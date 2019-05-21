ESports on the rise in San Diego

× Expand Photo by Adam Kaz / iStockphoto

A buzz of chatter fills the room as the Super Smash Bros. tournament hits its stride. Screens line both walls, each occupied by two people locked in battle and surrounded by a crowd of onlookers, waiting for their turn. With a quiet intensity, the gamers grip their controllers, eyes intently glued to the screen. The glow of the monitors lights their faces as they brag and grumble, celebrating the highs and lamenting the lows of the match.

For the few minutes of play, the video game enthusiasts in this room are lost to the world, engrossed in the reality of their competition.

At GameSync Gaming Center in Kearny Mesa, 50 to 80 people gather on a weekly basis to compete against each other in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. GameSync is a LAN center, a place with high-speed internet typically used for multiplayer gaming. The competition, called Sync or Swim, is broadcast on the video streaming platform Twitch, and the winner walks away with around $120.

Samuel Glick, who is part of San Diego Smash Ultimate Community, has been running this tournament since December of 2018 when the game was released.

“A lot of people come here as regulars, almost every week. We get to know each other, even if not on a real name basis—we remember each other by [our] gamertags. I recognize at least half the people, if not more,” says Glick, who goes by the gamertag, “Charger.”

“We have connected with nearly all of the eSports teams and clubs in the county. Our game center hosts practices or ‘scrims’ as well as competitions with other schools,” says Agragati Siegel, who founded GameSync in 2012. “We also have experts available for training sessions and our tournaments offer cash prize pools for competitors, which incentivizes gamers to practice at their craft.”

The San Diego eSports scene is just a small part of the growing popularity of eSports in the U.S. According to Newzoo, a gaming and eSports analytics company, the market revenue of eSports is set to exceed $1 billion in 2019. This is more than a 25 percent increase from 2018. ESports tournaments are selling out stadiums across the country, with almost 11 million people tuning in to watch the 2018 Overwatch League Grand Finals, according to Blizzard, a video game development company. Technology consulting firm Activate estimates eSports will have the second most viewers of any sport in the U.S. by 2021.

Even colleges and universities are beginning to put together completive eSports teams. Institutions such as UC Irvine have even begun offering scholarships to its top players. At UC San Diego, the Triton Gaming organization has competed in games like Overwatch, battling other schools at national tournaments for scholarships and glory.

Khanh Phan, current vice president of Triton Gaming, was first drawn to eSports because of the team aspect and because his game of choice, Heroes of the Storm, had a collegiate tournament that promised to pay three years of tuition, up to $25,000, for the winning team.

“Triton Gaming is a professional, competitive and social organization. We’re professional when we’re working with eSports companies and the like, competitive when competing across the nation, and social because we’re able to be as much of a family as possible,” Phan says.

Organizing practices for teams with diverse student schedules can prove difficult, especially since Triton Gaming currently does not have their own on-campus space. According to Siegel, the college eSports scene is expanding and looking to support their teams with better facilities.

“UCSD contacted me last year to explore setting up a facility on campus, and I’ve also heard from other schools. It’s just a matter of time before we see this on every major college campus,” Siegel says.

Even with the rise of popularity of eSports in the U.S., many still question its legitimacy as a sport. While it isn’t the most physical of events, it holds the same weight of competition as other professional sports, with players dedicating their lives to training. It combines strategic skill with dexterity, making it more than just a game of the mind.

Unlike most other sports, things like gender, age or size don’t determine a player’s ability to compete. There is a sense of equality, where any person has an equal chance to be able to perform. With professionals ranging in age from 14 to 55, it’s also one of the most age-inclusive sports in the world.

Kaitlyn Huynh, the head of Triton Gaming’s Overwatch Division, has been gaming since she was young and won $10,000 in scholarship from an Overwatch tournament. She says she seeks to eliminate the idea that eSports aren’t real sports.

“ESports is part of this progression into becoming a more technology driven generation. I want people who haven’t been exposed to gaming to know this is something becoming serious and professional,” Huynh says.

However, gender inclusivity continues to be an issue within the eSports world. Huynh has faced harassment from male players both within the in-game voice chat and in-person at tournaments.

“I’m glad there is an upward trend of more women being involved, but there are instances of toxic masculinity that we have to pay attention to and work on ways to eliminate it. It’s unfair,” Huynh says.

At GameSync, as the tournament draws to a close, every player lingers around the room. Even after elimination, the room is just as packed at the end as when the tournament began. They watch the different screens, rooting for the friends they wouldn’t have made without gaming.

San Diego eSports is still in its early stages, but as the industry continues to rapidly grow, the future is one of great potential, as it continues to create new communities globally.

“The reason I’m still so drawn to it is the diversity of games,” Huynh says. “They give you different experiences you can’t really have in real life. Video games give multiple perspectives that real life can’t.”