Finding queer joy at The Brown Building

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans From left: Adrian Downing-Espinal, Rosemary Downing-Espinal and Bridget Kolozvary

"My high school self is so jealous,” says Rosemary Downing-Espinal when asked about her job at The Brown Building.

Rosemary, alongside wife Adrian Downing-Espinal and Bridget “B” Kolozvary, form the founding leadership team for the City Heights LGBTQ haven. The Brown Building (4133 Poplar St.), established as their event space in 2015, first opened as a candy shop in the early 20th century. Adrian, Rosemary and Kolozvary have worked together on various projects over the years years, all of which culminated in the 2015 launch of the Helen Knoll Foundation-affiliated Lesbian Wellness Project.

“We decided to start a program around breast cancer prevention and early detection work for queer women, which is a group that doesn’t get a lot of attention in the larger public health discussion of queer health issues,” Rosemary says.

As this work took off, several revelations arose, primarily regarding the links of what they refer to as “minority stress” in the queer community about health concerns, including breast cancer. Second, they discovered that focusing their work on the lesbian community became limiting.

“I don’t think we were ever fully comfortable with the name Lesbian Wellness Project,” Adrian explains. “It needed to be explicit, because lesbians are a left-out demographic. But at the same time we knew that it was leaving out other folks, or making them feel excluded.”

Thus, they adopted the Brown Building as their organization name as well. The health-prevention elements of their origins linger primarily in wellness, self-care and artistic and creative projects. However, in its new incarnation, the Brown Building aims to relieve the minority stresses on the queer community as a first line of defense.

Adrian champions the group’s Safer Space Policy when discussing the evolution of their projects. All groups and artists using the space must agree to operate in a manner that promotes inclusivity, consent and comfort for all participants. As the home for the Trans Youth Project, it’s important to host self-care days (such as one that was scheduled immediately following the Pulse nightclub tragedy), as well as other meetings and projects where LGBTQ individuals can feel safe and accepted.

The majority of the events at The Brown Building are all-ages, and while alcohol is sometimes available, the group envisions the space as a sober-friendly environment.

“The queer community has a long history of building community in our bars as the only safe places that existed for a really long time,” Rosemary says. “And now some of those spaces are going away.”

They recognized a need in the community for social and arts events in places that aren’t alcohol-centric, not just because bar culture is evolving, but also to address an increasing need for sober- and youth-friendly LGBTQ spaces.

“Not everybody drinks. And drinking and alcoholism, and substance abuse generally, is a really big issue in our community,” Rosemary says.

The Brown Building will host part of this year’s AlternaPride, a “non-commercialized, sober and queer centered alternative to SD Pride” according to the website. It happens on Saturday, July 14th from 4 to 9:30 p.m., and includes a clothing swap, DIY button making, open mic, queer liberation history discussions and more. (The Brown Building event is 18-and-over, but there is an all-ages AlternaPride event on Sunday at Donut Panic.)

On the inside, the Brown Building is between events. As the team prepares for a packed month of Pride-related projects, the walls are bare, and the main room, long and narrow, is set up for a meeting. Without its usual packed crowds and walls adorned with local art, this room could be anything. And that’s sort of the point.

“We’ve just really opened the doors wide in the beginning and said, ‘All right, come on in. Who out there needs a space, and what do you want to see us doing?’” Rosemary says.

“It’s very easy to get stuck in a path and not look up and look around,” Kolozvary adds. “The word ‘lesbian’ was alienating people, so we changed. And I like the idea that things can grow and happen as the need presents itself. Because there’s always going to be a need.”

On the outside, the building is a mixture of striking color and, yes, brown. Three new murals were added in 2016 in partnership with the Azalea Park neighborhood’s Pop Street Project. The group also hosts a monthly Maker’s Market, a public market of locally produced arts and crafts items (the next market will be Friday, July 20th from 5:30 to 9 p.m.) that aims to be conscientious of the low-to-middle income community they serve in the Azalea Park neighborhood of City Heights.

The building’s art shows have always included original artwork that centers on a monthly theme, plus an open-mic component to share stories, poetry and more. Their July art show—which kicks off their Pride weekend on Friday, July 13th—celebrates happiness in the LGBTQ community and is titled Queer Joy. The works slated for the art show includes resin pieces, photography, printmaking, paintings and more. Next month’s art show will be Black August, produced in collaboration with Pillars of the Community, a local organization which focuses on issues of diversity and equality.

“There can be a lot of pressure for assimilation in times where things are changing a lot, and when it’s more socially acceptable to be gay, but only the kind of gay that feels comfortable to ‘the Man,’” Rosemary says when reflecting on Queer Joy. “And so, for me, that’s just a happy positive ‘fuck yeah, we’re queer, we love it, it’s a good thing, there’s glitter on it.’”