Finding the POCs, NOCs and WinCs at SDCC

× Expand Photo by Rhonda “Ro” Moore Black Heroes Matter

When it comes to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), I always look forward to five nerd-filled days surrounded by geek culture and fandoms. My feet… not so much.

Every year, I roam the Exhibit Hall of the convention center with one goal: to find Black artists and writers. In years past, I discovered the utterly charming Sebastian A. Jones, President of Stranger Comics (Booth 5531) and co-creator of Niobe, a soon-to-be HBO series. I also discovered the eminently talented James F. Wright (AA: Q-04) co-creator of Contact, a queer, sci-fi/action love story that’s now been nominated for a coveted Eisner Award.

That’s truly one of the greatest things about SDCC: There’s no telling what future “big deal” I’ll run into.

However, as I plan this year’s list of panels to hit up, I’m reminded of how hard it is to find discussions centering on Black creatives. Far too frequently, panels run by people of color or spotlighting Black creatives in the industry conflict with each other (that is, they’re all scheduled around the same day/time), or they’re offsite and difficult to attend.

I’m pleased to note the return of the Black Heroes Matter Flash Mob on Friday, July 19, now in its fourth year. Plus, the annual NOCxWinC (Nerds of Color and Women in Comics, for those not familiar with the acronyms) meetup is set for Saturday, July 20 at the Hilton Bayfront.

Still, it’s all-too-rare a treat for SDCC’s non-white attendees to find panels and programing centered on Black and other non-white creatives as an official part of the big show.

In 2018, Qamar Allen Bradford—along with Dr. LaWana Richmond, Keithan Jones, and Jason Reeves—launched the Afrofuturism Lounge during SDCC to showcase talented creators of color. It was a badge-optional, after-hours event that invited Black comic artists and writers (indie and industry) to mix and mingle with fans. The artist showcase and party offered an opportunity to discover (and buy) Black comics in a relaxed environment. In a previous interview with Bleeding Cool, co-organizer Richmond said SDCC was the best opportunity to “find our tribe within and amongst the thousands of people drawn to this neighborhood by all things Comic-Con,” and she was correct.

This year, its organizers look to take another step into the SDCC programming gap with Afrofuturism Lounge 2.0, a “celebration of Black Comics, Sci-Fi, Afrofuturism, and Astral Blackness.” In order to accommodate more people, the event will be held at the NewSchool of Architecture & Design (1249 F St.). Happening from 5 to 11 p.m. on July 19 and 20, Afrofuturism Lounge 2.0 includes workshops, panels, an artist showcase, a cosplay competition, a Hero/Villain Lair Design contest and VIP mixers. The workshops/panels will touch on a range of topics and include “Afrofuturism in Cinema,” “Fantasy Makeup” and “Body Paint for Cosplay.”

Calls for inclusion and diversity, particularly in geek culture, still spark controversy and conflict. Some folks see it as an attempt to undermine what they consider to be the unifying nature of fandoms. Others are ready to admit that nerd/geek spaces should do more work to better showcase the demographics that actually exist.

To be fair, SDCC has done an admirable (if uneven) job over the years. This year’s Con includes panels on body image in nerd culture and on how to combat bullying, racism, misogyny and other forms of injustice within geek culture conversation. But as one of the largest gatherings of geek/comic/gamer communities, SDCC should be the last place still falling short when it comes to affirmatively showcasing the various facets of geek culture evolving out of the Black community.

San Diego Comic-Con should be an event where Black creatives and fans gather to highlight what already exists within the culture and discuss what they want to see in the future. I mean, all the fandoms are here, so where better?