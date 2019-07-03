Head Crammers: ‘Merica Edition

COMICS

Oh, Canadians. They delight us with their graded syrups, eternal politeness and a wall-less border. However, in Darcy Van Poelgeest’s Little Bird, our neighbors to the north are the enemy. The United States has become an ultra-nationalistic Christian empire that takes over North America and it’s the Canadians who form an underground rebellion in order to save the world. After losing her mother in a resistance battle, 12-year-old Little Bird continues her quest to find “The Axe.” She’s an unflinching, ferocious warrior, fighting equally murderous Jesus-loving zealots who are intent on expansion in the name of God. I love that a young girl and a giant Canuck swinging an axe might be the ones to save us from ourselves. Swirling blood and floppy unidentifiable guts (drawn by Ian Bertram) are repulsive and pleasing, and there’s a lot of them. Anyone familiar with the more grotesque scenes in Akira would be a fan. This graphic novel is undoubtedly a continuing commentary on colonialism and the oppression of native people by Americans—a message we should never forget.

—Carolyn Ramos

PODCAST

For centuries, land has been the driving force behind wars and genocide. In the 1830s, Native American families in Oklahoma were driven out of their sacred homelands to the eastern part of the state by the U.S. government. Now, their land is at risk again. In “This Land,” a podcast series by Crooked Media, Oklahoma journalist and Cherokee Nation citizen Rebecca Nagle follows a U.S. Supreme Court case as the justices decide if half the land in Oklahoma is, in fact, Indian country. Nagle’s reporting is eye opening for those not familiar with the struggles indigenous Americans continue to face. Nagel breaks down the appeal case of convicted murderer Patrick Murphy who was sentenced to death for killing George Jacobs in 1999. Murphy’s defense attorneys argued the murder took place on Cherokee land, therefore not in the state’s jurisdiction. The Supreme Court’s decision, could either be the largest restoration of tribal land or a devastating blow to those communities. Nagel explains it’s not just Murphy’s life on the line, but also the sovereignty of the tribes.

—Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

BOOKS

There are plenty of books about the plight of undocumented Americans and the problematic history of U.S. border policy, but efforts to combine the two can be difficult. To focus on one without the other feels incomplete, but also writing about the millions of undocumented immigrants can also feel impersonal. Rather than take a broad approach to the subject, Aaron Bobrow-Strain’s The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez manages to seamlessly weave together the very personal true story of an undocumented Mexican-American woman while also providing readers a sense of how her many misfortunes are interconnected with the U.S.’s border policies over the past 30 years. With a novelistic approach, Bobrow-Strain recounts the story of Aida Hernandez, a lifelong resident of a small Arizona border town whose life is upended over and over on both sides of the border. Without giving away too much of her story, I will simply say that this book can and will serve as a beautiful introduction to anyone interested in the subject of immigration and, as Bobrow-Strain puts it, the dignity of one woman’s “simple act of continuing to live in a world where you were not meant to survive.”

—Seth Combs

TV

Flesh-eating zombies are purely an American invention. Since the undead first showed up in George Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, they’ve also served as allegories to our uniquely American turmoils. Unfortunately, the most popular piece of zombie-tainment for the past 10 years has been The Walking Dead, which is entertaining, but also as bloated and mindless as the zombies themseleves. Netflix’s Black Summer, on the other hand, feels like the perfect mirror to our turbulent society. The story is bare-boned: amidst a zombie outbreak, a diverse group of strangers band together in an effort to get to a sports stadium. The culminating effect, however, is more desperate and scary than anything I’ve seen lately. There are little-to-no backstories, some episodes cruise by with virtually no dialogue, and main characters are dispatched with zero fanfare. The show’s lean and mean, and it’s impossible not to notice American society reflected in aspects of it, especially within the treatment endured by a non-English speaking character. There’s also the military’s general ambivalence toward human suffering. U.S.A! U.S.A! U.S.... brrraaaaiiinss!

—Ryan Bradford

ART

America’s polarizing political climate is fuel for JimBob’s art. The Colorado-based cartoonist converts complex, contentious issues into satirical memes (think: “trigger warning”). His Instagram page @madebyjimbob, serves as an archive of these cartoons, and is essentially a 1,156-panel-long F-you to PC culture and comedy’s leftist trend. Characterized by hyperbole and seemingly right-leaning ideologies, the cartoons draw a diverse group of people into the comments section: political accounts, avid fans, curious onlookers. To some, his art is offensive and questionable. To others, it’s funny and relatable. JimBob is no stranger to content violation notices, and his work has been removed from platforms like Instagram and Facebook on multiple occasions. But if there’s one thing that stands out about JimBob’s art, it’s that we don’t have to agree with it for it to be funny. More importantly: No one is immune to being made fun of, regardless of where we fall on the political spectrum.

—Anna Fiorino

MUSIC

Featuring members of local noise-rock bands such as Innerds, The Locust, Holy Molar and many more, local group INUS’ forthcoming record, Western Spaghettification, won’t come out until Aug. 9. But the group just released its latest track, “Kajillions and Bazillions,” and it’s a discordant-yet-meditative death-prog rock (yeah, I made that description up) single that accurately reflects the insane state of the world at present. Thanks to Guns ‘n Roses’ The Spaghetti Incident, I’m admittedly sensitive to any album titles that include the word “spaghetti,” but the title is a play on the spaghetti western movie genre, and spaghettification (otherwise known as “the noodle effect”) is the ripping apart that happens once something enters a black hole. So it’s clear that this album is going to be a serious treatment on the bleak state of the world we currently inhabit. Personally, I can’t wait to dig in more and give my brain and ears a rigorous workout.

—Jackie Bryant