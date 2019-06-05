H. Lee Sarokin saw abortion rulings coming

× Expand Photos by Xavier Ascanio / istockphoto • Joel Carillet / istockphoto

Long before the passage of Alabama’s near-total abortion ban, Indiana was getting into the act with some guy named Mike Pence right in the middle of things. Two years ago, the then Indiana Governor Pence signed into state law two measures that would restrict abortion rights: One requires that fetal remains after an abortion be buried or cremated; the other bans women from having an abortion for reasons of gender, race or disability of the fetus. After being struck down by a higher court, the legislation ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court, which, in a split decision on May 28, upheld the burial/cremation law but let stand the reversal of the gender/race/disability ban.

The original Indiana legislation was the inspiration for a play, No Choice, written by retired Judge H. Lee Sarokin. The longtime Rancho Santa Fe resident is a former United States Circuit Judge for the District of New Jersey, a position he held for 15 years. He also served for two years on the U.S. Court of Appeals (3rd Circuit). Having spent more than 60 years in the law, Sarokin is perhaps best known as the judge who, in 1985, overturned the triple-murder conviction of boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter.

In his retirement years, Sarokin, 90, has turned his attention to writing plays about social and legal issues in order to stir public conversation. No Choice, which will be read onstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach on June 18, is the latest of 10 such plays. It centers on a young couple fighting the exact kind of law that passed in Indiana.

“It raises the fundamental question of who gets to decide whether there should be an abortion: the legislature or the parents,” explained Sarokin in an interview with CityBeat. “I thought this was particularly interesting because it deals with under what circumstances the legislature has decreed that people are not permitted to abort. All the other cases have to do with the timing of abortion. This one set conditions based upon what they had discovered about the fetus. That was something that I had never seen before.”

Sarokin said he has his own personal opinions about issues such as abortion rights, but he leaves them out of his plays.

“I try to take subjects,” he said, “for which there are two valid arguments. My formula is to basically leave it to the audience as a jury to discuss it afterward.”

“I basically write for the talkback, making the play provocative enough to have people want to discuss it,” he added.

× Expand Judge H. Lee Sarokin

Though an avid theatergoer, Sarokin hadn’t planned on becoming a playwright, but to hear him tell it, the journey began on a challenge from his wife, Margie.

“I was at a play one night with my wife,” he recalled, “and I thought it was sort of long and boring. She said, ‘Why don’t you take a crack at it and see if you can do better?’ That’s sort of what launched it.”

Sarokin refers to his writing process as “like none other, because I’m a pure amateur. I’ll see something in the newspaper, like this Indiana statute, and think ‘This would be a great idea for a play.’ I spend three or four days writing it, and that’s it.”

“I try to pick something controversial and build a story around it that will provoke conversation.”

Prior to No Choice, Sarokin had written about issues such as the right to marry (The Wedding Cake), government leaks (Traitor or Patriot?) and just last year, immigration and deportation (The Protester).

“Basically, you see everything as a judge,” said Sarokin. “You have an exposure to real life. I’ve been in the law 65 years, 25 years as a trial lawyer. I’ve also discovered that I like to write dialogue.”

Each of Sarokin’s plays-for-discussion has been read onstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre, where David Ellenstein is artistic director. Ellenstein calls Sarokin “a brave man with great integrity and a kindness and humanity. He puts his fingers on issues and presents then in a really open and unbiased way, shedding light on things that are important for us all to be thinking about. Though his plays are short (about 40 minutes each) the great part about them is what they do to the audience that comes. They inspire discussion… The theater has always been a great medium to encourage discussion.”

Ellenstein said that theatergoers at the readings “can be adamant about their opinions, but we’ve never had anybody pick a fight with anybody else.”

Sarokin expects a lively discussion about abortion rights following the reading of No Choice, especially considering it’s being read at a time where the issue is making headlines all over the U.S. He also expects heated discussion at the highest levels of the law. When asked, he said he does not foresee an ultimate overturning by the Supreme Court of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision of 1973.

“I know there is a lot of fear of reversal of the Roe decision,” he said, “but I don’t see that happening. I see restrictions getting greater and greater and abortions becoming more and more difficult to obtain. There are a number of forces at work not to reverse it. First of all, I think the Chief Justice (John Roberts) would not want the court to be known as so conservative and that it was willing to abandon a precedent that’s existed since the 1970s. I think of everybody on the court, he’d be most concerned about preserving the reputation and integrity of the court and not subjecting it to political forces.”

Even as he writes his plays and enjoys his retirement, Sarokin closely follows the important legal issues and cases of the day.

“It’s still a very big part of my life,” he said. “I’m fascinated by it. I spent my entire life in the law. I can’t help myself.”