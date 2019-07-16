Bumming attractions 2019

× Expand IT: Chapter 2

It’s cute that movies are trying to exist after Avengers: Endgame, which was the cinematic equivalent of a superhero bukkake. That flick shattered so many box office records and exploded so many brains that many of us no longer have the ability to accept the existence of other movies. I’ve already seen the effects: Feral groups of adults in Captain America shirts now roam the streets, mindlessly whispering, “No spoilers, no spoilers,” under their breath.

But alas, filmmakers are still vying for pop-culture blood, and a couple of upcoming films will attempt to stimulate, terrify or tickle the summer blockbuster crowd. Good luck, I say. Regardless, I’m here with a guide for nerds looking to catch a cinematic thrill in the a post-Endgame world.

FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW

Release date: Aug. 2

Observed plot summary: Car chases. Car crashes. Motorcycles. Explosions. The Rock and that other action guy. That’s it. In fact, I think I just wrote the entire script of this movie.

Bradford analysis: I’ve only seen one of the Fast & Furious movies, and it was the controversial The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. I have no idea what the franchise is about, but a lot of smart people have told me these movies are pretty good, so who am I to judge? We can’t intellectually justify everything we like—hell, I like post-Danzig Misfits. Sometimes we just like stupid shit.

Should you spend money on it: No shame in seeing this. OK, maybe a little bit of shame.

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK

Release date: Aug. 9

Observed plot summary: This one is based on the insanely traumatic “children’s” book of the same name (whoever greenlit Stephen Gammell’s hairy, drippy and super cool illustrations for kid consumption is a sadist). Rather than a vingette-style film based on the indivisual stories, however, the plot is centered on a gang of kids who band together after accidentally unleashing a shitload of ghouls and ghosts from an ancient book of scary stories. There’s a walking spooky scarecrow, a woman in search of her missing toe and the spider-infested zit that we all hoped would never make it to the big screen.

Bradford analysis: Kids from a bygone, nostalgia-inducing era team up to face an ancient evil... hmm... [checks notes, cues sarcasm] nope, never been done before! I was as big of a fan of the book as anyone (i.e., it scarred me), and it looks like producer Guillermo del Toro and director André Øvredal translate the book’s fucked-up illustrations fairly well. But I can’t shake the feeling that it’s simply going to be a slightly scarier version of the Goosebumps movies.

Should you spend money on it: IF YOU DARE... I mean, yeah, sure.

GOOD BOYS

Release date: Aug. 16

Observed plot summary: Three tweens navigate the world of growing up, stealing drugs and crashing parties. They also say “fuck” a lot.

Bradford analysis: I watched this trailer and felt nothing. It’s like an episode of Kids Say the Darndest Things but drawn out to the length of an R-rated feature film. Who is this movie even for? Like, the worst experience in the world is sitting next to a bunch of tweens at a movie theater—why would I subject myself to an entire film of that?

Should you spend money on it: Fuck no.

IT: CHAPTER 2

Release date: Sept. 6

Observed plot summary: The grown-up Losers Club returns to Derry to battle the ancient evil that manifests into the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown and other scary things. In the first trailer, Bev Marsh returns to the home in which her dad abused her, only to find out that it now belongs to a sweet old lady. Things get darker and weirder as Bev realizes that the old lady is not what she seems.

Bradford analysis: Kids from a bygone, nostalgia-inducing era team up to face an ancient evil… OK, so it’s been done before. But this very effective trailer stands alone as a short film, and also as a masterclass on how to promote a film. I’ve watched this trailer nearly 50 times and my heart still gets jumpy when the old lady freezes after she says, “No one who dies here ever really dies.” Honestly, the rest of the movie could suck and I’d still pay money to see this scene on the big screen.

Should you spend money on it: Everything floats down here... especially the money out of your wallet when you’re buying the ticket.

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD

Release date: Sept. 20

Observed plot summary: Rambo, that rascally Green Beret is at it again! Not even his advanced age will keep a new batch of baddies from trying to kill the poor Vietnam vet. Good thing he kept all his guns, bows and arrows and his blade-sharpening stone, though. Seriously, the dude is sharpening blades for at least 10 percent of this trailer.

Bradford analysis: I mean, why? It’s not that this movie looks bad per se, but it seems like the cinematic equivalent of dragging a dead horse back home to give it a proper burial. Let’s not forget that despite all the Rambo parodies out there, First Blood is actually a pretty good and emotionally complicated film. I can see why someone would want to tackle this material again, but the trailer just looks like violent Bad Grandpa.

Should you spend money on it: More like Ram-NO, amirite?