Charles Glaubitz is a rising star

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “I Want It All” from the El Ultimo Show Del Burro series

In addition to traveling back and forth between San Diego and Tijuana for many years, Charles Glaubitz regularly crosses borders and pushes boundaries in his work. The Tijuana-based painter, illustrator and graphic novelist has a visual style that employs iconic, cartoonish imagery such as Lucha Libre masks and skeleton-faced Mickey Mouse figures, as well as children in spacesuits and “Zonkey” costumes (Zonkeys are Tijuana Donkeys painted to look like Zebras).

Glaubitz’s work and style—developed over a 15-year-career—often ensnares the viewer just as an exploitative Zonkey might ensnare a tourist, or like an insect in a spider’s web. And like a spider spinning a web, Glaubitz painstakingly and fastidiously builds his artistic tales.

“During school, I was exposed to Joseph Campbell who is this scholar and academic who talked about world mythologies and focused not on their differences but on their similarities,” says Glaubitz, referring to his time at the California College of Arts in Oakland. “From their similarities, you have these archetypes and see how these ideas pop up all over the world and tell a similar story.”

With his latest work, a graphic novel called Starseeds, Glaubitz is taking his subversive style and stories across dimensions and through the multiverse. Starseeds has been a work in progress over the last decade, sprouted from a huge amassing of work, and a natural next step in the artist’s narrative-driven evolution.

× Expand Photo by Luna Glaubitz Charles Glaubitz

“In the beginning I was trying to be a fine artist and I was doing these series of paintings that were fragmented ideas of a larger concept,” says Glaubitz, who started off as a graphic designer and commercial illustrator. “The idea was that each show would be a chapter in this narrative.”

A smattering of paintings featuring El Niño Burro, the character of the young boy in the Zebra-Donkey suit, evolved into a series that lasted over five years. Out of this process, Glaubitz realized that he was interested in not only storytelling, but in building entire elaborate worlds. His characters were busting out of their own cartoon land and becoming grand archetypes and extensions of ancient myths. Mickey Mouse grew more villainous and began to battle an army of Lucha Libre masked birds for world domination. Skeleton Mickey was the capitalist monster, his minions a battalion of angry cow skulls. The battle, and the series, ended in what Glaubitz calls a “big bang.”

The final show of El Niño Burro paintings was essentially a deconstructed comic book on the wall depicting the last battle between the Mickey army and the Lucha Libre tribe, the latter defending the fragile-seeming flower friend of El Niño. When the flower, protected by the child, gains her strength, she puts an end to the battle with a massive explosion of stars that annihilates the whole world and paints it black. The last image is a powerful one: Sparkling particles are raining down on smiling red and gray flowers that appear to be from another dimension.

Thus completes the cycle and births a new one.

“Those first five or six years were like a training ground for me to try to understand what I wanted to do. And then when that world ceased to exist, I tried to grab what I learned from those years and do something more concrete in a mythological way,” Glaubitz says. “So I started a new storyline called ‘The Eternals’ about these quantum gods that create subatomic particles and how these subatomic particles were created for a prophetic moment where new beings were going to be born.”

Shifting from Mickey Mouse to “quantum gods” may seem like quite a leap, but Glaubitz’s technique is fascinatingly seamless and speaks to the immense power of harnessing and organizing creative thought.

“Campbell would say that mythology has to be present with science in order to communicate with the present,” Glaubitz says. “So I thought, ‘OK,v I’m going to dive into quantum physics.’ Chaos, magic, anything that’s on the fringes of what people normally digest… that unknown factor is purely based on what we cannot experience with the five senses. It just seems like it’s magic.”

Weaving that magic and the concepts of the unknowns or barely-knowns—like black holes and subatomic particles—is what “The Eternals” series is all about, and it lays the foundation for Glaubitz’s current work in the graphic novel medium.

“These Gods, these eternals are faces of these four forces: Gravity, electromagnetic force, strong force and weak force,” Glaubitz says. “The story began to evolve in 2007, and I started to include this idea of the villains, which are the Illuminati and the Annunaki [deities from ancient Mesopotamian cultures], and this idea of humanity not being evolved, but genetically created. And things started rolling from there.”

The result is Starseeds, which was just published by Fantagraphics, and is the first installment in a series of graphic novels. Audiences are also getting a chance to see fragments of Glaubitz’s next installment in a special exhibit at The Athenaeum Art Center (1955 Julian Ave.) in Logan Heights. Just in time for Comic-Con and its newborn sister, Chicano-Con, the show is titled DARKSTAR and features non-linear yet narratively rich paintings arranged in a comic-book-like grid.

The conversation about comics and graphic novels has evolved over the years just as the art form too has changed. Glaubitz’s process, however, is almost a reverse evolution. He starts with fine art paintings in order to develop his narrative and flesh out his worlds.

“I think if I could tell a story in words I’d be a writer, I’d do novels,” Glaubitz says, almost lamenting. “Since I’m better at telling stories with images, it’s turned into a graphic novel. It’s not that I think that comic books have a wider audience, or are more easily accessible; it’s just that I don’t have the ability to write in that sense. It’s very metaphorical and bombastic, this comic language. It’s somehow poetic. I think that’s what I’m striving for. Not to be something literal, but a huge graphic poem.”