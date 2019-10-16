× Expand Photo courtesy Chris D’Elia Chris D’Elia is best known for his stand-up comedy and starring role on the NBC comedy series “Undateable.”

Comedian Chris D’Elia is everywhere.

His specials are on Netflix. He brought his popular Eminem imitation to the Detroit rapper’s video with Logic for the song “Homicide.” D’Elia expounds on his Congratulations podcast. He’s also set to perform at the Spreckels Theatre on October 18 and October 19.

His other projects—Netflix’s “You” and ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and the film “Army of the Dead”—have bolstered his success, but comedy still comes first.

“I’m a comedian, but I have to remain relevant and be part of the culture,” D’Elia said.

“There are people who all of a sudden know who I am because of the video and now people who didn’t know me are seeing my face on things. I’m trying to attack pop culture at different angles to get myself out there.”

San Diego is a stop on D’Elia’s “Follow the Leader” tour that is allowing him to perfect his act before he films his next comedy special in about a month.

It’s not to say his current act, which focuses on his family and upbringing, is stale. He loves getting the material out in public and wiping the slate clean so he can develop a new show.

“I’m excited to end this tour and do new material,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m tired of it. I’m locked into this material, and I’m excited to see what’s next.”

San Diego has helped D’Elia improve as a comedian, especially when he was new to the art. He laughs when he describes his heckler-riddled shows, but working through those bumps have helped him develop his stage presence.

“I have done it for 14 years and, in the beginning, you have to learn how to do that,” D’Elia said. “Now if somebody’s heckling, there’s 2,000 people who want them to shut up. When you’re up and coming though, people aren’t necessarily on your side, and you have to build up that confidence. It’s almost a blessing in disguise in a way.”

With his success has come fame. D’Elia said he enjoys when fans want to talk shop with him, and he’s usually gracious with his time. He’s cultivated a reputation for partying—fans think he’s the “party guy” or “bro”—but that is far from the truth.

“My whole outlet for excitement is my standup,” D’Elia said. “I don’t go out and drink afterward, even though people will come up to me with weed or offering to buy me a drink after the show. That’s really not what I do.”

Chris D’Elia: Follow the Leader Tour, 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, October 19, Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, Downtown, tickets start at $22, 619-235-9500, spreckels.net, chrisdelia.com