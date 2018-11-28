Fiction 101: 2018 Edition

As autumn transitions into winter, many of us will curl up next to a fire to read the latest novels. For regular CityBeat readers, late November means one thing: our annual Fiction 101 contest, where we ask promising writers to say a lot with a little.

Of the nearly 200 submissions we received this year (in case there’s any confusion, the stories have to be 101 words or less), there are always two things that stand out to us: First, there are some really talented people living in this city, many of whom are unpublished (but really should be). Second, our readers are a weird bunch. While some specialize in the macabre and scary, there are others who strike a more hopeful tone… but with a twist.

In fact, while the prompt in which to write these stories is simple, the stories themselves are anything but simplistic. It certainly wasn’t simple to pick the winners, but the stories below were the ones that really stood out to us. Hopefully they’ll make for some suitable fireside reading material.

WINNER

The Homecoming

By Gayle Hicks, Kensington

“There he is!” One of the animal control officers jumped from the truck onto the underpass shoulder.

Ears perked, a mongrel brindle stood poised. The officer cooed, “Here boy.” The brindle stared warily, then ran out of sight. Returning to the truck, the officer bemoaned, “Some homeless person’s poor dog.”

The brindle hid until a disheveled man appeared to whom he ran enthusiastically. Two burgers emerged from a bag. One was laid on the ground; the brindle devoured it.

Contented, both lounged against a concrete wall. Stroking the brindle’s head laying in his lap the man sighed, “Good to be home.”

SECOND PLACE

Dead of Winter

By Bill Peters, Point Loma

He stood in the kitchen. “You sure you want to do this?”

Her answer was to fetch her suitcase, grab her keys, and go out to face the frigid air and her dead battery. He grabbed the jumper cables from his truck. Once he rigged them up, she turned the key on her frozen Toyota. The engine moaned twice then roared to life. He wrapped up the jumper cables and returned to the house. She waited for 20 minutes until the heat was blasting in her car. Then, as always, she cut the engine, grabbed her suitcase and ran inside.

THIRD PLACE

Eager for Understanding

By Patrick Beardley, University City

She stood in front of the podium scared and eager for understanding. Her voice ached for companionship as she put her tiny foot upon the step. The air was fertile. She placed her mouth to the microphone and her palms ran with the sweat of vulnerability. This was her chance to transform from one who makes comments to one who others comment about. She wanted to be the sight, not the vision. But her want to be embraced kept her from saying how she truly felt. She decided not to say anything disagreeable, and delivered her speech to paltry applause.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

August, 1963

Inside the blue jar is a reverie.

Summertime. Hellish heat, jungle humidity—only the stars provide relief. The crickets sound manic, desperate.

Her mom is on the porch, Pall Mall to her lips, exhaling clouds of melancholy. Robin drops to the wooden floor, Indian-style, scooting back until her bottom is at mother’s toes. She hands the jar back over her shoulder and gingerly pushes the straps of her nightie sideways. The menthol hits, her nostrils flare, then a delicious, icy shiver as Noxzema is gently stroked on sunburned skin.

“What’s wrong, Mom?”

“Nothing, honey. I’m having a baby.”

Patty Berg, Encinitas

Summer Swelter

Two hours sitting baking in the scorching back seat of our once-black, now-silver 2008 Saturn Ion with little brother and housekeeper, Lolita. Dad fumbles with the radio trying to find a perfect waiting en la linea song. There is no perfect waiting en la linea song. Two cars away. Lolita’s nervous… she shouldn’t be.

Visa: Check.

Passport: Check

We’re next. Dad finds “American Pie.” Light turns green… Go.

Officer: “Bringing anything back from Mexico?”

Little brother: “Yes… her,” sausage like fingers pointing directly at Lolita.

Dad fretfully smiles.

And the three men I admire most, The Father, Son and the Holy Ghost…

Salomon Maya, Chula Vista

BEST OF THE REST

Little Moments

The plane angles to the west and through an opening in the cloud cover, you catch a final glimpse of the city below. The angle of the plane keeps you pressed against the seat and your eyes are soaked while Mozart washes through your headset with the sadness, and you are struck by what an incredibly cinematic moment this would make. You hide your face by looking out the window. The lump in your throat is a big one this time, and that’ll be yours for a while. For now, though, this plane is heading west and you’re going with it.

Stephen Keyes, Leucadia

Contrasts

Cold wind blew wisps of gray hair about her ears, but afternoon sun warmed her cheeks and the contrast was stark and pleasing to her.

Before the war and Spanish flu that took him, she’d sit here on the porch and wait while daddy finished the churning. Alfred’d appear over the rise, sun making him all but invisible,‘cept his hair all slicked back and wet.

Soft fur wound around her leg, reminding her of approaching dark.

Everything gone now but the cat, the swing and an old woman—her memories spreading warmth throughout her body in the windy cold.

Vicky Lee, Chula Vista

Hashtag Vote

Tweet-A-Vote was supposed to be it—the thing that would finally get those elusive millennials to put down their SuperVapes long enough to vote. Twitter had long ago been relegated to the land of MySpace, Napster and AIM. But in 2040, millennials still clung to the favored platform of their youth. So RockTheVote fired up the Wayback Machine and littered millennial Facebook feeds with throwback tweets from the good old days. Gen Z grandparents found themselves explaining tweeting to a new generation. The early results were promising. #VOTE was number three, right after #FakeNews and #NoCollusion.

Steve Montgomery, North Park

The Arbitrator

The kettle boiled over, screaming a broken battle cry. A sinister smile dances across your lips as you watch the Earl Grey bleed black, swirling tendrils, creeping toward the false refuge of the surface. “There is no escape,” you whisper, as you summon Charybdis with your spoon.

“Can we talk?”

His voice breaks your entrancement. You meet his gaze evenly, his cup placid between his hands. “I’m so sorry…” he continues, but his words are lost to you.

And he said tea is the perfect arbitrator, you think wryly... but he knew nothing of the devil and the deep blue sea.

Kate Cummings, El Cajon

Earth First & Last

Simon brushed his teeth while the earth rumbled, thinking the extra movement would finally get those rear molars.

He never worried about quakes until books fell from the shelves. When the temblor ended he went outside. He needed to pick up eggs for breakfast.

His walk took him by the old cemetery. He was surprised by how disturbed the graves were, with caskets pushed up and empty. Perhaps it was vandals, a quake couldn’t do this.

When he reached the Shop-Mart, he saw a few people standing around seemingly stunned. One of them asked, “How’d you screw up?”

Tim Calaway, Rolando Park

Backstroke

“Waiter there’s a fly in my soup!”

The server came over to my table.

“What is this fly doing in my soup?”

He took a look, shrugged and answered, “Looks like the backstroke, sir.”

I decided this was the first and last time I went to a Comedy Club to have dinner.

Dan Adams, Bay Park

That Flat Feeling

Sophie considered keying his pickup or putting sugar in the tank. Or maybe a potato in the tailpipe would send the right message.

Instead, she sits on the curb and listens to the hiss until his tire deflates. It takes three minutes. Hers had taken most of 18 years, but she knew what deflation felt like.

Sophie slips a note under his wiper.

FIXING FLATS:

Place lips over valve stem.

Exhale.

Harder! Bear down if you ever want to be full again.

HARDER!

Warning: If you give up, the blowback will explode

your insides.

She also knew what that felt like.

John Shaw, Rancho Bernardo

Love-Time Continuum

Peddling lovers offered me a bribe today. They said for a quarter they’d give me a rock that carries holographic reflections of the universe, and the power for me to find my true love. So I gave them my last quarter and looked at the rock seeing through Milky Way galaxies and infinite dimensions until I found you.

We were walking down paths in a beautiful dream, you held my hand and we kissed often. The Formica stuck on the rocks beneath our feet projected our images back into space, past the galaxies again, and into the rock in my pocket.

Lori DuPont, Golden Hill

Daddy Longlegs

“I have no respect for you,” she thought as she watched yet another daddy longlegs hanging in a shabby web, doing the “dry till you die” thing.

“Do you want to die,” she called out. “Try a different spot!”

Currently numbed by “compassion burnout,” this outburst surprised her. News of deadly shootings and insane political corruption no longer fazed her. She couldn’t feel a thing.

Movement in the spider’s web roused her. Buddhist or not, she whacked a nearby fly with some cardboard and threw it into the web. As the spider sprang for the fly, she cried.

Marilyn Mangion, Hillcrest

It Just Happened

I’ve always loved the saying, “He really let himself go.” It captures everything so well.

You never choose to get fat; you just “let yourself go.” You let down your guard, lose control for a moment, and, next thing you know, you’re eighty pounds heavier, all paunch and rolls and bulges. You didn’t plan for this to happen—you just let yourself go. It’s so easy.

We all do sometimes. I sure did last night. I relaxed my vigilance for one second. Next thing I know, I’m standing over his body, covered in blood, holding a tire iron in my hands.

David Schmidt, La Mesa

Aunt and Niece

A piece of something green, gross and fragile is stuck between my aunt’s teeth, remnant of a sandwich eaten alone in a foreign country. She talks about the sandwich but has no idea that her teeth are hosting basil, parsley or cilantro. And I don’t tell her. My aunt goes back home by plane; I stay in the foreign country 20 years and counting. I never tell her about the green intruder, about the fragility of eating abroad, alone, unseen.

Beatrice Basso, Scripps Ranch