a bear Pooh in the Hundred Acre Wood? Yes.

BlacKkKlansman

Release date: Aug. 10

Observed plot summary: A true story about a cop in the ’70s and his quest to infiltrate the Colorado Springs chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. The catch? The cop (played by Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington) is Black. Set amidst racial division and political tension, this film looks like a wacky romp within a bygone era. Good thing we don’t live like that anymore, right? Eh, right?

Bradford analysis: Spike Lee joints are hit and miss, but you can never fault him for not being ambitious, and this movie looks like his best in years. The trailer is simultaneously hilarious, poignant and energetic as hell. I think at this point, no artistic message is going to be blunt enough to say something that thinking people don’t already know, but a scene with Klan members chanting “America first!” does strike a lasting impression. Plus, Jordan Peele’s on board as producer, and he’s worth his weight in gold.

Should you spend money on this: Hell yes.

Down a Dark Hall

Release date: Aug. 17

Observed plot summary: A bunch of girls with behavioral problems are sent to live in a boarding school-like mansion that looks straight-up like a leftover X-Men set. Then, spooky shit starts to happen: creaky sounds, flocks of birds, and Uma Thurman with a busted-ass Transylvanian accent. Is the house haunted? Or is it one of the girls? Is this actually an X-Men movie? Who knows?!

Bradford analysis: Between this, The Darkest Minds and the upcoming X-Men horror film, The New Mutants, how can anyone tell the difference between any of these movies? Are we sure this isn’t an X-Men film, or at least part of a shared cinematic universe? Maybe now is the time to ask bigger questions: How long before all movies share the same universe? How long do we have before every troubled kid and every haunted house are in every movie?

Should you spend money on this: Nah. Looks lame AF.