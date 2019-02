× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Dave Harris

Playwright Dave Harris’ journey to the highly prestigious Humana Festival of New American Plays might have begun when he was a seventh grader back in West Philadelphia.

“This organization called Philadelphia Young Playwrights had a big competition,” says the now-25-year-old MFA student at UC San Diego. “We all had to write a play for it.”

Harris’ contribution was titled Nerds 101.

“It was about these three nerds who were trying to meet girls and realized at the end they only had to be themselves,” says Harris before admitting the play was not exactly up to his current standards. “It was a really corny play, but it came in second place in that competition and we produced it in middle school. From then on, I would write a play a year, fully not expecting them to become anything.”

If he’d only known.

Harris’ plays since, including Incendiary, Exception to the Rule and White History, have earned him fellowships and acclaim, and now his daring Everybody Black will be staged this month both at the 43rd annual Humana Festival in Louisville (directed there by Awoye Timpo), and in a UCSD production at La Jolla Playhouse’s Potiker Theatre (directed by Steve H. Broadnax III and beginning on March 6). Two graduates of UCSD’s Department of Theatre and Dance MFA program, Emily Feldman and Lily Padilla, will also have new plays staged in Louisville.

Everybody Black is an ambitious, structurally non-linear work that Harris says “doesn’t necessarily fit into the rigidity of a lot of commercial theater.” Six actors portray 40 characters. “Barack Obama is a character,” explains Harris, who is even a character. “So is Aunt Jemima. There’s a rap battle. There’s a fully staged musical number. I can answer the question ‘what is the play about?’ in five different ways, and they’d all be right.”

The play’s premise—which finds a writer commissioned to chronicle “the Black experience” for a space-bound time capsule—started for Harris as what he characterizes as “ a response to what was expected of Black narrative in theater.”

“I think about narrative not just in the context of a stage, but expanded out to include our parents’ storytelling and the Black history of this country,” Harris says. “This play is tracking theater as a method of storytelling and history as a method of storytelling, and asking how do we reconcile the two of them?”

Harris’ life growing up in Philadelphia did not offer exposure to works by Black playwrights.

“I went to a mostly white middle school and high school,” he says. “We were reading Molière and Shakespeare. I had no reason to see myself in that work. It was old and antiquated. Sure, it was good, but there was no urgency in that.”

Harris’ first encounter with a contemporary Black playwright was Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog when he was in 11th grade.

“I didn’t know that August Wilson [the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Fences and The Piano Lesson, among other estimable works] was a playwright until college.”

Of his own plays, including Everybody Black, Harris says he had “no choice” but to reflect the Black experience in them.

“It’s part of the way I write the way I do. There’s a kind of clichéd narrative for how Blackness is perceived onstage, and it all revolves around the struggle for freedom. That’s been like the archetype in the journey of Blackness.

“There is no one Black experience I speak to. I’m writing a play. I’m not trying to bemoan racism or to tear down police brutality. These are true, real consequential things, but in terms of my imagination, that work has been done before.”

Harris’ imagination, more than any dramatic narrative, is what informs his plays.

“I’m sure all my experiences are not unique,” he says, “but I can imagine them and lift them up in a way that traditional naturalism can’t. I’ve been writing my whole life, but I feel like each play teaches me something about myself that I didn’t know before.”

Harris came to UCSD after earning his B.A. at Yale. He says that a large part of his reasoning to come to San Diego was there were a lot of black actors, and that he felt he could write whatever he wanted. He credits both Naomi Iizuka and Deborah Stein (who had a play selected for Humana last year) of the UCSD playwriting faculty for his development as a new and bold voice in theater.

“Deborah Stein said something in her class that really affected me,” Harris says. “‘The process of figuring out your play can be part of your play.’ [Everybody Black] had a very unique process of writing it, and that process ended up informing how the play turned out. It let the audience in on what it was like to write a play.

“All of that artifice is part of the world. There’s an audience everywhere. You can rebel against it, you can play to it. The desire to make that part of the play is something I learned from Deborah.”

Though still an emerging playwright, Harris has concrete thoughts about the future of the American theater.

“I see a lot of people who are looking for that next great work by an artist of color. That’s becoming the narrative. But I don’t necessarily know that the powers around that are changing. There are so many Black playwrights I never knew because nobody talks about them… I hope theater keeps pushing itself, and that I can do something to keep pushing myself and thus pushing theater. I think writing is a great conversation across time, and I want to be part of that conversation.”

Harris enthusiastically professes that he wants “to be remembered forever.” That comes with a hopeful note for playwrights who will follow.

“I hope when I die no one produces my plays. By the time I stop writing, people will then have set their ambitions further than what I’ve written.”