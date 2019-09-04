Drag Queen Story Hour is an open book

× Expand Photo by Stacy Keck Miss Oona Upland reads during Drag Queen Story Hour

"I’m 6’1” out of drag,” says Miss Oona, who’s towering but graceful even in the added height of her stilettos. She sports a shoulder-length blonde wig, full lashes and a floral jumpsuit.

“As I’ve been doing drag, [Miss Oona] has fully taken on this very housewife, almost PTA mom, kind of persona,” she says.

Her character is a natural fit for Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH), a national organization where volunteers in drag read books to a group of children and parents. San Diego’s branch launched in June, and has since hosted two sold-out story hours at You Belong Here, a communal workspace in City Heights that also hosts art shows and events.

Across the country, DQSH has been met with both controversy and positivity. In February, CBS San Diego shared “An Imperfect Union” episode on Facebook about DQSH for children, and asked whether such events are harmful or educational. The comments ranged from passionate support to religious protest and every opinion in between.

“It’s been incredible. It has sold out every time,” says Alexandria Ott, a founder of DQSH San Diego. “Families, whether they are an LGBTQ family or not, want to raise their children to know otherness.”

After living in Chicago for seven years, Ott reached out to DQSH to start a local branch when she moved back to her hometown of San Diego.

“It became a necessity for the life of myself and my child to be around different voices, different people and different backgrounds,” says Ott.

During the second San Diego DQSH on July 28, Ott’s son, Henry, sat front row before Miss Oona, helping her pick between books such as Nancy Tillman’s I’d Know You Anywhere, My Love and Peter H. Reynolds’ Say Something! Where he was once shy around Miss Oona, Henry now says he’s her biggest fan. The rest of the audience, made up of roughly 60 kids and parents, are a semi-chaotic cluster of giggles and chatter, which Miss Oona intermittently regroups with her witty commentary and questions about the book she’s reading.

“Sometimes you might catch the kids staring at you, trying to figure it out, and most of the time they just chalk it up to me being a funny-looking woman or a really tall woman,” says Miss Oona. “Most of the time when they’re really young, [drag] is not even on their radar, which I think a lot of conservatives are concerned about… But there’s just this pretty person, Miss Oona, there to read, and the children accept it.”

Throughout the story hour, neither Miss Oona or the organizers bring up the topic of drag. The events are largely about creating a sense of community, acceptance and belonging, more than about who specifically is reading. Instead of announcing Miss Oona’s differences, the event works to introduce kids to the unfamiliar and act as a conduit for conversation between parent and child.

“We’re not making the reader feel different by announcing it. Instead we’re inviting kids into a situation that they’re used to doing all the time, which is reading,” says Ott.

One uphill battle for DQSH San Diego is working against many adults’ perception of drag.

“I never thought I’d be doing drag with children ever because so many parents are like ‘Oh I have nothing against it, but I don’t want it around my children. They’re not ready for that,’” says Miss Oona. “But it’s no different than having a clown coming in.”

Most recently, an anti-LGBTQ hate group called MassResistance circulated flyers demanding that the Chula Vista Library cancel a DQSH reading on Sept. 10. The flyer contained dubious and false claims about homosexuality and drag queen culture.

“These fliers, and the so called ‘facts’ they share, are nothing but propaganda,” Miss Oona said in an email when asked for comment. “They utilize fear mongering and misinformation to depict a false view of these events. These story readings are not only safe, but also valuable when it comes to an ongoing dialogue on diversity, self-acceptance and self-love.”

Miss Oona says she embodies a more maternal persona so that people feel more comfortable asking her questions about drag and gender, as if she’s a cool aunt or a friend’s mom. The opportunity allows a younger generation to engage with her and familiarize themselves with the LGBTQ culture in real life, rather than just observing it on TV.

“There are singers that are not for children, there are dancers that are not for children and there are actors whose work is not for children,” she says. “Drag, at the end of the day, is an art form.”

The impact of these events reaches beyond the kids being read to. DQSH also creates a safe space for parents looking for a progressive, family-friendly community.

“There are a lot of alternative parents who don’t feel comfortable doing the traditional stuff, and they feel like they’re different as a parent, whether they’re part of the LGBTQ community or not,” says Ott. “I’m an alternative parent, I’m a single mom, I raised [Henry] by myself, I have tattoos… There are different types of parents. For some, I feel like traditional acts, like going to the library, may actually cause a bit of anxiety. So being somewhere that’s a little untraditional, a little bit progressive, it makes you feel safe as a parent as well.”

Similar events are popping up elsewhere, too. Sisters Pizza in Hillcrest will host its second story hour with Miss Oona on Saturday, Sept. 7, which will offer pizza specials and mimosas for purchase. It will also serve as a fundraiser for local drag queens and community allies. Miss Oona also reads at children’s birthday parties and other private events. Looking ahead, DQSH San Diego plans to host at least one story time every other month. The next reading at You Belong Here will take place on Sept. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m.

“I am here just to read to the kids,” says Miss Oona. “To talk to them and to engage with them, just to be another figure in their life.”