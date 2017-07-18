Comic-Con can still be intimidating for female fans

× Expand Photo by Gabbot / Flickr Commons Valkyrie cosplayer

In 2008, I watched a girl dressed as a Valkyrie get held hostage by a group of male attendees just inside the doors of the San Diego Comic Con [SDCC] exhibit hall.

I had passed her earlier in the day and commented on her costume. She said she spent half the year working on it. I told her I expected to see her online, because photographers were going to love her.

Unfortunately, that never happened.

That group of guys demanded that she pose for pictures. At first, she smiled and posed, but when she tried to leave she realized she was surrounded and they weren’t breaking the circle. When she tried to push free, they jostled her around between them. It took two tall guys to get her out. Her wings were broken and she was shaking like a leaf. She left almost directly after and now refuses to attend SDCC. Not one security person intervened, and mobs of people just kept on walking without even blinking. If I hadn’t asked, the two guys who did step in would’ve kept walking too.

It’s been nine years since then, and attending Con still has had its ups and downs. Other Cons have updated their policies when it comes to conduct, but the section on SDCC badges is more detailed than its code of conduct. Girls still get held up against their will and security still just walks by. There are panels on fandom gender dynamics, but you best bring your sense of humor and thick skin if you plan on speaking up. There are more panels intended to appeal to female attendees on the schedule, but many approach the topic(s) through a seriously male-centric lens and confusingly feature mostly male panelists even when kick-ass women are available.

× Expand Photo by Mebrett / Flickr Commons Bitch Planet cosplayer

I’m one of the lucky ones. For the past few years I’ve experienced SDCC from a vendor booth. As a female, having a place to run to means I don’t have to worry about some of the downsides to fangirling in public, but only some of them. Men still feel very free to come up and “investigate” if I’m fit to rep a fandom. I’ve been asked what makes me think I can wear a hat, shirt or join a conversation about a comic, a book, a film or game. I love a good debate or heated conversation, but I’m not about taking a quiz to prove I have the right to have (and voice) an opinion. You’d think the Bitch Planet cosplay I’ve worn would be a clue that I’m not the one they want to come for, but I’ve been cussed out, physically pushed and talked over far more often than I’ve ever passed their “test.”

I have a hell of a good time during Con, but these situations always remind me to only give out my throwaway email and to keep my badge turned backwards. If you’d asked me after right after SDCC ‘08 if I’d feel safe attending SDCC in full costume, my answer would’ve been, “hell no. They don’t allow you to carry real weapons” and to be honest, that’s still how I feel.

Male attendees at SDCC have a tendency to act as entitled gatekeepers, and it’s always annoying (dudebros gonna dudebro). But it can also be dangerous, because ultimately, SDCC still leaves the responsibility for deflecting and defusing toxic situations heavily to its female attendees. When it gets out of hand for me, I have a counter between the crowd and me.

But like I said, I’m one of the lucky ones.

Rhonda “Ro” Moore is a local writer, film critic, book reviewer and copywriter with a political news and pop culture addiction. Check her out at shelfenvy.com.​​