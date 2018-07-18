CALEXIT dreaming

Although it’s set in a brutal near-future, CALEXIT is a comic book struggling to outpace the vicious present.

Conceptualized by creators Matteo Pizzolo and Amancay Nahuelpan in 2016, the comic introduces a world in which the American public has elected an autocratic president, forcing California to secede and fracture into independent and occupied territories. Meanwhile, in the real world, America did elect an authoritarian president and, in November, Californians may vote to crack the state into thirds.

“It’s a very weird time because it’s really, really challenging to keep our dystopia a step ahead of the real world,” Pizzolo tells CityBeat. “The real world just horrifyingly keeps catching up to us.”

The protagonists are Zora, a merciless rebel with a robotic prosthetic leg, and Jamil, a no-questions-asking courier who posts his sexual conquests to social media. Meanwhile, the villains represent all matter of white supremacy: from a Steve Jobs-looking murdercrat to a neo-Nazi gang that does his bidding.

At Comic-Con, publisher Black Mask Studios will debut new CALEXIT content, including a volume collecting the first three issues and an exclusive one-off issue CALEXIT: All Systems San Diego, the title of which is inspired by a Rocket from the Crypt album.

Although Pizzolo says the story emphasizes the characters and not polemic, the comic is, indeed, a form of political activism: Each issue includes interviews with progressive candidates and community organizers. During Comic-Con, he’ll join a few of those subjects—the team at San Diego Indivisible—for a special panel open to the public.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

CityBeat: After the election, I started to think of California as the sanctuary that was going to save everybody. But your version of California in the future is much different. Tell me about that vision.

Pizzolo: CALEXIT takes place two years into the second term of an autocratic U.S. President’s administration. The setting is a war-torn California under military occupation by National Guard soldiers who’ve been deputized by Homeland Security to enforce the president’s new, draconian policy of deporting all immigrants. Sacramento refused to enforce it and declared California a sanctuary state—but that lit a fuse in the tensions between California’s liberal metropolitan cities and its more conservative suburbs and exurbs, plunging the state into civil war.

Calexit presents a very brutal and violent version of of California. There’s a lot of cynicism from everyone who lives there. Does this come from a place of love or is it a sense of resentment?

The book very much comes from a place of love for California. We try and make a complex portrayal rooted in admiration for the sensibility of California. You know, California is one of the few American states that already has seceded—from Mexico. That’s woven into the DNA of this state, this sense of resistance. You see that even contemporarily in the type of exports that California sends around the world whether, it’s Star Wars or Apple computer or N.W.A.

San Diego hasn’t shown up much in the story so far. But it sounds like we have a special issue to remedy that.

This one is about Emmie, a teenage girl who runs a little vinyl record store in an empty strip mall on Imperial Avenue. One day, all of the other shops in the mall are rented out by Homeland Security and are used as a detention center for people who are caught trying to jump the border out of America into Mexico. This is a much smaller and contained story, but we hope that it will be evocative because she’s a very cool character and it’s about facing fascism in your personal life, and not necessarily picking up a gun and shooting at fascism. Oh, and I’m donating the profits from the San Diego exclusive to the San Diego Rapid Response Network.

You end every issue with a section called, “Conversations With People I Find Interesting.” Is it a hard sell to devote so many precious pages to interviews?

The book celebrates the spirit of resistance, and that’s actually difficult to do in an episodic setting. Sometimes they have to end with cliffhangers, where readers are left wondering if resistance is going to win out. We want to make sure no one would ever put the comic book down more depressed than when they picked it up. So we interview people that we think are doing really exciting and inspiring real world action. We try and have at least one takeaway of “this is something you do right now.”

In the most recent issue you interview Pam Hughes and Kathy Stadler from Indivisible San Diego. How did you hook up with them?

They helped organize a really fascinating campaign in the 50th congressional district. I was following it through Indivisible, which is one of these groups that formed to support progressive candidates in the primaries and local election midterms, and I was impressed with what they managed to do in terms of forming a coalition. We’re going to work together at Comic-Con to register voters at our booth and give away a Calexit #1 variant with a voter registration-themed cover. We’re also doing a panel together on comics and political organizing at Comickaze, a local comic book store.

CB: Is CALEXIT going to have a happy ending?

MP: I think I can say it’s a story about a war, and it is inspired by things like the film Battle of Algiers and a film about the Warsaw Uprising, called Kanal. It’s tough to give a war story a happy ending, but I think that CALEXIT will have an inspiring ending.

Pizzolo appears on the “Black Mask: Debuting Tomorrow’s Legends” panel at Comic-Con at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 19 in Room 32AB. Non-badge holders can attend an off-site event at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21 at Comickaze Comics, Books and More at Liberty Station.