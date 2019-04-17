Exploring Tijuana’s cannabis scene

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tijuana High Club The patio at Mi Pueblito

"You’re at Zacaz? Wow, that’s ratchet.”

So read a text message from my friend, Tony, a few weeks ago. I was in Tijuana at a beloved bar called Zacaz. Located in the Zona Norte, or Tijuana’s red light district, the bar’s name is short for Bar Zacazonapan and is just around the corner from the famous Monumental Arch. While a lot of people go to Zacaz for the cheap, bloated caguamas of either Pacifico or Corona, most people are there to smoke weed. It’s one of the only places in Tijuana—maybe in all of Mexico—where people are free to toke in public.

Smoking weed at Zacaz has been allowed for as long as anyone can remember. Rumors abound as to why that is, seeing as how consuming cannabis in Mexico is illegal and has been since 1920. But there seems to be a general understanding among patrons that some kind of alliance with local police and/or cartels has been reached. Decriminalization for personal possession of cannabis occurred in 2009, while medical use for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) below 1 percent was approved in 2017.

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Smoking at Zacaz

Then, in November 2018, Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled that the illegality of cannabis was unconstitutional, putting the plant and its consumption in a serious legal gray area, where it remains today. Many Mexicans are hopeful that full recreational and medical legalization is not far off.

Still, the scene has largely remained unchanged in the dimly lit Zacaz. Tony, whose full name is Antonio Ley, is a Tijuana resident who grew up in Chula Vista and now runs the Corazon de Torta taco truck in San Ysidro. He’s not only a pot-smoking friend of mine, but my de facto expert for all things Tijuana, as well. Anthony Bourdain thought so, too; he tapped Tony to be his on-camera fixer for his Baja episode that aired in 2012. Whenever I cross the border to hang out or bring friends who want to explore Tijuana, I call Tony and our first stop is usually Zacaz.

The scene at Zacaz is interesting, to say the least. Narrow, steep stairs lead down to a basement bar that smells like the dorm room of the dankest kid at college. Naturally, Bob Marley can often be heard wafting from the jukebox. Large fans are set up to keep things moving and, in a surprising move for the dive-iest of dives, the staff is ever at the ready to seat people, rearrange groups if necessary and take orders. Nearly everyone is rolling something up or smoking. Some are there to inquire about buying meth, but nobody tries to buy weed anymore. Smoking only.

Pedro G., who prefers that his last name be withheld due to the sensitive nature of cannabis consumption in Mexico, is positioning himself to take the reins from Zacaz once recreational legalization passes. He’s one of the partners behind the upscale Tijuana High Club, which will be Tijuana’s first cannabis club when it opens its doors in the upscale Cacho neighborhood on April 20. In the future, he wants it to be a cafe where people can smoke and purchase flower or other cannabis products. Pedro also wants to operate a monthly buy-in option, like a box-of-the-month club for smokers.

× Expand Opening flyer for Tijuana High Club

For now, Tijuana High Club will serve as an informal social network and head shop, selling bongs, bowls, legal hemp, clothing and CBD products. They also plan to open a CBD coffee shop, either on the premises or in another location, though they understand that may be risky.

“We are a legit business right now,” Pedro says. “We are waiting for legalization in Mexico and we hope to become the first club in Mexico and, really, in all the surrounding countries.”

Close-knit connections are common in Tijuana—even more so in an illicit cannabis community.

“I don’t want to sound cocky,” says Jose Figueroa, a Tijuana-based chef who cooks at both the La Carmelita food truck in Telefonica Gastropark, as well as Corazon de Torta. “But it’s been years since I or any of my close friends smoked any narco weed.” He’s referring to the inexpensive street shake available on many Tijuana corners around Avenida Revolucion and the Zona Norte. Baggies start at around 50 pesos, which is around $2.65 at current exchange rates for what amounts to a joint or a couple of bowls.

Figueroa buys from friends who bring cannabis illegally across the border from California dispensaries. This practice is becoming increasingly widespread throughout Tijuana. A Tijuana-based delivery club group called Harvest Collective gets high-quality weed direct from Northern California, which is then smuggled into Mexico and distributed to club members. Club members get three grams at a time for 500 pesos a month.

Social media has proven instrumental in binding Tijuana’s cannabis community, though outright cannabis advertising and posting is prohibited by apps like Instagram. As has long been the case all over the world, discretion goes a long way. One account, @tijuanagrifa, is a cannabis lifestyle account and clothing line promoting their own hashtag, #relaxedsociety. The account promotes cannabis happenings around town, and they’re also known for making fun of people and organizations that are against legalization, such as the local Cacho community members who are fretting over Tijuana High Club’s opening on Facebook forums.

× Expand The front of Tijuana High Club

Offline, there are a couple of other places where people can gather to smoke outside the home. Chip’s on Calle Sexta was a well-known place where people could spark, but a rumored meth-heavy crowd and a shooting at the bar last year was understandably bad for business. Mi Pueblito is an exceptionally dingy, graffiti-covered bar that is open air in the back due to a fire that took it out years ago. Still, it’s a known go-to even if it’s unlikely to survive Revolucion’s gentrification.

Despite the uncertainty of cannabis’ status in Mexico, there is one thing everyone who smokes in Tijuana agrees on.

“Whatever you do,” Tony says, “Just don’t smoke in the street. You’ll get arrested, sure, but it’s just something that only pinche gringos do.”