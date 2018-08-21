Enter the void

× Expand 'Glide of Transparency' by Betzy Bromberg

By its very definition, avant-garde cinema disputes the notion that storytelling must abide by conventional rules and expectations. Experimental filmmakers are typically not interested in box office returns, mainstream affirmation or public renown. Their work is often exploratory and dense.

So how does a local event like the San Diego Underground Film Festival, which specializes in showcasing such challenging and potentially alienating works of art, continue to grow past a niche audience of cinephiles?

The question resonates with Rachel Nakawatse and Ryan Betschart, co-founders and curatorial masterminds behind the San Diego Underground Film Festival [SDUFF], which celebrates its fourth year of existence on Thursday Aug. 23 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 26 at Bread and Salt in Logan Heights and the 10th Avenue Arts Center in Downtown.

“We feel it’s a matter of exposure,” says Nakawatse. “Almost everyone can like and has already liked non-narrative work.” Betschart expands: “Experimental work can still be anti-establishment and not pretentious. Removing pseudo-intelligent posturing from the art scene and letting work speak for itself does wonders in opening doors to the rightful audience of this stuff, which is everyone.”

SDUFF’s 2018 program goes to great lengths to do just that. Featuring its most expansive selection yet, the festival offers viewers upwards of 130 short films, four features, live concerts, art installations and expanded cinema performances, some of which are from Tijuana-based artists. The collective goal is to explore where experimental film stands today, and where it might go in the future. As national discourse turns increasingly divisive and popular filmmaking becomes less risky and more plastic, the political and aesthetic implications of SDUFF’s mission are more relevant today than ever.

Karissa Hahn’s mind-bending Please Step out of the Frame nicely encapsulates the evocative tonal experience audience members might expect from the festival’s selection of shorts. Positioned center mass, the filmmaker’s Mac laptop opens up a rabbit hole of black-and-white superimpositions, fragmented pixels and mirrored compositions. Super 8 footage merges with digital renderings, producing what amounts to a roller coaster ride of stacking images that never stops breaking through boundaries.

Equally freeing but more socially relevant, Ana Pérez López’s gorgeous miniature Las del Diente uses magical realist animation to tackle issues surrounding gender and cultural identity. “The female body is a business,” muses one of the film’s three shape-shifting characters who joyously discuss the many hypocrisies and injustices commonly used to define modern womanhood.

× Expand '100ft' by Minjung Kim

In merely three minutes, director Minjung Kim’s single shot 16mm film 100ft watches from afar as two distant anonymous figures walk across a desert landscape. As an exercise in duration and scale, it nicely evokes the work of filmmaker James Benning who plays with time and space like no other modern auteur. While too short to rival that director’s experiential force, Kim’s piece is a lovely palate cleanser nevertheless.

Jenna Caravello’s surrealist short Frontier Wisdom is an altogether different type of tumbleweed opera. One of the many animated efforts in the SDUFF program, the film jumps liberally from first to third person perspectives, emblematic of the out-of-body experience Caravello wants to replicate. Malfunctioning phone booths, apocalyptic reckonings and a bible-verse spouting corpse make up Caravello’s holy trinity of motifs leading the anti-technology charge. Fittingly, it ends with someone literally cutting the cord.

Far less interesting on the whole, Noah Engel’s Full Time on Video Island amateurishly uses onscreen text, Instagram posts, and grainy ambient footage in modernizing the riddle that asks why the “chicken crossed the road.” While novel in theory, this approach reveals a filmmaker trying way too hard to be edgy and provocative, always the first red flag of any experimental film.

Ryan Betschart and Rachel Nakawatse

In Ayesha, Yanyu Dong achieves the exact opposite effect: over the course of 20 spellbinding minutes, the director constructs the fantastic biography of her Chinese mother who dreamt of being a Bollywood star. Long takes, dance sequences and sublime long shots merge together to form a beautifully personal alternate history, one that both respects and reimagines parental sacrifice.

Of the SDUFF feature films previewed, Rukus highlights the potential difficulties facing experimental filmmakers attempting to make something more accessible. Director Brett Hanover’s genre hybrid walks a fine, blurry line between documentary and fiction telling the incomplete story of a troubled gay artist. Set in the fringe confines of furry conventions, grungy house parties, and cheap motels, Rukus feels fittingly messy, pieced together by instinct and guts.

Hanover uses footage compiled over a decade’s time, intercutting reenactments of his own troubled relationships and bouts with crippling OCD to fill up space. These scenes pale in comparison to the urgent first hand accounts with Rukus, a subject who remains hauntingly enigmatic having committed suicide years before the film’s completion.

Deeply immersive and lucid, Betzy Bromberg’s Glide of Transparency unspools slowly with soft, colorful images that merge shapes and textures from nature. They could also be enhanced fragments of cartography from other planets, or perhaps microscopic dives into the human body, or possibly the inside of a flower petal. One thing’s for certain: Fluidity is central to the film’s vast potential reach.

Split into three chapters, Bromberg’s trance-like feature begins with very little ambient sound only to build toward a symphonic outburst in the last act. While often patience testing, the beguiling film remains tirelessly dedicated to intensely tweaking and obscuring conventional aesthetics used to capture nature’s beauty, suggesting a watercolor world slowly, poetically melting away.

× Expand 'Frontier Wisdom' by Jenna Caravello

Films like Glide of Transparency, which so thoroughly reflect SDUFF’s dedication to exhibiting free-form expression, might not be that far off from what audiences already experience every day.

“People watch fireworks on the 4th of July,” Nakawatse says.

“They watch parades, fishing shows, and music videos,” adds Betschart. “YouTube personalities sit for hours and try on make-up as we watch, people go through Instagram stories when they sit in line for coffee—all those things are non-narrative. The real challenge is to remove the pretense from the avant-garde.”

When put in this context, SDUFF and experimental cinema in general might just be a lot more accessible than people think.