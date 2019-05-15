DIY art spaces shine a light on South Bay

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Luis Garcia and Mauro Doñate

Nestled in an otherwise quiet office park in an industrial area of Chula Vista is the art studio Weird Hues. The subfloor and parts of the ceiling are exposed and not all the walls and ceilings are the same color.

“It’s very DIY,” Mauro Doñate says with a laugh, but then points out the improvements they want to make to the space.

For the past four months, Weird Hues’ founders Doñate and Luis Garcia have been hosting exhibitions by South Bay artists at the Chula Vista space. Every month, a different artist has the opportunity to work on their craft at the studio followed by a three-week solo exhibition. It’s an opportunity Doñate says is uncommon for young, emerging artists, much less local ones.

“Artists in San Diego get discouraged because they work really hard and they don’t get the recognition they deserve, so we want to make sure that, before they reach that point, we push them so they can keep going,” Doñate says.

Back in 2016, Doñate envisioned creating a project that encouraged a unified arts community in the South Bay. Garcia, who’s known Doñate since high school, was drawn to the project as well, and together they created Weird Hues, which eventually morphed into the studio.

Doñate says that despite there being a lot of talent in the region, cities like Chula Vista are lacking in spaces and galleries where artists who are not as established can grow their platform or improve their art. It’s for that very reason that they decided to create these opportunities by investing their money and time into Weird Hues. Their first show was in January and they now have shows lined up as far in advance as November. The response has been tremendous, as their openings are often packed with local artists and creative young people. The next solo exhibition at Weird Hues is on May 17 for artist Avia Rose. When we meet at the studio, Doñate and Garcia talk about getting ready to store the pieces from the past exhibit to make room for the next.

“It’s always bittersweet getting rid of this work,” Garcia says looking at the 10-foot paintings on the walls.

The most recent show at the studio was How Do You See Me? by local cartoonist Fifi Martinez, which included three 10-foot paintings, five murals and 50 framed comics. Doñate and Garcia both helped her paint the enormous paintings, which is why they say they felt a personal connection to them as well.

Martinez, who is a San Ysidro native, is a published cartoonist who began her work close to two years ago and has since developed a large Instagram following. Weird Hues was her first solo exhibition. Martinez says that the reality for a lot of South Bay artists is that there are few opportunities to get into established gallery spaces or studios, especially for working-class artists. Many have to work multiple jobs to fund their projects and often lack support from their families.

“We don’t have the same resources as other artists who are able to reach certain places quicker or in a smoother way,” says Martinez.

She is thankful that people like Doñate and Garcia are offering this space for talented, diverse people who might not have those opportunities elsewhere.

× Expand Photo by Tomás Perez Fifi Martinez at Weird Hues

“When you’re a working-class person of color, art is a privilege and it’s also a necessity,” says Martinez. “When something is a privilege that is also a necessity, you go through different lengths to pursue it and to have it.”

Still, Martinez doubts that larger local institutions will embrace the idea of increasing the visibility of diverse, working-class artists, but places such as Weird Hues and The Front in San Ysidro give her hope. Despite various obstacles, Francisco Eme—gallery director at The Front, says visibility of South Bay artists has increased in the last year. The Front has been open for over 12 years and is currently the only art gallery in San Ysidro.

The Front is both a program and a building operated by the nonprofit Casa Familiar. It aims to draw attention to the community and artists from both sides of the border, as well as to allow emerging artists to show their work.

“The movement in the South Bay is making itself more visible and there are people who are working hard to make sure there are spaces [for artists] to show their artwork,” says Eme.

During the two years that Eme has been leading the gallery, he’s placed a lot of focus on exposing the youth to arts and collaborations with other arts organizations such as Weird Hues.

“Collaboration is key for every organization and people are realizing that so they are doing it more, so it’s not anymore about just you and it’s more about all of us,” says Eme.

Collaboration is also something Chula Vista and other southern cities are recognizing is important. Lynnette Tessitore, cultural arts manager for the City of Chula Vista, says the formation of an arts network in South County is in the beginning stages. She says arts organizations and cities can work together to possibly apply for state and federal grants. She adds that she works hard to find opportunities for artists in Chula Vista to show their work and believes that the formation of a larger network will help raise awareness to nontraditional spaces that artists can use as well.

In the meantime, DIYers such as Doñate and Garcia are taking matters into their own hands, but it has not come without sacrifices. They both say they have less time to work on their own art, but remain dedicated to helping the next generation of artists.

“I wish I had this when I was a lot younger,” says Garcia who goes by the alias of OOGLIOO. “A space like this where I was given the opportunity to work on my own work and exhibit—to create pieces that are larger than I would ever think of creating, that would’ve been amazing. But it’s also very beautiful to be able to facilitate that opportunity to other artists.”