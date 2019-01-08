David Adey takes his shot

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña David Adey

"If you look closely, you can still see them in the wood,” says David Adey pointing out semi-flattened bullets nestled inside the large pieces of wood that make up his “2,127 Rounds” sculpture. “That one is from the handgun and that one is from the AR-15.”

Adey doesn’t mention the much more prevalent shotgun shots—the small, metal propellants that are sprayed once the rifle is fired. The mini metal spheres are scattered throughout the piece, peppering the wood ever so slightly. Even a closer look at the sculpture doesn’t immediately reveal these tiny lodgers nestled within the blocks of the Western Red cedar wood. On closer examination, however, it’s almost as if they’re the most integral part of the piece—as if the entire thing is somehow being supported by these tiny, deadly shards of lead and gilded metal.

It’s a useful metaphor not just for “2,127 Rounds,” but for all of Adey’s work within There Be Dragons, a new solo exhibition opening Jan. 12 at Quint Gallery (5171 Santa Fe St.) in Bay Ho. Along with that eight-foot-tall sculpture, the show will also include another piece, “Homeland,” made up of 15 cedar columns that are grouped together and encased with a plastic 3D printed AR-15 assault rifle.

The 3D printing also plays a large part in the AR series, where Adey took the 3D model of an AR-15 lower receiver that has been digitally rendered. After printing it, he unfolded the enlarged, multi-colored pieces of the receiver and flattened them to create 15 wall-mounted pieces that are layered with 3D scans of human flesh (his own).

“All 15 panels make up one AR-15 lower receiver,” says Adey, pointing out that the pieces have individual names such as “Pop!,” “Zinnng!,” and “Bang!.” “The lower receiver is actually the only part of an assault rifle that’s regulated. It’s the part with a serial number. Anybody can walk in off the street and buy any other part of the gun without a background check, but you have to have a background check and a license in California to buy the lower receiver. And yet, you can 3D print [the receiver] and buy all the other parts and make a fully-functional, untraceable assault rifle.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist “2,127 Rounds” by David Adey

While the AR series is intricate and methodical, Adey relied on a much more chaotic approach when it came to “2,127 Rounds.” One that required him to get out of his comfort zone a bit. Adey bought a 12-gauge shotgun, a Glock 24 handgun and an AR-15 assault rifle. He then took the guns out to the desert and blasted away at the bundled collection of cedar blocks for four days. The title of the piece refers to the amount of ammunition spent and the result is an eerie, hourglass-resembling sculpture. He also used the resulting wooden shards for another sculpture, “Red Dragon,” also included in the exhibition. An accompanying video piece by Andrew Norbeck and Jared Callahan—a preview of which will be shown at the opening of There Be Dragons—documents not only the creation of the piece, but the relatively easy process of buying the guns as well.

“I learned a lot about gun laws and some are kind of bullshit,” says Adey, who also attended some gun shows for research. “When I went to the gun show in Del Mar, I’d say 80-percent of the show was devoted to workarounds of the [California Assault Weapons Ban]. It’s created this whole new industry that’s developed because of these laws.”

Still, There Be Dragons is not overtly preachy. Adey attempts to explore the gray areas of the U.S.’s fascination with guns and does so in brilliantly subtle ways. That is, a gun enthusiast could look at “2,127 Rounds” and see their own enthusiasm mirrored back to them, while someone who is anti-gun could look at it and see something that affirms their own views. This duality isn’t lost on Adey and he acknowledges that some might find it problematic.

“That’s one of the things that I discovered. It’s so much more complicated than what we choose or love to perceive; this idea that there are only two sides,” says Adey. “It’s about this false dichotomy of this idea that you have to be on one side or the other just because those are the loudest voices in the debate. It’s really not like that. It’s much more complicated.”

Adey says the name of the exhibition is an extension of this logic and what he says is a “fear of the unknown or what we don’t understand.” The title references how ancient map-makers used to distinguish unknown or uncharted territory with phrases such as “there be dragons,” so as to dissuade sailors from venturing too far.

“There’s always been this fear of the intruder,” Adey says. “So when it came to the name, it kind of goes both ways: fear of the unknown and some undefined threat, and self-defense. But also, there be dragons—there be guns.”

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Selections from the AR series by David Adey

Adey’s previous works have examined everything from the fashion industry’s objectification of women to his own mortality. One commonality is Adey’s almost obsessive immersion into learning as much as he can on the topic, an attribute he tries to impart on his own children as well as his students at Point Loma Nazarene University, where he works as an art professor. He acknowledges that his views on guns have shifted now that he regularly has to participate in active-shooter drills on campus.

“It’s part of life now. We actually had a lockdown last semester where the FBI found some threat online,” Adey says, who says he thought about keeping his guns in a safe in his home but decided against it because he didn’t want to live “life in a defensive posture.”

“For me, it finally reached this level of ‘what can I even do? Do I just live in this?’ So I think of this show as a lament. Some kind of transcendence,” Adey says. “Those are the two things that I keep thinking this work offers. It offers me that, because even when you can think about something and feel like you don’t have any control over it, there’s still something to express. To just pause and think about where we are. To me, that’s worth it.”