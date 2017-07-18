Bumming attractions

× Expand The Emoji Movie

A couple years ago, I analyzed late-summer trailers and tried to determine the quality of the movies they were advertising. Based on my dismissive summary of the trailer for a little movie called Guardians of the Galaxy (“There’s a tree guy and a raccoon and that one guy from Parks and Recreation. They’re in space.”), I proved that my grasp on pop culture culture is tenuous at best.

But hey, I’m going to do it again because 1) I want to redeem myself, and 2) if the bajillionth Spider-Man reboot has taught us anything, it’s that people are more willing to reward repetition than originality.

Valerian

Observed plot summary: Aliens do alien shit until a bunch of bad aliens come to fuck them up. Some space agency sends Agent Valerian (who appears appears to be wearing the same outfit that Leo DiCaprio wore in Romeo and Juliet) to save the good aliens but, hoo boy, Valerian and his partner seem to play by their own rules.

Bradford analysis: As a forever-fan of The Fifth Element, I always have to give director Luc Besson the benefit of the doubt, but c’mon, didn’t we all watch (and subsequently forget) Avatar? Or any of the Star Wars prequels? Haven’t we learned our lesson with movies that rely too heavily on CGI, or do movie studios bank on you not being able to remember any movie you’ve seen over the past 20 years? This movie would’ve been better as a video game—at least that would have distracted all the scary teens who normally hang out at the movie theaters. Not that I’m afraid of teens. You are.

Should you spend money on this: Gonna go and drop a big ol’ NOPE on your chest.

The Dark Tower

Observed plot summary: Oh, I don’t know—just a little something about THE ULTIMATE BATTLE BETWEEN GOOD AND EVIL! Idris Elba plays a gunslinger who pursues Matthew McConaughey through the lengths of time in an effort to protect a big, phallic tower (patriarchy, am I right, ladies?). Elba also has the lines, “I do not kill with my gun, I kill with my heart,” which sounds real cool until you remember that we’re a country plagued by an epidemic of gun violence.

Bradford analysis: Let’s face it, this movie’s not going to be good. But I would probably watch a two-hour video of Idris Elba deciding between sandwiches at Subway before most summer blockbusters.

Should you spend money on this: For Idris, sure.

Dunkirk

Observed plot summary: I may be going out on a limb here, but it looks like a war movie.

Bradford analysis: At first I was all, “Christopher Nolan, sir, you’ve given us the two of the most innovative, high-concept summer movies in the last ten years (The Dark Knight, Inception), and now you’re doing a... war movie?” But after a couple minutes Wiki-ing and learning that no American forces were involved in the Battle of Dunkirk—thereby diminishing the jingoistic “oorah” of most war movies—I think this will be pretty dope.

Should you spend money on this: Yeppers.

Atomic Blonde

Observed plot summary: Charlize Theron is a spy. She kicks people. She kicks more people. Some people want to team up with her. She punches. She makes out with Sofia Boutella. She strangles a dude. Someone double crosses her. John Goodman’s character describes another character as having “an atomic bomb of information” which is almost the title of the movie!

Bradford analysis: Um. I feel dumber having just watched this. It’s also directed by David Leitch, whose only film experience before this was stuntman work. There may be a style-over-substance subversiveness to this that I’m not picking up on (something along the lines of the John Wick movies), but I think it’s just a femme fatale movie that nerds will cite as an example of female empowerment while hiding their sweatpants-boners.

Should you spend money on this: Nah, brah.

The Emoji Movie

Observed plot summary: [In sleazy movie producer voice] “Okay, now imagine this: Emojis are alive! Yes, I am not shitting you! They have their own little world that we’re not even privy to. They have parents, they go to school, and even love interests! Still with me? [Snorts line of cocaine] Okay, so the ‘Meh’ emoji wants to break out of his role and showcase his diverse emotions. You see, it’s really about being yourself! So Meh and his emoji friends—cute, huh??—go off on an unforgetable adventure! Kids’ll love it.”

Bradford analysis: Let me tell you who this movie is for: Bay Area tech bro millionaires who’ve just started a family. Their company will send out a bus to escort them to a movie theater that’s rented out for a private screening. Once there, they will laugh at all the insider jokes and references to the technology they’ve helped create—technology that has ultimately destroyed our ability to adequately communicate or express feeling. Then, they will all go home and contribute to the technological polyarchy that further dismantles the working class every day. But hey, thanks for the lols, Emoji Movie.

Should you spend money to see it: 👎