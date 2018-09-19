Curator Rebecca Webb pays homage to her father with group exhibition in La Jolla

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Rebecca Webb

In a parked car, beneath the twisting, arcing behemoth of the Interstate 805 and 8 interchange, Rebecca Webb seems to be in her natural element. She is talking about her father’s work and quoting George Bernard Shaw: “Today’s homes are no more than a place to sleep next to your car.”

Webb is the curator of San Diego: The Architecture of Four Ecologies, a new exhibition at the La Jolla Historical Society. The project was prompted by the writings of Reyner Banham, a 20th century British architect who captured Southern California in his book, Los Angeles: The Architecture of Four Ecologies. But the inspiration—for being an artist, for architecture, for her complicated relationship with cars—came from her father, architect and artist Michael Webb.

Michael Webb is a founding member of Archigram, an avant-garde group of British architects in the 1960s, who created fantastical and often critical interpretations of modern architecture. More specfically, it was Webb’s idea of the “drive in house,” which he describes in his brand new book, Two Journeys.

“The car should enter or attach itself to the house; it should become additional floor space,” Michael Webb writes in the book. “Then the home, when everyone is out, is the empty piece of land in the drive-in equation. The car, when it arrives back, becomes the energizer.”

That same George Bernard Shaw quote nestles in the sidebar of the book amid his fantastical, near-dystopian prose and pages of drawings of his drive-in house prototypes.

Like father, like daughter, and, ultimately, Rebecca Webb’s curation similarly revolves around cars.

“It’s not vilifying the car, and not glamorizing the car,” Rebecca says. “It’s really just looking at the role of the car.” Each of her four “ecologies” find root in the car as both a form of access and a literal vehicle by which we experience them: Beaches, Freeways, Sub/Urban and Border.

“This project, in addition to an homage to my father, and my interest in Banham’s writing, is about my relationship to San Diego,” Rebecca says. “It’s really about this love-hate relationship with the car. Driving is really at the core of experiencing our environment.”

The exhibition features the work of 16 artists with works in photography, video, immersive video, painting, drawing and engineered installations. Participating artists include Doug Aitken, Abe King, Robert Minervini, Margaret Noble and more, as well as, of course, Michael Webb.

In the exhibition, San Diego filmmaker Cy Kuckenbaker’s mesmerizing video, “Midday Traffic Time Collapsed and Reorganized by Color: San Diego Study #3,” features footage taken in a single shot from the Washington Street bridge over highway 163. Margaret Noble was commissioned to create an immersive video piece exploring access to beaches, our treatment of beaches, and how our relationship with beaches will change in the future. UCLA professor—and Ship in the Woods alum—Gareth Walsh’s artificial intelligence installation is somewhere between a race track and a study of freeways and traffic. Architect and professor René Peralta’s hyperloop installation is an ideation of a cross-border bullet train, delivering passengers in individual containers to Tijuana in a matter of minutes and then “your little box disembarks and rolls along like a car,” explains Rebeeca.

× Expand “Midday Traffic Time Collapsed and Reorganized by Color: San Diego Study #3” by Cy Kuckenbaker

“The work by Peralta emulates [father Michael Webb’s] drive in house to a great degree,” Rebecca says. “This idea that a box becomes part of the train and then deposits you when you reach your destination.”

In conjunction with the exhibition of his work, Warwick’s bookstore will also host Michael Webb to discuss his book, Two Journeys, on Monday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Having previously worked with Wonderspaces, Rebecca Webb understands the fundamentals of experiential and immersive installations.

“The car is this interactive experience,” Rebecca says, so she built an exhibition that mimics the immersive nature of not just the vehicle but of the four ecologies.

“Bottom line,” she says of the exhibit, sounding not entirely unlike a car commercial, “It’s fun. I really want it to be fun.”

Rebeeca knew she wanted to be an artist at a very young age, and was inspired by her father’s commitment to his work.

“I would go to New York as a young girl to visit my father, and he would take me to all the architects’ parties and museums and so on and so forth… I’ve always admired him,” she says. “He is the standard to which I hold the idea of what it means to be an artist.”

While in New York, she studied painting, film, new media and photography, but not architecture.

“Ironically, I’m not very good at spatial thinking,” she admits, but adds that she defines her work as examining “our relationship to space and how we construct our identity,” and in that sense, architecture’s influence is prominent in her art.

She built the exhibition to include her father’s drawings, and when asked which pieces she is most excited about showing him, it’s easy to wonder if she built the exhibition for her father.

“To bring him out here—he’s 82—and to have him part of this, it’s a demonstration of,” she pauses, struggling to find the right turn of phrase. “My love and admiration. Maybe admiration is the best. It’s his homage; it’s a gift to him in a way. It’s from a daughter to a father. I think there’s something really special about that.”

San Diego: The Architecture of Four Ecologies runs from Saturday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 20 at the La Jolla Historical Society (780 Prospect St., La Jolla, lajollahistory.org). The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. A panel discussion moderated by Rebecca Webb, featuring Bruce Appleyard, Colleen Emmenegger, Lawrence Herzog, Hector Perez, and Alejandro Santander will be held at Woodbury University School of Architecture (2212 Main St.) in Barrio Logan on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.