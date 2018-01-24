Hamilton, hurricanes and the inhumanity our American history

Before my sister and I leave to see Hamilton, Dua, my three-year-old niece is chatting with her parents at the dinner table.

“George Washington was Black,” Dua proclaims. She is pissed we’re going to the musical without her and using her knowledge of the show as proof we should take her with us. My white brother-in-law laughs, and then groans.

“Um, oh, wow,” he says, clearly flummoxed. “I don’t know how to have this conversation with a toddler. George Washington was not Black.”

Dua, unperturbed, looks at him.

“Yes, daddy. George Washington was Black.”

Dua is obsessed with the Hamilton cast recording and quotes it constantly, even if she doesn’t really get it. She doesn’t know crap about American history yet. She lives in a comfortable world, always fed, always loved and always listened to. She is bilingual and precocious. She spends her days in my childhood home with my Puerto Rican mother and grandmother, picking and shelling gandules, a pea that is a Puerto Rican staple. My Mexican dad serenades her constantly with his guitar, while she sings along in Spanish and keeps time with mini maracas.

I have never been a huge fan of American history. That is, the history I was taught in schools that glorified the conquerors; the bloody handed and the manifest destiny bastards we celebrated as heroes. A monolithic river of white men and women marching across the continent, Black and Brown bodies used, abused, strewn and discarded in their wake.

But I love the shit out of Hamilton.

The show (which ends its San Diego run Jan. 28 at the Civic Theatre) focuses on the rise and fall of Alexander Hamilton, his personal relationships, his ferocious dedication to the young country he was helping shape. And it’s fun. It made history fun. Sing-along fun, shouting-along-in-traffic fun.

I can rap the “Battle of Yorktown,” spit along to cabinet battle raps about national debt and shout along “Immigrants, we get the job done!” every single time I hear the line. I weep at the last line of the play: “Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?” I swing Dua up in my arms, and I sing to her the same line Washington sings to Hamilton: “History has its eye on you.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical is wild, unexpected and wonderful. Years ago, Miranda, a Puerto Rican theater nerd from New York City, read the Ron Chernow biography of Hamilton and realized the “founding father without a father” was hella hip-hop. Hamilton was an immigrant from the Caribbean who ended up in New York and hustled his way up into greatness through revolution, elocution and his skill with the pen. Hamilton started beef with other founding fathers. He probably would have ended up as President, if not for the fact that incriminating letters surfaced and ruined his chances, the 18th century equivalent of a sex tape.

I love seeing Dua rap along to American history, all the guts and glory spilled in her baby voice. She is a true innocent. Every day she knocks on her great-grandmother’s granny flat door and crawls into her lap to chat and snuggle.

But Dua is also too young to see the pain that is etching itself across my 86-year-old grandmother’s features. She doesn’t notice that her eyes are swollen red from crying. That her suitcases have been packed for 121 days. My grandmother is both immigrant and citizen. She spends every single day glued to the television, wondering when, if ever, she can go home to Puerto Rico. Her home, American soil, has been without electricity, running water and food for over four months. This is history. This is happening. Hurricane Maria devastated American soil. American bodies floated down American streets. My grandmother’s cousin died that week, unable to get the medical attention he needed.

My grandmother is aching to go home to Puerto Rico. She was supposed to fly home the day the hurricane devastated the island. She sat glued to the television for days, pacing, raging at the ineptitude of the Trump administration as it dragged its feet in sending aid. She waited for weeks to hear who lived and who didn’t. She waited weeks to hear if her home still stood. She is finally flying home next week and says she will never leave her island again. Her love for her home is fierce, protective. She wants to die where she was born.

Miranda is taking Hamilton to Puerto Rico later this year, where he will reprise his role as Hamilton for the islanders. He has raised funds, sent aid and has been vocal about the administration’s inaction. Yet, this administration has shown over and over it cares little for poor folk, Brown folk and immigrants. Letting the citizens of Puerto Rico go without electricity and letting them die from drinking foul water is not making America great.

I wonder when we go from being immigrants to citizens. My grandmother is an American citizen. I am an American citizen. We are also Brown women, and the history of this land is filled with the systemic oppression and exclusion of people who were born in bodies like ours, even if we were born here. I get excited about Hamilton, but my excitement has an underbelly of discomfort and distaste.

Dua is three. She listens. She is learning, and we are shaping the way she learns. She listens to her mother and I rage and rally about the administration we live under. She marched in the Women’s March for the second year in a row this year and she thinks George Washington is Black. One day soon we’re going to have to sit her down and explain that George Washington was not Black, and that he was actually a slave owner.

When she goes to elementary school and comes home to talk to us about the same histories we were taught, we will tell her the other side of the stories. We will tell her the truths about this country she was born into: about indigenous genocide, about slavery, about the various oppressions that have grown alongside this country we call home. And we’ll tell her about the oppressions that continue and the assaults on our freedoms. She will grow up dancing the same complicated steps we have known our entire lives: that you can love the idea of your country, but also remain deeply aware of the devastations it has caused both domestically and globally. We will teach her that she can make the American story her own, create her own songs and that history has its eye on her.