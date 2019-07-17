Claudia Dominguez’s graphic content

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Claudia Dominguez

"When I show people they are like, ‘This is so horrible,’” says Claudia Dominguez, referring to the subject matter of her debut graphic novel More Than Money. “Yes, it was horrible, but it healed me tremendously.”

In 2013, Dominguez’s father was kidnapped in Mexico City. He was held for four days until the family collected enough money to pay the ransom. In More Than Money, Dominguez documents, via watercolor-painted panels, how the kidnapping affected everyone in her family and how such crimes affect Mexican society as a whole.

More Than Money—a publication of Amatl Comix, an imprint of SDSU Press—gives readers an inside look at the corruption and lawlessness that plague Mexico. It also addresses the stereotypes that often surround individuals who fall victim to organized crime organizations.

“The whole title of More Than Money is that they take more than money from you,” says Dominguez. “They don’t just take this person from you, but they take your security, they take your safety and the trust you have in Mexico.”

When Dominguez began working on the graphic novel, she thought of it as an avenue to overcome what had happened to her family. She was looking to heal and that healing went beyond the actual crime.

What’s more, as a result of the kidnapping, Dominguez no longer felt at home in her own county. The food, language, music, candy and people of Mexico all sparked fear in her. She lays that out with brutal honesty in the first chapter, where she painted herself crouched down on the floor: “I am not even sure Mexico is my home anymore. How can I return to Mexico City now when I feel so afraid and ashamed of being Mexican myself?”

Dominguez was born in Mexico and lived in Mexico City until the age of 19 when she moved to the U.S. for college. The memories of growing up in the country she once treasured became painful reminders of her father’s kidnapping. She says that in a way, the novel was an effort to come to terms with everything that happened; to reclaim her culture.

“People always catalog me as this Mexican maker so it was really hard to defend it, to love it and to feel proud of it when there was so much that was wrong,” says Dominguez.

Dominguez also found the repetitive process of drawing and painting the frames allowed her to face her emotions head on. The healing that Dominguez gained from working on More Than Money also extended to her family, who saw themselves in the pages of the novel. Dominguez’s father was especially appreciative that she shared his story.

Dominguez also wanted to address stereotypes associated with the country and the crimes that impact innocent people. She says it’s easy to make assumptions about victims who are kidnapped. People often assume that people who fall victim to organized crime are rich or involved in a criminal organization themselves, but that’s not always the case.

Aside from documenting how the kidnapping affected her family, Dominguez wanted to highlight how the corruption in Mexico feeds these crimes. No one was ever held responsible for her father’s kidnapping.

Dominguez points to a frame in More Than Money that shows Lady Justice lying down in a drug-induced coma.

“It’s a level of impunity and corruption that is really high and has nothing to do with how much you have or how involved you are—it’s the state of the [country],” says Dominguez.

Sitting in a coffee shop just a few blocks from the Athenaeum Art Center, Dominguez has a big smile across her face. This is her first graphic novel and although she has been creating art for many years, she says it finally feels like she’s found her home in the medium.

Dominguez’s watercolor pages from the novel will be on display at the Athenaeum Art Center in Logan Heights (1955 Julian Ave.) for the exhibit, The Making of a Graphic Novel–More Than Money, which runs through through Aug. 29.

She will also participate in Breaking Borders, a Comic-Con panel that celebrates Chicano popular arts and comics, on Friday, July 19. The event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 8 at the San Diego Convention Center. After the panel, her work will be on display at Tularosa Gallery (2602 Imperial Ave.) alongside cartoonists Joaquin Junco, Lalo Alcaraz and artists Mario Torero and Jose Hugo Sanchez Jimenez.

Dominguez is currently working on her second graphic novel, A Little Bit Dangerous, which explores how young women can embrace confidence and not succumb to the roles society wants them to play. She says the story is fictional but is inspired by the obstacles “badass women” have overcome to get to where they are today. And while she admits she had reservations about whether the comics community would accept her since she wasn’t making comics about superheroes, she’s found that people have been very welcoming.

“You have to fight for a place to be published and be heard as a Mexican woman,” says Dominguez. “But the comics [creators] themselves, they are open to a lot of different things so that’s been really wonderful.”